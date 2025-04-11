Bishop Daniel Obinim has slashed the price of his GH¢1,000 anointing oil to GH¢100 for church members

The announcement, made during a live service, was met with excitement from the congregation

The price cut is part of preparations for a special anointing service scheduled for Sunday, April 13, 2025

Ghanaian preacher Bishop Daniel Obinim has slashed the price of anointing oil by 90 percent for his church members.

The prices of the anointing oil at the International God’s Way Church, founded by Bishop Obinim, previously ranged between GH¢200 and GH¢1,000.

Bishop Daniel Obinim reduces the price of anointing oil to his church members.

However, the renowned Ghanaian pastor stated that he had reduced the GH¢1,000 anointing oil, which comes in green, to GH¢100.

The price drop was announced during a live service at the International God’s Way Church, triggering cheers from members.

Speaking to the congregation, Bishop Obinim said he was running the special sale to enable every member of the church to afford the oil for his upcoming anointing service slated for Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Bishop Daniel Obinim is the founder of the International God's Way Church.

"I'm going to hold an anointing service for everyone. Those who pay the GH¢1,000 offertory and sponsor our TV programme, the oil we give them comes in green. Those who pay GH¢500, we give them the yellow one, and those who pay GH¢200 get the blue one; you can all bear witness to this," he said.

"But for this anointing service, I want to use the GH¢1,000 oil. So, I will reduce it to GH¢100 so everyone can afford it," he announced.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has been a figure of controversy in Ghana, facing criticism for his unconventional practices.

The popular man of God has also come under intense scrutiny from a section of Ghanaian Christians for allegedly fabricating prophecies and miracles to attract attention and grow his church.

Netizens react to Bihsop Obinim's video

Bishop Obinim's video has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@nana_208244459 said:

"Don’t be deceived.” We have good doctors and azarr doctors as well, but we still go to the hospital” If you are a believer, don’t lose your faith because of these bishops," he said.

@TheGoliathStona also said:

"If you're my mother and you attend this man's church, I'll disown you fast!"

@m_maqamar02 commented:

"Our oldies are all going to get 100gh to buy cos this is their “only opportunity.”

