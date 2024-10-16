Gospel musician Piesie Esther dropped the trailer of her upcoming music video At33ne which means overturned in Twi

The music video featured the arrest of broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, her mother and actor Fred Amugi, among others

Many people commended Serwaa Amihere's acting skills, while others talked about the viral photo of her being allegedly arrested, which the police debunked

Celebrated gospel musician Piesie Esther has dropped the teaser for the At33ne (Overturned) music video that featured the arrest of seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere.

Piesie Esther's At33ne music video

In the caption of her Instagram post shared on Serwaa's Instagram page, the gospel musician expressed her excitement at releasing the music video's teaser.

She encouraged her followers to get a glimpse of the video and to take in the message in the song. She noted that the full music video will be available on YouTube on October 18, 2024.

The gospel singer encouraged her fans to subscribe to the channel so they would not miss the video when it dropped.

"2Get a glimpse of the powerful visuals and message behind the song. Don’t forget, the full music video drops officially on YouTube on October 18, 2024! Make sure you’re subscribed to my channel so you don’t miss the full release."

Sharing details of the song, the Mo hitmaker said it was a song of divine victory and supernatural breakthrough. Adding that her fans would love the song and the video when it drops.

"This is a song of divine victory and supernatural breakthrough — you won’t want to miss it! 🌻🙏✨"

At33ne (Overturned) music teaser.

Reactions to Piesie Esther's video

Many people in the comment section spoke about the viral picture online on October 14, 2024, alleging that Serwaa had been arrested. The Ghana Police Service issued a statement debunking the rumours, noting that it was from a music video.

Others also spoke about the striking resemblance between Serwaa and her mother, who played the role of her mother in the music video, and the wife of actor Fred Amugi.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding the video:

empress_gifty said:

"Noko beautiful"

iamtimakumkum said:

"Chaiii can't wait ooo🔥🔥🔥"

tracymireku said:

"Serwaa your acting is good papa 😂😂"

_deera._ said:

"The fact that I couldn’t tell between who’s Maame and Serwaa is crazyyyy 😂I had to watch it over again"

thejewelry_shopgh said:

"Look at your mum acting 😂😂😂 you people will kill us oo ...I need a gig like this for my mum please 😂😂😂...soo cute"

lin_owusu said:

"This is the video some blogger captured and said Serwaa was arrested nu, some bloggers and nonfa posts 😂😂😂😂😂😂... This is my Christmas song 💃💃💃💃💃💃"

Piesie Esther speaks about wearing tight dresses

YEn.com.gh reported that gospel singer Piesie Esther responded to allegations that gospel musicians in Ghana dress indecently.

The VGMA award-winning gospel musician opened up about wearing tight dresses and makeup to events. Ghanaians commented after watching Piesie Esther's interview with Nana Romeo.

