DWP dancer based in the US, Lisaquama, connected with Ghanaian DJ based in the US, DJ Switch, for a dance challenge

In a video, they danced energetically to Away by Muzic, featuring Ysmahnraster in a dance studio

The video delighted many of their fans as they talked about their moves in the comments

DWP USA dancer Lisaquama and 2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch engaged in a dance battle in a lovely video.

Lisaquama and DJ Switch in a dance battle. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch and Lisaquama engaged in a dance battle

In the video, Lisaquama and DJ Switch were spotted in a dance studio in the US, where they met to engage in a dance battle.

The two young Ghanaian superstars danced energetically to Away by Muzic, featuring Ysmahnraster.

For the dance session, they both dressed casually. Lisa, the DWP dancer based in the US, wore a long-sleeved black shirt and green silk trousers, while DJ Dwitch wore a white tank top and a pair of tattered blue jeans.

They both wore sneakers. Lisa's was all white, while DJ Switch's was black and white.

Below is a video of Lisaquama and DJ Switch dancing to a viral audio sound on social media.

Reactions to the dance battle of Lisaquama and DJ Switch

Below are the reactions to the dance video of Lisaquama and DJ Switch:

genuine_gotit said:

DJ switch add weight paa ooo

officialfitta said:

Hmmm the way I can dance in my head eeern

deon_nana said:

Tummy don began to be big, awwn

sir_petit8 said:

The more I see the current pics & vids of these young boys and girls, the more I get convinced that I'm malnourishedNo one should come preach genes and genetics to me

prisc.illa9311 said:

Lemme say this even though Lisa Quama can dance , DJ Switch is so smooth with it . Just suggesting

atijani322 said:

I can't find the comment I am looking for. Let me go and come err

kojo_selorm said:

She be tomboy anaa

lambo_geeskiii said:

Her dj switch if you don’t stop dressing like a boy you’ll see

Below is another video of Lisaquama and DJ Switch dancing.

"So cute": DJ Switch and Camidoh showed off adorable dance moves in video

YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch and musician Camidoh, in a TikTok video, danced happily to the South African hit song Tshwala Bam to the delight of Ghanaians.

In the video, the pair performed the dance moves to the viral trend and rocked wide smiles as they did the popular dance.

In the comments section of the video shared by DJ Switch, netizens were quick to praise them and express their admiration for them.

Source: YEN.com.gh