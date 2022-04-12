LeBron James and Floyd Mayweather are two of the world's highest-paid athletes. Their success propelled them to the top of their fields, earning them legendary status. These athletes, however, were not born wealthy. Instead, they have attained their positions through hard work and dedication. Learn about the "rags to riches" stories of Lebron James and Floyd Mayweather.

Lebron James and Floyd Mayweather. Photo: Patrick Smith, Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What does it mean to go from rags to riches? It refers to any circumstance in which a person advances from obscurity to fame, fortune, and celebrity. For example, there have been numerous instances of this phenomenon throughout history. Genghis Khan, Pope Leo III, and Mahmud of Ghazni are just a few famous names to have gone through this transition.

Lebron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr is a professional basketball player in the United States who currently plays for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. He has won four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

How did Lebron James become successful?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

The story of James began on 30 December 1984, when he was born in Akron, Ohio. His parents are Gloria Marie James and Anthony McClelland.

James's mother, Gloria Marie, was 16 years old when she gave birth to Lebron. Unfortunately, Lebron James' father had a lengthy criminal history and was not involved in his life when growing up.

As Lebron grew older, the family's life was often difficult. As a result, the family moved from apartment to apartment in Akron's seedier neighbourhoods.

Gloria struggled to find steady work and, as a result, gave James up to live with the family of Frank Walker, a local youth football coach. Frank introduced Lebron to basketball.

James began playing organized basketball in the fifth grade. He later played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball for the Northeast Ohio Shooting Stars.

James averaged 21 points and 6 rebounds per game as a freshman at St Vincent-St Mary High School. He had a stellar debut and was named Ohio Mr Basketball and selected to the USA Today All-USA First Team, becoming the first sophomore to do either.

In 2003, James began his professional career at the Cleveland Cavaliers. He rose to stardom from 2003 to 2008, earning his first NBA All-Star Game selection in the 2004-05 season.

In 2010, Lebron joined the Miami Heat. He played alongside Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosch. The star had a stellar career in Miami, winning the championship in 2012 and 2013.

In 2014, he returned to the Cavaliers and helped them win their first championship after 52 years.

In 2018, James exercised his contract option to leave the Cavaliers. As a result, he signed with the Lakers and led them to the 2020 NBA championship and his fourth Finals MVP.

How much money has LeBron made in his career?

James has amassed a fortune of more than $1 billion throughout his 19-year career. He earns more than $600 million in off-court earnings and $400 million in salaries. After taxes, spending, and investment returns are factored in, Forbes estimates James' net worth to be around $850 million.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr is a former professional boxer and US promoter. He competed between 1996 and 2015, finishing his career with a 50-0 record. However, Floyd's life wasn't so stellar as he had a troubled upbringing.

Mayweather was born Floyd Joy Sinclair on 24 February 1977 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His parents are Floyd Mayweather Sr, a former welterweight contender, and Deborah Sinclair.

During the 1980s, Mayweather lived in the Hiram Square neighbourhood of New Brunswick, New Jersey, where his mother had relatives. Furthermore, his life became complicated when his father was convicted and jailed. After that, His mother took Floyd to live with his grandmother, who cared for and guided him.

By the early 1990s, Mayweather had honed his craft and decided to pursue boxing full-time. He improved over time, eventually winning the Golden Gloves Championship three times in 1993, 1994, and 1996. He also competed in the Olympics in Atlanta, where he won a bronze medal.

Floyd Mayweather Jr won world titles in five weight classes during his 21-year professional career. They are super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, and super welterweight. Furthermore, he is only one of five boxers in history to have accomplished this feat.

All his career achievements have seen the star become one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

How did Floyd Mayweather get rich?

Floyd Mayweather receives attention during his contracted exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Source: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather built his fortune through the sport of boxing. He has had a successful career in which he won millions of dollars in prize money. His fight against MMA superstar Conor McGregor netted him $275 million.

Furthermore, Mayweather also made a lot of money from his exhibition fight with Logan Paul in 2021, in which he won a $100 million prize pool.

Is Floyd Mayweather a billionaire?

No. According to Marca, Mayweather has a net worth of $450 million and has earned more than $1.1 billion in his career.

Why does Floyd Mayweather have no endorsements?

According to Fortune, the reason is that the boxer's baseline is too high for sponsors. The star's asking price is $1 million. His only notable endorsements came during his fight with Pacquiao, when three brands, Hublot, Burger King, and FanDuel, each paid $1 million.

Does LeBron James have more money than Floyd Mayweather?

Yes. According to Forbes, during his 18-year career, James has earned over $1 billion in earnings, including nearly $400 million in salary and over $600 million in off-court earnings. His current net worth is estimated to be about $850 million.

While Floyd Mayweather has a net worth of $450 million, making him the wealthiest boxer of all time. In addition, Floyd's total career earnings top $1.1 billion.

Who is the richest athlete in the world?

Michael Jordan is the richest athlete globally, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.

Frequently asked questions

What has LeBron James accomplished in his career? He has won three National Basketball Association (NBA) championships and four NBA MVP awards. How many years has LeBron James played in his career? 19 years. What is Floyd Mayweather's professional record? The boxer retired from boxing with a perfect professional record of 50-0. How long was Floyd Mayweather's career? The star's career lasted 21 years. Who has more Money, Floyd Mayweather or LeBron James? According to Forbes, Lebron is worth $850 million while Floyd is worth $450 million.

The "rags to riches" stories of Lebron James and Floyd Mayweather have been an inspiration to many. They have dominated their respective fields and are among the world's best athletes.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Chris Paul's net worth. Christopher Paul is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Suns. He is a brand ambassador for Panini, State Farm, Nike, and Air Jordan and has appeared on several television shows. So, how much does he get paid for his endorsements?

Find out how much this NBA star makes in salary and endorsements. Also, find out about the superstar athlete's assets, such as his cars and homes.

Source: YEN.com.gh