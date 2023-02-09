15 popular black female anime characters that you must know

Anime is a style of animation popular in Japanese films and TV shows. Anime production began in Japan in 1917 and was produced mainly for the Japanese audience. However, as time passed, anime became popular in various parts of the world. The niche grew, incorporating different cultures and introducing new characters never seen before. If you regularly watch anime, you might have noticed the recent trend of black female anime characters.

Choi Mochimazzwi (Tamako Market), Mira Naigus (Soul Eater), Coffee (Cowboy Bebop) and Canary (Hunter X Hunter). Photo: @deer_of_ink, @BriMalandro on Twitter (modified by author)

Black female anime characters are available in the most recent productions of Japanese cartoons. From Yoruichi Shihouin in Bleach to Michiko Malandro in Michiko To Hatchin, the genre has evolved to include women and marginalised characters as heroines. Such a move has many positive impacts, such as introducing children to diversity and tackling the falsehood misconceptions of race and gender.

Popular black female anime characters

You might have encountered various heroines if you are a fan of anime creations. Although different from past, shows that prioritise men as the heroes or villains, finding a female superhero or a female villain isn't hard.

So, who are the popular black female anime characters? You will be glad to know they are many. Check out fifteen of the most famous ones below:

1. Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach

Yoruichi Shihoin from Bleach. Photo: @yoruichli on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for the top bad*ss black female anime characters, Yoruchi Shihoin is the girl for you. She is a character from the popular anime and manga series Bleach. Yoruchi can transform into a black cat at will and is quick-witted, bright, and well-versed in Soul Society operations.

She is a noble and tends to avoid battles, preferring to help after a fight. However, Yoruchi isn't a coward, as she will step in if she thinks her side doesn't stand a chance of winning.

2. Iris from Pokemon

Iris from the Pokemon series. Photo: @dailynegai.iris on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are a fan of the Pokemon series, you might have come across the character Iris. She is a dragon-type trainer and one of Opelucid city's gym leaders. Iris also goes by the title "The Girl Who Knows the Hearts of Dragons".

She is a thin girl with dark skin, a medium brown complexion, and brown eyes. She also has long purple hair tied back with yellow bangles in thick ponytails resembling an iris blossom's petals.

Her costume comprises a cream-coloured long-sleeved top with a pink collar and cuffs, a puffy pink miniskirt with a rip on the left side and a big ribbon over it. Iris also has white leggings with yellow-coloured ends at the legs and pink and white yellow-strapped shoes with no socks.

3. Caldina from Magic Knight Rayearth

Caldina from Magic Knight Rayearth. Photo: @get.it.black.characters, @gravitytetsuu on Instagram (modified by author)

Caldina is a dancer who works for Zagato in Magic Knight Rayearth. Because of her illusion skills and hypnosis, Zagato hires her as an assassin. Caldina is impressive, thanks to her skill set and fighting abilities. She uses red gems on her gloves to hypnotise targets and perform illusions.

Caldina has shining pink hair, blue eyes and dark skin. If you are looking for black female anime characters to cosplay, then Caldina is a good example.

4. Miyuki Ayukawa from Basquash

Miyuki Ayukawa from the anime series Basquash. Photo: @black_anime_characters on Instagram (modified by author)

Miyuki Ayukawa is a teenager skilled in mechanics and a supporting team member of the Basquash team. She is Dan's childhood sweetheart who moved away but returned as a teenager. Upon her return, she gives dan a bigfoot and teaches him how to pilot one. Though she is not a Basquasher, she is still an irreplaceable part of the team, constantly fixing and upgrading all their bigfoots.

Miyuki Ayukawa, a black anime girl with braids, wears long green pants, silver, black boots, purple glasses, a white tank top, and a pink & yellow jacket.

5. Krone from The Promised Neverland

Sister Krone from The Promised Neverland. Photo: @AnabelShiro, @AnabelShiro on Twitter (modified by author)

If you have watched The Promised Neverland, you must be familiar with Sister Krone. She is the character everybody loves to hate. Krone, also known as Sister Krone, is a villain who helps the Grace Field House Orphanage with Isabella. She is intimidating, and her presence is a significant problem for Emma and the company.

6. Franceska Mila Rose from Bleach

Franceska Mila Rose from Bleach. Photo: @NotoriousXP on Twitter (modified by author)

Franceska Mila Rose, also known as Mila Rose, is a skilled swordswoman who attacks her opponents with vigour. She can move quickly, strike with Cero, and has spiritual abilities. Mila Rose, as an Arrancar, possesses exceptional spiritual skills. She is an expert in Sondo and can create an orange Cero.

