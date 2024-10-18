Shatta Wale was excited when Google's AI feature said that his SAFA album was one of the most streamed albums in Ghana

This comes after he researched on Google whether the recently released album was the most streamed in the country

Shatta Wale thanked his fans as many of them took to the comments section to share their favourite songs on the album

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has bragged about a piece of AI information about his Shatta And Friends Album (SAFA), which is one of the most streamed albums in Ghana.

Shatta Wale brags about SAFA

Shatta Wale asked Google's AI feature whether his recently released album, SAFA, was the most streamed album in Ghana, and it responded by saying that it was true.

Google's AI then stated that as of October 14, 2024, the album had garnered 23.11 million streams on Audiomack and that it reached number one on Apple Music and iTunes.

Reacting to the information in the AI overview, the dancehall musician thanked his fans for Shatta streaming his songs.

"Thank you SM fans 🙏🙏🚀🚀👍👍👍🎁🎁🎁🎁," he wrote on his X account.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's album

Many people said the SAFA album was their favourite and they were still streaming it on other platforms.

Others also shared specific lines in some of the album's songs that resonated with them and their circumstances.

Below are the reactions of fans:

@BSnory11144 said:

"At first Man Call God was my favorite but upon listening to the album countless times, i fell in love with ACCRA......... my favorite line " dem go show u color white but ibi green u wan dwaf or u wan alladin, you chop for here or you go take go home". Herh Wale you bad man"

@DonShulace said:

"Am streaming till morning come on replay since just on it team no sleep 🩷🩷🩷🩷"

@samuelosborne99 said:

"Who Jah bless no one can curse. This is just the beginning of many great things"

@nhortnyce said:

"This app go make u think say You nuh get fans buh in real life Na you b the Game Changer...Onukpa Nyɔ̃ŋmɔ ejɔɔ bo omo"

Shatta Wale thanks fans for Escalade gift

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale thanked his fans for gifting him a GH¢1.3 million 2024 Cadillac Escalade on his 40th birthday.

In a beautiful message on X, he expressed his awe at the generosity of his fans, known as SM4LYF, after such an expensive gesture.

Fans gushed over the beautiful gift he flaunted in a video, while others congratulated Shatta Wale on his milestone b'day.

