The top 20 most expensive sports in the world ranked

Engaging in sports is a fantastic and popular way to spend your time. Some use it for leisure, fitness, and socialising, while others participate in sports for competitive reasons. But while some sports activities are cheap to organise, learn, and play, some are insanely costly. Discover the most expensive sports in the world.

American football (L), Formula One (C) and Yatch racing sports events (R). Photo: Simon Galloway, DAVID GRAY (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

When compiling this list of the most expensive sports in the world, we used a combination of factors such as the sport's exclusivity, equipment cost, training, participation costs, and salaries of participants. While we've aimed for accuracy, estimating the exact cost of a sport involves many factors, making the list subjective.

Most expensive sports in the world

What's the most expensive sport? The most expensive sports in the world include events like Formula One Racing, Tennis, and Equestrian. Each sport is unique and requires different maintenance, equipment, and training costs.

What is the most expensive sport in order? Here are the most expensive sports in the world and their costs.

Rank Sports 1 Formula One 2 Yacht racing 3 Horse racing 4 Equestrian competitions 5 Polo 6 American Football (NFL) 7 Ice hockey 8 Fencing 9 Tennis 10 Bobsledding 11 Pentathlon 12 Competitive swimming 13 Baseball (MLB) 14 Basketball (NBA) 15 Professional soccer 16 Golf 17 Gymnastics 18 Ski Jumping 19 Hot air balloon racing 20 Lacrosse

1. Formula One

A new Ferrari SF-24 car is on track during the Scuderia Ferrari Official Filming Day at Fiorano Circuit in Fiorano Modenese, Italy. Photo: Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Source: Getty Images

Equipment : Cars, track

: Cars, track First played : 1946

: 1946 Highest governing body: Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)

What is the most expensive sport in the world? Formula One Racing is the most expensive sport in the world. According to Equity Atlas, the sport is costly because of the high team budgets, which can cost more than $400 million annually. In addition, the cost of the cars is high, with each unit costing around $15 million.

2. Sailing

A racing Yacht during the 37th America's Cup Preliminary Regattas in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain. Photo: Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

Equipment : Yachts, sailboats

: Yachts, sailboats First played : 18th century

: 18th century Highest governing body: World Sailing (WS)

Sailing, the art of moving a boat or similar vessel by harnessing the waves and the wind, is a sporting pursuit. According to Two Get Lost, the most expensive exclusive sailboats fetch around $25 million to $450 million. The American Cup boats can cost between $8 million to $10 million. Sailing the yacht for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) costs up to $6,500.

3. Horse racing

A general view of official trials on the new Caulfield Heath track (inside) at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Vince Caligiuri

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Horses, racecourse

Horses, racecourse First played: 700 BC–40 BC

700 BC–40 BC Highest governing body: International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA)

Horse racing is a performance sport involving two or more horses ridden by jockeys or sometimes without riders over a set distance for competition. Per Doubled Trailers, a racing horse costs between $5,000 and $300,000. The average annual cost of racehorse maintenance is $50,000.

4. Equestrian competitions

A show-jumping horse with a rider jumping over hurdles during an equestrian competition. Photo: Zocha_K

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Horses, equestrian horse riding apparel

Horses, equestrian horse riding apparel First played: 682 BC

682 BC Highest governing body: International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI)

Equestrian competition is a three-day sports event involving testing the overall abilities of horses and riders. Equestrian competition can be costly due to the high costs associated with equipment (helmets cost between $180 and $1,000) and owning, training, and maintaining a horse.

5. Polo

Two Polo players are enjoying a game at the National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. Photo: Joel Auerbach

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Polo pony, mallet, ball, protective wear

Polo pony, mallet, ball, protective wear First played: 6th C. BCE–1st C. CE

6th C. BCE–1st C. CE Highest governing body: Federation of International Polo

Polo is a traditional field sport played on horseback with two teams of four players. Professional Polo is exceptionally costly due to the high fees associated with it. For example, according to Forbes, each match requires around 8 to 10 ponies with an average cost of $45,000 per horse.

A football team is in action, with a professional running back leading. Photo: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Football, football helmet, protective pads

Football, football helmet, protective pads First played: 6 November 1869

6 November 1869 Highest governing body: The International Federation of American Football (IFAF)

American football, made famous by the NFL, is a costly sport. Consisting of 32 teams, the NFL is one of the world's most valuable sports franchises, with the average team costing an estimated $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. The sport is also expensive to watch, with regular average tickets costing $151, while Super Bowl tickets range from $950 to $9,500.

