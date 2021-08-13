Who are the most powerful DC characters of all time? 15 of the most outstanding
DC Comics is a famous American fictional book that was founded in 1934. Over the years there have been more and more characters who have been created with different stories. So who are the most powerful DC characters in 2021?
Since its creation, some DC Comic characters have remained on the screens, giving audiences satisfaction and a great experience in every exhibition. In addition, some of the outstanding DC characters have satisfied the desires of their fans by showing extraordinary abilities.
Most powerful DC characters
For characters to be in the most powerful DC characters ranking, they have to show additional abilities that always attract their audiences. Here is a list of the most powerful DC heroes and villains:
1. Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel is a fictional superhero also known as Shazam. Shazam is a magic word for the acronym of six immortal elders. The magic word would be spoken by a boy named Billy Batson to transform himself into a costumed adult with powers of superhuman strength, flight, and speed.
2. Di*k Grayson
Di*k Grayson is a fictional character in American comic books. The book was published by DC Comics, written by Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane, and illustrated by Jerry Robinson. The character has abilities such as:
- Skilled acrobat and aerialist
- Skilled martial artist
- Combat strategist
- An expert detective who utilizes high-tech equipment and weapons
3. Darkseid
This is a fictional supervillain that appears in American comic books published by DC Comics. Jack Kirby created Darkseid. His main goal is to enslave the universe by eliminating hope and free will in sentient beings as tyrannical rulers. His abilities are superhuman strength, speed, agility, and durability.
His level of intelligence is genius with skills of flight, telepathy, telekinesis, immortality, invulnerability, and flight. He is among the powerful beings in the DC universe with the super ability to blast Omega Beams from his eyes.
4. Black Adam
This fictional character in American books first appeared as a one-time villain in the first issue of Fawcett Comics. He was later revived as a recurring character after DC Comics was first licensed. Black Adam has the following abilities.
- Superhuman stamina and invulnerability
- Superhuman speed and flight
- Superhuman strength
- Genius intelligence level
- Ability to control and emission of magical thunder and lightning
- Longevity
5. The Spectre
The Spectre is a name for fictional antiheroes appearing in numerous comic books. Jerry Siegel and Bernard Baily created this character. He first appeared in Feb 1940 in Fun Comics. The Spectre has divine power(omnipotent), is everywhere(omniscience), is immortal, and has energy and matter manipulation.
6. Green Arrow
Green Arrow is one of the most powerful characters in DC. He was created by Mort Weisinger and first appeared in More Fun Comics, November 1941. He uses his skills with his superheroes of the Justice League to fight crime in his Star City and Seattle. These skills and abilities include:
- High human physical and mental conditioning
- Hand to hand combat and master in martial artist
- Expertise in acrobatics
- Great archer and marksman
- Ability to utilize high-tech equipment and armour such as bow and arrows
7. Superman
DC Comics published this famous fictional character and superhero that first appeared in June 1938. Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster created him. He has partnerships with Supergirl, Superboy, Superdog, Batman, and Wonder woman. Superman’s abilities include:
- Ocular powers of heat vision, electromagnetic spectrum vision, microscopic vision, X-ray vision, telescopic vision and infrared vision.
- Superhuman breath of freezing breath and wind breath
- Invulnerability
- Flight
- Superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility, durability, senses and longevity.
- Accelerated healing
8. Doctor Manhattan
Doctor Manhattan is one of the strongest DC comics characters. He has unlimited powers, which make him the most powerful superhero in comics. He was created by lan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons. He has numerous abilities such as:
- Shapeshifting
- Omnipotence
- Creation
- Genius intelligent level
- Science manipulation
- Time travel
- Self-regeneration
- Self -sustenance
- Telekinesis
- Teleportation
- Superhuman strength and senses
- Immortality
- Energy projection
- Matter and energy manipulation
9. Green Lantern
Green Lantern is a book character that describes several superheroes depicted as members of the Green Lantern Corps. Their mission is to fight evil with the help of rings that give them extraordinary powers which come from emotions and imaginations.
The character was first created in 1940 by Martin Nodell. Green Lantern is among the longer-lasting comic characters adapted to TV, video games, and motion pictures. The Green Lantern characters include Alan Scott, Hal Jordan, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz.
10. Wonder Woman
This American character is a superheroine that appeared first in All-Star Comics and was published in October 1941 by DC Comics. William Moulton Marston created her. She has the abilities of:
- Enhanced senses of vision, smell and hearing
- Enhanced intelligence
- Superpower
- Electrokinesis
- Dimensional transportation
- Immortality
- Superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, stamina and durability
- Regeneration
- Flight
- Master hand-hand combatant and martial artist
- Multilingualism
- Master tactics and strategy
11. The Flash
The Flash is a name that depicts several characters that appear in American comic books. Gardener Fox created it, and DC Comics published artist Harry Lampert. The characters include Jay Garrick, Barry Allen, Wally West and Bart Allen. The flash incarnations have a super speed, which involves the ability to:
- Run, move and think extremely fast
- Use superhuman reflexes
- Violate certain Physics law
12. Infinity Man
Who is the most badass DC character? Infinity man. He is a fictional character published by DC Comics and created by Jack Kirby. His first appearance was in Forever People, February 1971. He has the abilities of:
- Immortality
- Infinite beams
- Accelerated healing
- Teleportation
- Telepathy
- Phasing energy manipulation
- Magnetokinesis
- Flight
- Super strength
- invulnerability
13. Supergirl
Supergirl is a superheroine character with the adoptive names of Linda Lee Danvers, Kara Kent, Kara Danvers, and Linda Land. She was created by Otto Binder and designed by Al Plastino. She first appeared in May 1959 with Action Comics. Her abilities include:
- Superhuman vision
- Superhuman breath
- Invulnerability
- Accelerated healing
- Intangibility
- Superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, stamina, and durability
- Regeneration
- Flight
- Master hand-hand combatant and martial artist
- Multilingualism
- Master tactics and strategy
- Self-regeneration
- Self -sustenance
- Solar energy manipulation, absorption, and projection
14. Doctor Fate
Dr Fate is a name of several fictional superheroes published by DC Comics. The character is a succession of sorcerers and is among the top 100 strongest DC characters. The first version was created in 1940 by writer Gardener Fox and artist Howard Sherman. Their abilities include:
- Mastery of magic
- Immortality
- Illusion casting
- Teleportation
- Pyrokinesis
- Telepathy
- Superhuman strength
- Spellcasting
- Energy negation
- Spellcasting
- Clairvoyance
- Astral projection
15. Martian Manhunter
Martian Manhunter is a fictional character and superhero published by DC Comics. He was created by writer Joseph Samachson and artist Joe Certa and first appeared in The Manhunter From Mars (November 1955). Manhunter is among the most powerful beings of the DC Universe. He has the abilities of:
- Superhuman vision
- Genius intelligent level
- Expert detective
- shapeshifting
- Invisibility
- Intangibility
- Superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, stamina, and durability
- Regeneration
- Flight
- Telekinesis
- Telepathy
- Pain inducement
- Astral projection
- Extended longevity
- Solar energy manipulation
The most powerful DC characters have been in existence for a long time, with some regenerating with time. They have super-abilities that make them remain on top despite new creations. Some of the characters are in partnerships, therefore, bringing extraordinary combined abilities.
