30 best beachfront hotels worldwide in 2021 (with price & photos)
A great vacation turns into a brilliant experience only if the accommodation meets all your needs and you can chill out like a queen or a king! So what are some of the best beachfront hotels one can consider going to?
If you plan on going for a vacation, you are probably asking yourself a question relating to accommodation. First, consider choosing a beachfront hotel that is affordable and beautiful. Here are some of the best beaches resorts you can consider with the minimum price you can pay.
Check out the list of the best beach hotels worldwide to know the benefits of luxury life and comfort!
1. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
- Contact number: +1 (808) 325-8000
- Book now: From $987 per night, skylark.com
- Locations: Hawaii USA
The Four Seasons Resort is regarded as one of the greatest beach resort hotels in the area. It features various spacious rooms with a clear view of the Pacific Ocean from the inside. There are also lovely landscaped gardens.
2. Crown Reef Beach Resort & Waterpark
- Contact number: +855-923-7687
- Book now: From $175 per night, expedia.com
- Locations: South Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, USA
It is one of the most popular vacation spots. It is situated on myrtle beach. The rooms overlook the Atlantic Ocean and the Crown Reef’s spacious pool deck with more than 20 water features.
Relax by the 125-foot outdoor pool, soak in one of 11 hot tubs, or take a dip in the indoor pool on rainy days. Crown Reef also hosts a series of children’s activities throughout the summer.
3. St Regis Bora Bora
- Contact number: +689 40 60 78 88
- Book now: From $1145 per night, skylark.com
- Locations: French Polynesia
St Regis Bora Bora provides the most opulent accommodations in the area. The self-contained saltwater lagoons protect it, and it was built to blend in with the surrounding scenery.
It is a budget-friendly and luxurious destin beachfront hotels to take your family.
4. Amanyara
- Contact number: +1-649-9418133
- Book now: From $1918 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Turks and Caicos, French Polynesia
Amanyara is one of the most world-class hotels with outstanding decors. The hotel is located on Turks and Caicos Island. It offers extraordinary experiences and remarkable perspectives year-round.
5. North Island resort
- Contact number: +1 (248) 429-3100
- Book now: From $8410 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Seychelles
North Island is located in Seychelles, an island nation in the Indian Ocean. Only 11 exquisite, handcrafted villas with ocean views are available. It is the world's most stunning hotel where you can sleep on a beach.
6. Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort and Spa
- Contact number: +689 40 55 11 11
- Book now: From Fr 76, 050 per night, waldorfastoria.com
- Location: French Polynesia
Moorea Lagoon is located on the northern tip of the island between Cook's and Opunohu Bay. It has 54 overwater bungalows with private sunning decks.
7. Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort
- Contact numbers: +258 86 610 1477/ +27 10 003 8977
- Book now: From $1412 per night
- Location: Medjumbe, Mozambique
The resort is among the finest Mozambique hotels with its ultra-modern design. The horizon is an endless swirl of white sands, turquoise lagoon and Indian Ocean blue. Rooms have sandblasted limestone floors, mod furnishings, and virtual walls of glass to soak in the surroundings.
8. The Mulia, Nua Dua Bali
- Contact number: +62 361 3017777
- Book now: From $271 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Indonesia
This is one of the most beautiful beachfront hotels where you can enjoy your holiday. The hotel is located in Indonesia and has beautiful amenities.
The beautiful purplish hue of the sky as the sun rises over the Indian Ocean. Nusa Dua is known to be one of the best places in Bali to watch the sunrise.
9. Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Contact number: +1 619-234-1500
- Book now: From $479 per night, expedia.com
- Location: San Diego
Marriott Marquis is one of the beautiful San Diego beachfront hotels. It offers 1360 accommodations with iPod docking stations and safes. The surrounding waters are crystal pure.
10. Soneva Kiri
- Contact number: +(960) 660 0304-05
- Book now: From $790 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Koh Kood, Thailand
Soneva Kiri is located off the coast of Bangkok on the island of Koh Kood. It is one of Thailand's most luxurious and private seaside retreats is Soneva Kiri.
Only 36 thatched villas made of ethically sourced wood and recycled materials are available at the resort. Each villa features its infinity pool, terrace, and luxurious indoor-outdoor bathroom.
11. Rockhouse Hotel
- Contact number: +1 876-957-4373
- Book now: From $115 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Negril, Jamaica
The beaches of Negril are rocky rather than sandy, and they jut out abruptly into the blue sea. However, they provide a stunning backdrop for this unique hotel on Negril's West End, which is nestled among the beachfront bush by the sea.
12. Capella Ixtapa Resort & Spa
- Contact number: +1-844-785-8575
- Book now: From $312 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Mexico
Capella Ixtapa has various suites in a series of stunning, tumbling terraces that face the ocean. It has beautiful amenities. Sparkling turquoise waters invite a dip, signature gin spritzes and a steady flow of seafood on the menu channel a feeling of coastal glamour.
13. Four Seasons Resort Bali
- Contact number: +62 361 701010
- Book now: From $421 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Jimbaran, South Kuta, Indonesia
There are 147 villas with private plunge pools at the hotel. Dinner is served on a seaside canopied bed. For the kids, there is a separate infinity-edge Jacuzzi pool.
14. Hotel Buena Vista
- Contact numbers: +506 2442-8595 / +506 2442-8605
- Book now: From $115 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Dakhla, Morocco
Facing the beachfront, Hotel Buena Vista offers 4-star accommodation in Dakhla and has a restaurant, bar and shared lounge.
It has big family rooms and the accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. It is among the best Dakhla surf hotels in Morocco.
15. Lizard Island Resort
- Contact number: +61 1800 837 204
- Book now: From $1443 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Lizard Island, Australia
The hotel is the northernmost resort along the Great Barrier Reef, with 24 beaches and a lagoon. The entire island is a National Park, and the only way to get there is by private plane.
