Who are the most famous duos of all time, and where are they now?

Two vibrant individuals have often come together to create an irreplaceable combination many tend not to forget. These partners have captured minds, and their mere existence in fiction and non-fiction makes them famous and people's favourites. These famous duos' organic flow and chemistry make them appealing, especially in the entertainment industry, providing a vivid feel.

Donald Glover and Danny Pudi in Community, season 4 and Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc in Friends, season 2. Photo: Vivian Zink/NBCU and Paul Drinkwater/NBCU

Even though not everyone agrees, memorable things truly need two people. People from walks of life have been motivated and impacted by famous partnerships. But then, which famous partnership could be described as the most famous partner? One may think of the famous cartoon characters Tom and Jerry or people like Romeo and Juliet.

Who are some iconic duos?

Many historical duos have remained in people's minds over generations. Surprisingly, some of them are mere fiction that the present generation does not know about their existence, while others are cartoons and animation. Check out some of the famous duos in history below:

1. Tom and Jerry

What's the best duo? Anyone who has watched the Tom and Jerry series agrees that the two remain the best duo. Tom was a cat, and Jerry was a rat. Everyone knows the rivalry between a cat and a rat, but the rivalry between Tom, the cat, and Jerry, the rat, turned out to be one of the most entertaining shows suitable for children and adults alike.

2. Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet's story paints the picture of what true love is. Photo: @RomeoAndJulietMovie on Facebook

Almost everyone knows what the tag means, even when many have not read Shakespeare's book, Romeo and Juliet. The classic story of the duo reminds everyone of what true love means and has remained a synonym when people wish to describe love. Though the story ended sadly, Romeo and Juliet have remained famous for centuries.

3. Batman and Robin - DC Comics

Batman and Robin are famous duos in movies seen fighting crime in their beloved city of Gotham. Batman, also known as Bruce Wayne, adopted Robin, also known as Dickson Grayson, after the young lad lost his parents. Their partnership as the dynamic duo against crime gave birth to a series of movies and anime under the Batman brand.

4. Mario and Luigi - Super Mario Bros

Mario and Luigi are prominent characters in a popular video game. Mario remains the main character but often collaborates with his younger brother to complete the rather difficult tasks of fighting vicious villains. Gamers can relate to the synergy between Mario and Luigi to fight, especially to save the world from destruction.

5. John Lennon and Paul McCartney - The Beatles

Paul McCartney and John Lennon hold their guitars while on The Ed Sullivan Show set at the CBS television studios in Manhattan. Photo: Bettmann

John Lennon and Paul McCartney are part of the English rock group The Beatles. They were the heart of the band group as they were the backbone of every creativity that brought the group's success. While John Lennon died in 1980 in New York, US, at the age of 40, Paul McCartney is alive and well at over 80 years old and lives in his home country, the United Kingdom.

6. Joey and Chandler

Friends, season 1, featuring Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing. Photo: Alice S. Hall/NBCUniversal

These friends share precious moments sitting on their reclining chairs to watch Baywatch; they also love playing football. Joey and Chandler may not have had a perfect life or time together, but they have shown what friendship is by overcoming every obstacle on the friendship path.

After their shows, Joey moved to Los Angeles, California, and lives in Pacific Palisades, while Chandler suffered a series of drug addictions and committed himself to recovering. He received a Champion of Recovery Award from the White House in 2013 and has remained sober.

7. Woody and Buzz Lightyear - Toy Story

Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story cosplayers seen at MCM Manchester Comic Con 2019 at Manchester Central Convention Complex. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Woody and Buzz began relating as bitter rivals in their first film as Woody always clashed with the space ranger toy. As time progressed, a close friendship was birthed between them as they escaped Sid's house to return to Andy.

8. Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee - The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee. Photo: Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee's group on Facebook

As he is mostly referred to, Sam was a loyal servant and friend to Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He (Sam) decided to join the mission after learning that the ring must be destroyed at all costs to save the land. Frodo and Sam joined hands, cared for each other, and protected each to achieve their goal.

Frodo is given to charity and participated in the 2016 presidential election in support of Bernie Sanders. On the other hand, Sam is currently a political apologist leaning towards the United State’s Democrats and is also active in the movie industry. His last movie was in the 2019 No Good Nick.

9. Brian and Stewie Griffin - Family Guy

What are some cartoon duos? The cartoon duo Brian and Stewie Griffin remain the best duo in the short anime series Family Guy. They did not approve of each other in the first part, but after many adventures together, they became the most entertaining and hilarious component of Family Guy.

10. Bonnie and Clyde - Bonnie and Clyde

Bonnie and Clyde are duos infamous for their negative exploits in the 1930s involving multiple dimensions of robberies. They are known for the crime, love, and romance they share and the tragic fate that befell them. Their story instigated the 1967 biopic that hinged on their lives of crime and love. Bonnie and Clyde were shot and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

11. Troy and Abed - Community

Donald Glover as Troy and Danny Pudi as Abed in Community season 5. Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Troy and Abed are famous male duos and power partners at Greendale Community College. Their friendship got a lot stronger after an amazing rap performance in Spanish in the show's second episode. Both had fun while entertaining their audience by hosting a fake show, building pillow forts and other activities.

Troy is active in the entertainment industry as an actor, director, and singer. Abed currently has a house in Pasadena, California, and is into athletics while completing many marathons.

12. Bud Abbott and Lou Costello

Bud Abbott (left) and Lou Costello of the American comedy double act Abbott and Costello. Photo: Paul Popper/Popperfoto

What is an iconic duo? Bud Abbot and Lou Costello remain iconic after taking the stage as the most popular comedy duo in the 1940s and 1950s. Their performances were exceptional, with their comedy genres taking numerous dimensions from horror to hilarious outcomes.

They became the highest-paid entertainers during the second world war. Interestingly, Who's on First? is regarded as the all-time greatest comedy routine. Bud Abbot died on 24 April 1974, while Luo Costello died on 3 March 1959.

13. Link and Princess Zelda - The Legend of Zelda

Link and Princess Zelda. Photo: @LegendofZelda on Facebook

What are some famous duos with blond and red hair? Link and Princess Zelda fit the description of the red and blond hair duo. Link and Princess Zelda's relationship ran deep to enable them to protect Hyrule from the evils of the demon king.

14. Felix and Oscar - The Odd Couple

Tony Randall (1920 - 2004) as Felix Unger and Jack Klugman as Oscar Madison in Season 1, episode 14 of The Odd Couple. Photo: CBS Photo Archive

With their groundbreaking humour, these two established the comic cliche of two opposites cohabitating. The eponymous pair, with Felix neat and orderly and Oscar messy and freewheeling, became the gold standard for comedy decades after they first appeared on television. Felix died on 17 May 2004, while Oscar died on 24 December 2012.

Frequently asked questions

Many say two are better than one. This statement is true in these famous duos who cannot easily be forgotten because of their numerous moments and activities together. The world knows many famous duos, even those notorious for some not-so-pleasant activities.