7. Michiko Malandro from Michiko to Hatchin

Michiko Malandro from Michiko to Hatchin. Photo: @freshwatermelon_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Michiko is a character in the series Michiko to Hatchin. She is an orphan-turned-criminal who escapes prison. She is wild and childish and prone to throw a fit if things don't go her way. Michiko's appearance is of Afro-Diamandran descent and is above average in height, with a slender, curvy figure and ample chest. She has grey eyes, straight dark brown hair and dark brown skin.

8. Mira Naigus from Soul Eater

Mira Naigus from Soul Eater. Photo: @black_anime_characters on Instagram (modified by author)

Soul Eater is a series about three duos competing to become the best. These duos include Mira Naigus, a teacher, nurse, and combat fighter. She is also the demon weapon partner of Sid Barrett, a commander of the Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA). Mira Naigus is a staunch believer in following the rules, expressing that a squad falls apart if leaders don't follow their orders.

9. Choi Mochimazzi from Tamako Market

Choi Mochimazzi from Tamako Market. Photo: @get.it.black.characters on Instagram (modified by author)

Choi Mochimazzi is a fortune teller in the Tamako Market series. Tamako Market is a love comedy anime series about childhood friends whose lives change forever after confessing love for each other. Choi is a village girl sent to stay with Tamako and to check up on Dera. If you love comedy-romanance animes, then this series is a must-watch.

10. Canary Hunter from Hunter X Hunter

Canary Hunter from Hunter X Hunter. Photo: @ging.left.to.get.milk on Instagram (modified by author)

Canary Hunter is an apprentice butler of the Zoldyck family. She is a ruthless guardian who does not hesitate to attack trespassers. Canary Hunter's role is to expel anyone attempting to pass her post on the estate. Although small, Canary has unmatched powers and can fight off assailants twice her size.

11. Ymir from Attack on Titan

Ymir from Attack on Titan. Photo: @ymir_snk_ig, @amethyst.being.a.simp on Instagram (modified by author)

Ymir is a graduate of the 104th Training Corps and a former member of the Survey Corps. She is a powerful meta-human who can transform into the Jaw Titan. Ymir also knows the true nature of Titans and the history of the world outside the walls.

12. S.A.M. from Cannon Busters

S.A.M. from Cannon Busters. Photo: @urfaveisanegro on Twitter (modified by author)

S.A.M. is a high-end robot separated from her best friend and heir to the throne of Botica, Prince Kelby. She tries her best to reunite with Prince Kelby but encounters various obstacles. S.A.M. can take many forms, including transforming into a cannon buster.

If you are looking for black female anime characters with white hair, then Special Associate Model (S.A.M) from Cannon Busters is an ideal choice.

13. Atsuko Jackson from Michiko to Hatchin

Atsuko Jackson from Michiko to Hatchin. Photo: @UltimaShadowX, @animegirlshour (modified by author)

Atsuko Jackson is an Afro-Diamandran policewoman. She goes rogue and becomes an outlaw because of a case she is obsessed with. Atsuko pursues an escaped convict using all her wit and will but finds herself outsmarted on several occasions.

14. Karui from Naruto Shippuden

Karui from Naruto Shippuden. Photo: @deer_of_ink on Twitter (modified by author)

Karui Akimichi is a female ninja from Kumogakure village of the land of lightning. She begins as a member of Team Samui before joining the Akimichi clan of Konohagakure, a remote town in the land of fire.

15. Coffee from Cowboy Bebop

Coffee from Cowboy Bebop. Photo: @BriMalandro on Twitter (modified by author)

Coffee is a bounty hunter from the Cowboy Bebop series. She is known for her preference for using the grenade launcher in bounty hunting. Coffee plays a minor role in the series but has become a fan favourite thanks to her grace and elegance.

Coffee from Cowboy Bebop is ideal if you are looking for easy-to-cosplay anime characters female with black hair.

Black female anime characters have proven that being a superhero or a villain has nothing to do with race or gender. These characters have introduced the young generation to diversity through anime. From Bleach to Michiko to Hatchin, various anime producers have adopted the marginalised as stars in their creations. Therefore, if you have yet to sample anime, the shows mentioned above should be an ideal start.

