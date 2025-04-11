Appiah Stadium is trending after he talked about the bond and benefits he got from Ibrahim Mahama in a trending video

He talked about his relationship with the business mogul as he refuted claims of disrespecting Dr Osei Kwame Despite during a recently held funeral

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the disclosure by Appiah Stadium

Outspoken social media commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium has opened up on the kind of relationship he has with business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Appiah Stadium indicated that he benefits from the benevolence of President John Mahama's brother and would not do things to displease him.

He said it is for this reason that claims that he disrespected Dr Kwame Despite should not be believed, knowing the business relationship Ibrahim Mahama has with the founder of Despite Media Group.

"Am I mad to insult Dr Kwame Despite? Ibrahim Mahama would not even allow me to come near him again. This is someone who is friends with Dr Osei Kwame, and Ibrahim is the one who supports me, so why would I do this? And so, if I disrespect his friend or someone on his level, he will sack me from his side."

Appiah Stadium also explained that it is just by grace that he gets to meet and mingle with the high and mighty; hence, he does not take that privilege for granted.

He, therefore, pleaded with bloggers to be circumspect in their reportage so as not to create disaffection for him.

This clarity comes as a video went viral, in which Appiah Stadium reportedly made an insulting remark about Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the funeral service of the late business magnate Alhaji Asoma Abu Banda.

In that video, Appiah Stadium interrupted a friendly conversation that Dr Osei Kwame Despite was having with some individuals and appeared to use some harsh words while addressing him.

Appiah Stadium then appeared to have made a remark which displeased the businessman.

Despite immediately gave him a stern look, which caused the staunch NDC supporter to retreat and end their interaction.

The late Alhaji Asoma Banda died aged 92 in the early hours of Saturday, March 1, 2025, after a short battle with an illness.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium denying disrespecting Despite

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the statement by Appiah Stadium.

Manuel opined:

"Some jokes are very expensive, we need to be careful with what we say cause it can come back to haunt us

Kwabena_Asubonteng replied:

"Take that blogger to court simply, they are fooling themselves too much."

PACMAN stated:

"Despite should give this guy a gap period."

EBEN stated:

"Appiah, please apologise and stop (start) the damage control."

Appiah Stadium dances at Asoma Banda's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium won the admiration of many after a video of him dancing at Asoma Banda's funeral went viral.

Appiah Stadium wasted no time jumping into action as he jammed to a gospel tune being played at the event.

Persons seated close to him nonetheless seemed not to care as they ignored his act.