7. Ice hockey

An overhead view of an ice hockey faceoff. Photo: Yellow Dog Productions

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Ice hockey pucks, sticks, skates, safety gear

Ice hockey pucks, sticks, skates, safety gear First played: 1875

1875 Highest governing body: International Ice Hockey Federation

According to Play Ice Hockey, an average player will spend a lot on equipment purchases and registration. The expenses increase dramatically for people intending to become pros with travel, league, and coaching fees, with costs of around $1,000 for proper equipment.

8. Fencing

Two fencers engaged in a fierce fencing match, wearing protective gear and holding their foils in a competitive stance. Photo: David Madison

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Épée, foil, sabre, body cord, lamé, grip

Épée, foil, sabre, body cord, lamé, grip First played: 19th century

19th century Highest governing body: The Fédération Internationale d'Escrime (FIE)

Fencing is a combat sport that features sword fighting. The sport can cost anywhere from around $2500 per year if you are a non-competitive fencer to upwards of $20,000 for internationally competitive fencers.

9. Tennis

Roberto Bautista of Spain during a first-round match of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Equipment : Ball, racket, net

: Ball, racket, net First played : 19th century

: 19th century Highest governing body: The International Tennis Federation (ITF)

Tennis is a racket sport played individually against a single opponent (singles) or between two teams of two players each (doubles). Unlike other games, tennis players are independent contractors who can spend $150,000 to $200,000 annually to play professionally with an entire support team. For those opting to go it alone, you are likely to incur expenses ranging from $40,000 to $100,000.

10. Bobsledding

Latvia's Amelija Kotane competes in the women's Monobob heat1 bobsleigh during the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. Photo: JUNG YEON-JE

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: High-tech sleigh, helmet

High-tech sleigh, helmet First played: 1870s

1870s Highest governing body: International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF)

Bobsledding, or bobsleighing, is a winter sport requiring 2 to 4 athletes. According to The Pricer, Olympic bobsleds cost between $30,000 and $100,000, while normal ones cost between $1500 and $6000.

11. Pentathlon

Kivanc Tasyaran (R) of Turkiye in action at the start of Men's Qual, in Laser Run, a part of Modern Pentathlon, at the European Games 2023 in AWF Sports Center, Krakow, Poland. Photo: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Track, field and sporting gear (depending on the event)

Track, field and sporting gear (depending on the event) First played: 708 BC in Ancient Greece

708 BC in Ancient Greece Highest governing body: Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM)

Pentathlon is an Olympic sport that comprises five events: fencing, swimming, show jumping, pistol shooting, and running. Participating in a pentathlon can be expensive due to the diverse range of equipment and specialised training required for each event.

12. Competitive swimming

Tessa Cieplucha of Canada competes in the Women's 400m IM final on day seventeen of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Swimming pool and gear

Swimming pool and gear First played: 2000 BC

2000 BC Highest governing body: World Aquatics

Competitive swimming is costly due to various associated costs, including fees, equipment, gear, and lesson costs. Pro swimmers in the US can earn an average of $40,000 per year (if ranked top 16 in the world in an Olympic event).

13. Baseball

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros trains during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Baseball, baseball bat, baseball glove, batting helmet, catcher's gear

Baseball, baseball bat, baseball glove, batting helmet, catcher's gear First played: 18th-century England (predecessors), 19th-century United States (modern version)

18th-century England (predecessors), 19th-century United States (modern version) Highest governing body: World Baseball Softball Confederation

Baseball is a bat-and-ball sport played between two teams of nine players, taking turns batting and fielding. The sport is among the most expensive to run, thanks to expenditure on equipment, salaries (it has no salary cap), and maintenance, among others.

14. Basketball

A man in a red shirt leaping high to dunk a basketball on a basketball court. Photo: Jupiterimages

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Basketball

Basketball First played: 21 December 1891, Springfield, Massachusetts, US

21 December 1891, Springfield, Massachusetts, US Highest governing body: International Basketball Federation (FIBA)

Basketball, made popular by the NBA, is a team sport where two teams of five players oppose one another on a rectangular court. It is among the most costly due to the teams' and players' values. According to Forbes, the average NBA team is worth an estimated $3.85 billion in 2023 valuation.

