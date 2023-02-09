15 of the best anime where the main character is OP and how they handle it

Anime is a vast art form with many storylines, characters and genres. The most entertaining, however, is the anime where the main character is OP, that hardly anything can get in their way. Many of these protagonists can engage their fans while also being astounding and profound.

The anime main characters are always created to be strong. However, the genre is creating overpowered characters at an increasing rate these days. While many people would expect their tales to be incredibly dull because they already wield enormous power, the fact is that these protagonists are intriguing enough to keep everyone watching.

What are some animes where the main character is OP?

Overpowered anime protagonists easily triumph over their narrative conflicts. When it comes to competition, they are usually unbeatable, winning with ease due to their intellect and fighting abilities. So, who was the most OP anime character in anime?

1. Assassination Classroom (2015) - Koro Sensei

At first glimpse, Kunugigaoka Junior High's Class 3-E appeared to be a standard misfit class. These children, however, grasp the destiny of the entire globe in their palms. If they do not discover a way to kill their teacher Koro Sensei, an extraterrestrial space yellow octopus, he will destroy the whole world.

Assassination Classroom depicts students attempting to assassinate Koro Sensei using quite severe techniques that fail. Koro Sensei appears to be unbreakable. Ironically, Koro Sensei, the ever-supportive teacher, offers the students advice on improving their techniques.

2. One Punch Man (2015) - Saitama

Saitama, who proudly bears the series' name, was an ordinary human being until he underwent intense training that changed him into a fantastic superhero. Even though he does not appear to be a powerful being, his grotesque strength and speed prove otherwise.

Saitama doesn't need much effort to defeat an opponent because he only needs a punch. The only time he showed off his strength was during the battle with Boros, when it took him a long time to obliterate the enemy. Aside from that, he invariably restricts himself from exerting his total superpowers.

3. The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. (2019) - Saiki Kusuo

The primary intention of an anime with a compelling protagonist is to protect the globe from disastrous events and supervillains. However, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K does not adhere to this concept because its abilities encumber the main character.

Instead of rescuing the world, Saiki seeks an everyday life and seeks to conceal his psychic powers. His telepathy, clairvoyance, telekinesis, and other abilities set him apart. Saiki's extraordinary intellect, combined with his supernatural powers, makes him a formidable opponent.

4. Hellsing (2002) - Alucard

Hellsing is an iconic action and vampire-themed anime series from the 2000s. The film is created in an alternate version of contemporary times. It stars the "initial" vampire Alucard, who swore allegiance to the Hellsing family after being defeated by Abraham Van Helsing. Correspondingly, Alucard began searching for vampires all over the world.

Alucard is well-known for his bloodlust and penchant for violence. He is regarded as the greatest of all the anime vampires. His primary weapon is a supernatural ability. Still, he also holds a variety of powers, such as invisibility, weather manipulation, blood and immortality. These powers grant him authority over his adversaries, making him the unquestionable leader of the Hellsing world.

5. Misfit of Demon King Academy (2020) - Anos Voldigoad

This is a fictional anime series inspired by the life of Anos Voldigoad. This show, like any other, revolves around a magical cast and spells, incorporating an unconventionally superior mage as its main character.

Anos is the most powerful demon king in history, and after being reincarnated, he begins his new life as a student. As the Almighty Demon King, he possesses many supernatural powers that even the most potent fear. His abilities range from reincarnation to teleportation magic, and defeating him using his devised methods is nearly impossible.

6. Is This a Zombie? (2012) - Eucliwood Hellscythe

The anime features Ayumu Aikawa as a dead boy who is transformed into a zombie by spellcaster Eucliwood Hellscythe. Whereas Ayumu's zombified body is powerful, the spellcaster, Eucliwood, is undoubtedly the anime's overpowered MC. Eucliwood, the secondary protagonist, assists Ayumu in adjusting to his new undead life via handwritten notes.

Eucliwood, the series' most potent spellcaster, avoids speaking because any word she says wills itself to actuality. The term "Die" from Eucliwood can kill anyone who hears it. Her potent magic, coupled with Ayumu's adaptation to undead life, becomes the anime's paradoxically cheerful and marvellous story.

7. Irregular at Magic High School (2014) - Tatsuya Shiba

Irregular at Magic High School is also one of the animes where the main character is OP and goes to school. Magic, in its story, has now evolved into a scientific study. Students who excel at magic are referred to as Blooms at school. And the remaining passing students are referred to as We*ds.

Tatsuya Shiba, the main character, does not fit into either category. Tatsuya was a We*d because he lacked the magical abilities that his sibling Miyuki possessed. What's more intriguing is Tatsuya's superior knowledge of technical magic, which elevates him beyond Bloom's level. As a result, Tatsuya has become erratic at Magic high school, which, as the tale will reveal, causes some issues.

