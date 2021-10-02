Chris Paul's net worth 2021: salary, endorsements and lifestyle

Christopher Paul is an American professional basketball player. He has played for many teams over the years. Chris has played in eleven NBA All-star teams, ten All NBA and nine All Defence teams. He also served as the National Basket Players Association president while holding endorsements for big brands such as Air Jordan. So what is Chris Paul's net worth in 2021?

Paul began working with New Orleans Hornets after a devastating state of circumstances caused by Hurricane Katrina. He broke the records during his first two seasons by being among the first rookies to lead the league in total steals in NBA history.

Profile summary

Full name : Christopher Emmanuel Paul

: Christopher Emmanuel Paul Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : May 6th 1985

: May 6th 1985 Age : 36 years old (as of 2021)

: 36 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA

: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Height in feet and inches : 5' 9"

: 5' 9" Height in centimetres : 182.9

: 182.9 Weight in pounds : 174.2

: 174.2 Weight in kilograms : 79

: 79 Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Father : Charles Paul

: Charles Paul Mother : Robin Paul

: Robin Paul Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Jada Crawley

: Jada Crawley Occupation : Basketball Player

: Basketball Player Net worth: $160 million

$160 million Chris Paul’s Instagram: @cp3

Who is Chris Paul?

Chris Paul was born and bred in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His parents Charles Edwards and Robin Jones raised him well with his older brother Charles "C.J." Paul. His father taught them both football and basketball while coaching them in various leagues in their childhood.

They also spent a good time at their grandfather's place, working at his service station; they cultivated a fantastic friendship here. Paul and his grandfather have always been best friends.

What is Chris Paul's net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Paul's net worth in 2021 is approximately $160 million. Besides athletics, his other sources of income include endorsements and investments. In addition, he has appeared on television and events over the years, which makes him significant amounts of money.

CP3's contracts have also contributed greatly to his net worth. His latest one was a four-year $160 million maximum contract extension with the Rockets. Chris Paul's contracts have made him good money hence making him among the top 100 best-paid athletes and celebrities in the world.

He also made an impressive amount of money while he was the president of the Association. In addition, Paul has a huge chunk of investment estimated to be around $48 million in Hyperice and about $4 million in Chirpify.

What is Chris Paul's salary this year? Chris Paul is approximately making $30 million for the 2021-2022 season.

Chris Paul's basketball player career

Chris began his professional career in 2005. He first played for the New Orleans Hornets. As he progressed, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder before moving to the Phoenix Suns, where he is currently. His overall achievements include:

NBA Rookie of the Year (2006)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2008, 2011)

NBA All-Star (2008–2016, 2020, 2021)

All-NBA First Team (2008, 2012–2014)

All-NBA Third Team (2011)

All-NBA Second Team (2009, 2015, 2016, 2020)

NBA All-Defensive First Team (2009, 2012–2017)

NBA assists leader (2008, 2009, 2014, 2015)

NBA steals leader (2008, 2009, 2011–2014)

Endorsements

Chris actively participates in the advertisement scene. He is a brand ambassador of Panini, State farm, Air Jordan, and Nike. He is estimated to make around $8 million per year in endorsement deals.

Besides his endorsement deals, Chris makes . He has so far made appearances on shows such as Family Feuds Guess Who? and Scooby-Doo.

Houses

Chris has a mansion in California, where he is currently residing. It has incredible facilities such as guest houses, a five-car garage, a cabana and a swimming pool, but the biggest of them all is the sports court.

Before moving there, he lived in his five-bedroom house at woodland hills in Los Angeles, which he sold at a $300, 000 profit. Paul has also sold a few other mansions and estates, making him huge profits.

In April 2019, Chris paid $6.9 million for a mansion in Houston, Texas and later sold the home in January 2021 for $7.2 million.

In 2012 he bought Avril Lavigne's Bel-Air mansion for $8.5 million and later sold it for $8.7 million. In 2015 he paid $9 million for a home in Calabasas and sold it for $11 million.

Cars

Chris owns high-end cars such as the Jeep JKU Wrangler Unlimited, a Ford GT40 and a Range Rover. In addition, he owns a Chevrolet Monte Carlo classic 1997 model.

Jewellery

He is also fond of having a gold necklace. According to him, the chain has an owl shape that is significant to him and his family. Such a necklace that has traces of diamond is costly to custom make. However, he sure did spend a fortune on it.

Other business ventures

Paul is such a philanthropist. He has hosted and participated in a couple of youth events as the head of the CP3 Foundation. The Foundation benefits programmes in Louisiana affected by the devastating Hurricane Katrina.

In addition, the foundation participates in charities in Winston-Salem. For example, Paul recently bought a portion of Winston-Salem Dash, a league baseball team in his hometown. He also supports learning programmes for people who are not able to afford ECA's and other Curricula.

Chris Paul's net worth is a clear indication of how he has had a successful career over the years. Besides his career, he is a family man and often sets aside time for his wife, Jada Crawley, and his two children, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II and Camryn Alexi.