A competitive international football match is in action. Photo: Lighthouse Films

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Football (or soccer ball), shin pads

Football (or soccer ball), shin pads First played: Mid-19th century England

Mid-19th century England Highest governing body: The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)

Soccer or football is the world's most popular sport. The game incurs high costs in events, player salaries, facilities and equipment. In addition, soccer consists of some of the world's most valuable football teams, leagues and players. For example, the Premier League in England is the most expensive in the world, estimated at $11.4 billion.

16. Golf

A close-up of a golf ball resting on the perfectly manicured green. Photo: Thomas Northcut

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Ball, clubs, tee

Ball, clubs, tee First played: 15th century, Kingdom of Scotland

15th century, Kingdom of Scotland Highest governing body(s): The R&A, USGA, IGF

Professional golfing can be a costly endeavour. Costs associated with the game include memberships ranging up to $10,000 per year, tournament entry fees, equipment, travel, and accommodation.

17. Gymnastics

Ukraine's gold medallist, Lllia Kovtun, competes during the men's parallel bars balance beam event final of the 2024 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo. Photo: Khaled DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Floor, vault, uneven bars, balance beam, still rings, pommel horse, parallel bars, and horizontal bar

Floor, vault, uneven bars, balance beam, still rings, pommel horse, parallel bars, and horizontal bar First played: Ancient Greece (Sparta and Athens)

Ancient Greece (Sparta and Athens) Highest governing body: Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG)

Gymnastics can be costly due to the expenses associated with classes, outfits, competitions, coaching, travel, and team uniforms. According to Rookie Road, the average annual cost of participating in gymnastics can be around $2,300. However, these costs can vary based on location, level of competition, and specific program requirements.

18. Ski Jumping

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi competes in a men's ski jumping World Cup event in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Skis

Skis First played: 22 November 1808, Olaf Rye, Eidsberg church, Eidsberg, Norway

22 November 1808, Olaf Rye, Eidsberg church, Eidsberg, Norway Highest governing body: International Ski Federation (FIS)

Ski Jumping is a professional winter sport where competitors aim to jump the farthest after sliding down a specially designed ramp. According to What It Costs, used gear can cost a jumper $400 to $1,500 and new gear $1,300 to $3,000.

19. Hot air balloon racing

Colourful hot air balloons prepare to float during a festival. Photo: RUSSEIL christophe

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Hot air balloon

Hot air balloon First played: 19 October 1783, Paris

19 October 1783, Paris Highest governing body: Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI)

Hot air balloon racing is a costly venture requiring experienced and trained personnel. The average cost of a hot air balloon ride can range from $150 to $400 per person. Costs for purchasing a balloon can range from $22,000 to $45,000.

20. Lacrosse

A lacrosse goalkeeper in action, ready to defend the goal with determination and agility. Photo: Daniel Milchev

Source: Getty Images

Equipment: Lacrosse stick, ball, and various body armour or pads

Lacrosse stick, ball, and various body armour or pads First played: 12th century, modified by Europeans in the 17th century

12th century, modified by Europeans in the 17th century Highest governing body: World Lacrosse (WL)

Lacrosse is a contact team sport played with a lacrosse stick and ball. The cost of playing lacrosse is substantial, with fees ranging from equipment with full gear averaging $250 to team fees like training, venue fees, and coaching, which can also cost a lot.

What is the most expensive sport to learn?

Formula One is one of the most expensive sports to learn because of the costs involved. The equipment needed to train you is high-tech and costs millions of dollars.

Which sports have the most money?

The sports with the most money include Formula One, with an average player salary of $10.89 million; basketball (NBA), with $10.82; baseball million (MLB), with $4.9 million; hockey (NHL), with $3.5 million and American football (NFL) with $2.8 million.

Above are the top most expensive sports in the world. The list includes sports like racing, soccer, tennis, American football, Pentathlon and more.

Yen.com.gh recently published about the most expensive thing in the world. The most expensive things on Earth are often a captivating combination of innovation, artistry, rarity, and craftsmanship.

Throughout history, there have been costly items that sell or have sold for millions. But with the innovation of technology and changing times, what is currently the most expensive thing in the world?

Source: YEN.com.gh