Glass-bottom paddle skiing, night diving, and 24-hour tennis are just a few of the lovely activities on offer.
16. JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
- Contact number: +66 76 338 000
- Book now: From $105 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Thalang District, Thailand
It is located near the Sirinath Marine National Park, where sea turtles lay their eggs. In the centre of a massive coconut plantation, there are about 30 acres of tropical gardens and lily ponds.
The resort's bulk is disguised by its elegant, low-rise architecture, including ten restaurants and an entertaining Ginja Cooking Course for families with kids.
17. Knossos Beach Bungalows and Suites
- Contact number: +30 281 076 1000
- Book now: From $220 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Greece
This secluded stretch of Greek heaven is lined with terraced rows of 135 whitewashed bungalows and villas. Private sun terraces are available in all waterfront rooms and suites.
There are three pools, three bars, and two restaurants at the hotel.
18. Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa
- Contact number: +689 40 60 84 00
- Book now: From $606 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Taha'a, French Polynesia
Le Taha'a island has 45 overwater beach suites with wraparound balconies and beach villas with views of spectacular Bora Bora on the horizon.
Off-island activities include snorkelling in coral gardens, excursions of local pearl farms, and old vanilla plantations. In addition, they offer Tahitian dancing lessons for couples.
19. Hotel Fasano
- Contact number: +55 21 3202-4000
- Book now: From $349 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Located at the tip of Rio's legendary Ipanema Beach, Hotel Fasano has views that alone are worth the trip.
From its luxurious rooftop infinity pool, guests can admire the entire expanse of Ipanema and the distinctive Morro Dois Irmaos and Corcovado mountains.
20. Victoria Hoi An Beach Resort & Spa
- Contact numbers: +84 235 3927 041/ + 84 906 309 338
- Book now: From $108 per night
- Location: Quang Nam, Vietnam
This resort was created to look like a typical Vietnamese fishing village within five kilometres from Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
While at the resort, you can decide to look at the chauffeur-driven sidecars or tour the town and early morning fish markets on complimentary mountain bikes.
21. The Nam Hai
- Contact number: +84 235 3940 000
- Book now: From $419 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Hoi An, Vietnam
The Nam Hai is an all-villa resort on Ha My Beach. The resort has an organic garden and a Vietnamese cookery class at the beach restaurant. It is one of the beachfront hotels with hot tubs and beautiful rooms.
22. Secret Bay
- Contact number: +1-767-445-4444
- Book now: From $902 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Ross Blvd Portsmouth, Dominica
Situated in Dominica, this hotel, as its name suggests, is one of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets. It has only six villas and bungalows nestled on a hillside above a deserted stretch of pristine white-sand coast.
23. The Nautical Beachfront Resort
- Contact number: +1 (928) 855-2141
- Book now: From $170 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Arizona, London
This is an oceanfront Arizona resort located in Lake Havasu City. Discover the area's water adventures with parasailing and windsurfing nearby, or enjoy the great outdoors with hiking/biking trails and mountain biking.
Penthouses with Jacuzzi tubs are among the more prestigious rooms.
24. Bolongo Bay Beach Resort
- Contact number: +1 800-524-4746
- Book now: From $185 per night
- Location: US Virgin Islands
Bolongo Bay is a small Caribbean resort with its 1,000-foot-long beach, complete with palm trees and iguanas.
Enjoy complimentary access to various watersports equipment at the beachside pool. Rooms on the beachfront are around 3 feet from the pristine sandy beach.
25. Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa
- Contact number: +52 624 163 5550
- Book now: From $174 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
It is on a peaceful mountaintop with a series of terraced infinity pools that look out over the Pacific. Meal plans can include dining at any of the five on-site restaurants as well as any of the neighbouring Marina Golden Zone venues.
26. Mzima Beach Resort
- Contact number: +254 728 939365
- Book now: From $375 per night
- Location: Diani Mombasa, Kenya
The hotel is located on the shores of the Indian Ocean. It opens up a world of serene beaches, magnificent resorts and unforgettable experiences.
Rooms are well-roofed bungalows and feature a balcony with garden views, outdoor furniture, and air conditioning.
27. The Setai
- Contact number: +1 305-520-6000
- Book now: From $492 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Miami, USA
The Setai seems more like an excellent urban hotel than a coastal resort, thanks to its sleek facade and high-rise appeal. Inside, slate-coloured marble, teak accents, and Asian artwork create a dramatic deco design.
28. Sirata Beach Resort
- Contact number: +1 (727) 363-5100
- Book now: From $209 per night, expedia.com
- Location: Florida
This beach resort is located in St. Petersburg, Florida. If you are looking to escape beaches crowded with tourists and reconnect with the natural world, look no further. Accommodations include villas, suites, and hotel rooms.
29. Atlantis, The Palm
- Contact number: +971 4 426 2000
- Book now: From $214 per night, skylark.com
- Location: Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Atlantis Hotel is the focal point of Dubai's giant cluster of artificial isthmuses that jut out into the Persian Gulf.
Even if you can't afford to stay at this spectacular hotel, you can still go see what the decadent lifestyle feels like for the day by swimming with dolphins in Dolphin Bay. This is one of the places to stay in Dubai.
30. Hayman Villas
- Contact number: +617 4940 1234
- Book now: From $390 per night
- Location: Australia
The hotel has supremely sophisticated lodgings with perfect pools. Interiors are well designed with outstanding furniture that gives you a comfortable, relaxing time.
The above beachfront hotels are among the best you can consider for a vacation as a family or a couple or even friends. Most of them are classy yet affordable. Hopefully, this is helpful as you plan your next vacation.