8. Trigun (1998) - Vash the Stampede

Trigun is one of the animes where the main character is OP but hides it. Vash the Stampede, the lead character of Trigun's space-faring future, is wandering the wilderness planet of No Man's Land in search of peace, but he is frequently pursued by individuals who merely want to kill him. The reason is that he's been dubbed the "Humanoid Typhoon" after destroying a city with his enormous supernatural abilities.

Vash of Trigun, with a bounty of $60 billion, is pursued by two insurance agents who begin to notice that the ruination that accompanies Vash isn't induced by him but by the persons seeking the bounty. When deeply triggered, Vash can use his severe physical abilities and gun skills to confront his enemies.

9. Mob Psycho 100 (2016) - Shigeo Kageyama

Mob Psycho 100 combines action and comedy in contrast to other animes. It is also an anime where the main character is OP but hides it. Shigeo's misfortunes and the active participation of other side characters make this series great fun. In the meantime, Shigeo's bravery during fierce battles keeps the audience entertained with great drama and action.

Despite his unassuming appearance, Shigeo was born with supernatural psychic abilities that empowered him to do a wide range of things. However, he quickly realized that his abilities were too risky to be uncontrolled. As a result, he restricts his power because he loses control when he exceeds a certain threshold and becomes a maniac, ruining everything in his path.

10. Tensura (2021) - Rimuru Tempest

Rimuru Tempest was an ordinary guy called Satoru Mikami who operated at a general contracting firm before getting reincarnated into the fantasy land of Tensura as slime. Initially, he was given normal abilities, such as the ability to survive without water or delicious food and the ability to regenerate.

However, after acquiring the mystical skill "predator," Rimuru's new journey in the fantasy world became interesting. His unique ability allowed him to soak up the powers of any being and employ them to his advantage. Rimuru became nearly invincible because he learned everyone's skill and utilized it for his benefit.

11. Noblesse (2016) - Cadis Etrama Di Raizel

Noblesse flips the script by featuring the most potent vampire in the world. The film features vampire noble Cadis Etrama Di Raizel waking to the contemporary world after 820 years of sleep, with his helper Frankenstein gradually assisting him in his readjustment.

Mysterious supernatural events take place in Raizel's neighbourhood in South Korea due to his renaissance, triggering him to effortlessly take care of them using whiffs of his hands and a little blood magic. However, the previously unseen vampires emerge when attacks become overwhelming for him.

12. God of Highschool (2020) - Mori Jin

The series showcases an assembly of South Korea's most robust persons with incredible abilities through their Charyeok. In the meantime, Mori Jin has all the physical ability to support this in the world's largest martial arts contest.

He was presented as a vain, carefree child fascinated with fighting. However, his real identity is eventually discovered as that of the mighty God Sun Wukong, the commander of Mount Hwagwa Monkey and a member of the Sage Realm's Nine Kings. He clearly cannot be conquered by humans, and to fully overcome him, another Demon or God must do so.

13. Overlord (2015) - Ainz Ooal Gown

Overlord is a "virtual world" anime centred on the role-playing game that features Ainz Ooal Gown, a potent, guild-leading magician whose physical assaults can't hurt unless they can squash his bones.

Ainz is easily the most influential persona in the game, with his magic at his fingertips and strange items under his command. Overload highlights his special powers in the middle of his newly found and frequently amusing tedious explorations in the MMORPG.

14. Demon King Daimao (2010) - Akuto Sai

Akuto Sai, a recent transfer student, shows up at Constant Magic Academy, a prestigious magic school. He is an orphan with a vision of transforming the world into a better place. Every new learner is subjected to an examination by Yatagarasu, the institution's oracular spirit.

Yatagarasu forecasts that Akuto will be the demon king with 100% certainty. That was a significant deviation from his initial plan. When the overpowered MC rouses as the demon king, he becomes absurdly powerful. Akuto can absorb magic that has the potential to disrupt the natural world.

15. Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto (2016) - Sakamoto

Sakamoto personifies the smooth Op Mc, who conceals his power. He is an appealing and excellent high school student. But beneath the ground, Sakamoto is a respectful man who despises being in the limelight. He keeps his style and fashion, and you will always catch him on guard.

In the initial episode, a few dislike Sakamoto and attempt to harm him, but they fail miserably. He is unstoppable because he possesses a plethora of hidden rebel power moves. Sakamoto's deft moves allows him to avoid each attack.

Who is the number 1 best anime character?

Goku from Dragon Ball is an extraterrestrial from the planet Vegeta who has been sent to Earth to overcome it. Instead, he makes friends with humans and grows into a formidable planet defender.

He is a Super Saiyan God, which gives him the power to change into a more advanced form of himself. He possesses extraordinary agility, speed, physical strength, and flying ability.

Above are some of the best animes where the main character is OP. These main characters have no fundamental weaknesses or obstacles that might stop them, especially when anyone is against them.

