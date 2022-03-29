If you enjoy watching comedy shows, you've probably seen a variety of black comedian actors. These entertainers are among the best in their field, and their content is highly regarded. These famous black comedian actors have it all, from stand-up comedy to leading roles in films.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actors David Alan Grier, Whoopi Goldberg, and Kevin Hart. Photo: Cindy Ord, Paras Griffin, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Through numerous mediums, African American artists have repeatedly tackled significant geopolitical, relationships, and life topics. Additionally, these artists use various platforms to convey and address contemporary themes.

Who are the famous black comedian actors?

Below is a list of the 20 most notable names in the entertainment industry.

1. Chris Rock

Chris Rock attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on 9 January 2020, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Christopher Julius Rock is an actor, writer, producer, and director from the United States. According to Ranker, the star is among the most famous black comedian American actors.

In 1984, Chris Rock debuted as a stand-up comedian in New York City's Catch a Rising Star. After that, he steadily rose through the comedy ranks, appearing in films like I'm Gonna Git You Sucka and Miami Vice. In total, Chris has 79 acting credits.

2. Richard Gregory

Comedian/Activist Richard Gregory speaks at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on 2 February 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Claxton Richard Gregory was a comedian, civil rights activist, and vegetarian activist from the United States. He became famous after running for mayor of Chicago in 1966 and president of the United States in 1968.

Richard has 12 credits as an actor. His content mocked racism and bigotry in the U. S. thus becoming a comedy club regular in 1961 and appearing on television. Claxton Richard Gregory died on 19 August 2017, aged 84.

3. Redd Foxx

Redd Foxx appears on the ABC tv series 'Wide World of Entertainment', episode 'Salute to Redd Foxx'. Photo: American Broadcasting Companies

Source: Getty Images

Redd Foxx (John Elroy Sanford) was a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. Foxx rose to prominence during the civil rights movement for his raunchy nightclub performances.

According to Nextluxury, Red Foxx is among the list of the best stand-up comedians of all time. He has 14 acting credits and 95 self-credits to his name and has appeared on over 50 albums.

His credits include Sanford and Son's television shows, The Redd Foxx Show, and The Royal Family.

4. Richard Pryor

Richard Pryor is photographed at the 'Night of 100 Stars' event on 8 March 1982. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey

Source: Getty Images

Richard Pryor was a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. According to the Grammy, Pryor has five Grammy Awards in ten nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Thanks to his trenchant observations and storytelling style, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential black stand-up comedians.

5. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy attends Critics' Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema at Landmark Annex on 2 December 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Murphy is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and singer. He rose to prominence as a regular cast member of Saturday Night Live's sketch comedy show from 1980 until 1984.

According to Ranker, Murphy was ranked No. 10 on Comedy Central's list of the 100 Greatest Stand-up Comedians of All Time.

Eddie has 70 credits as an actor, and some of his works include The Nutty Professor, Dr Dolittle and Coming to America.

6. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on 5 October 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg (born Caryn Elaine Johnson) is an actress, comedian, author, and television personality from the United States. Her one-woman act, Spook Show, launched her career on stage in 1983.

According to The Yale Center For Dyslexia & Creativity, Whoopi is one of the only ten people to win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. Furthermore, she is the first woman to be honoured with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

As an actor, Goldberg has 196 credits. The Color Purple, Sister Act, and Sarafina are just a few of her masterpieces.

7. The Wayans Siblings

The Wayans Brothers. Photo: Laurent Bonnin

Source: Getty Images

The Wayans family is an American show business family. Among the Wayans family members are Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Damien Dante Wayans, and Chaunté Wayans.

According to Essence, the Wayans family is one of Hollywood's most significant and funniest celebrity dynasties.

Together, they are responsible for some of the biggest flicks in the entertainment industry. Some of their works include The Wayans Brothers, In Living Color, White Chicks, My Wife and Kids, and Little Man.

8. Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle on stage at the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Award Ceremony at Harvard University on 11 October 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo: Paul Marotta

Source: Getty Images

David Chappelle is a stand-up comedian and actor best known for his work on Chappelle's Show.

According to IMDb, Chappelle has won numerous awards, including five Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. As a result of his accolades and achievements, Dave is one of the funniest black comedians.

David's film credits include starring in films such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Nutty Professor, Con Air, and A Star Is Born.

9. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on 27 March 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

According to IMDb, Tiffany is among current black comedians, with 18 wins and 43 nominations in various categories. In addition, the actress has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

Haddish is the second African-American woman to win the Best Comedy Album award, following Whoopi Goldberg in 1986.

10. Issa Rae

Issa Rae with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 13 March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Issa Rae (Jo-Issa Rae Diop) is an actor, writer, and producer from the United States. She is well-known for her work on The Awkward Black Girl online series on YouTube.

According to Time, Issa Rae was on the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2018. In addition, the star has gone on to win various awards and accolades, pitting her among the best young black comedians in the industry.

11. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart attends Netflix's True Story Screening hosted by Kevin Hart and Eric Newman on 18 November 2021 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Darnell Hart is a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. The comedian had a slow and challenging start to his career, but he eventually gained popularity with his comedy tours and documentary films about his career.

According to Forbes, the comedian was ranked number 84 in the top 100 list of celebrities in 2020. He has also received numerous awards and recognition and is among the funniest short black comedians.

Kevin has over a hundred acting credits, including roles in I'm a Grown Little Man, Laugh at My Pain, and Let Me Explain.

12. Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan. Photo: Monty Brinton

Source: Getty Images

Tracy Jamal Morgan is a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. He received his big break when he was introduced to the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1996, and he continued to appear on the show until 2003.

According to BET, Tracy Morgan is ranked among the best black comedian actors. Furthermore, he has 64 credits as an actor and has appeared in 30 Rock, Cop Out, Superhero Movie and The Boxtrolls.

13. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones arrives at the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on 7 December 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Annette "Leslie" Jones is an American comedian and actress who appeared on Saturday Night Live as a cast member and writer from 2014 to 2019.

According to IMDb, the entertainer has received various awards and achievements for contributing to the industry. They include the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Comedic Perfomance (2021) and the People's Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Act (2020).

She is well-known for her works in Problem Child, Ghostbusters, We Are Family and the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal and the Aspen Comedy Festival.

14. Bernie Mac

Bernie Mac poses in the press room at the 33rd NAACP Image Awards at the Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, on 23 February. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Bernie Mac was a black stand up comedian and actor from the United States. He is famous for The Bernie Mac Show, which he hosted, from 2001 to 2006.

Mac is ranked 24th in the top 25 funniest comedians by Wealthy Gorilla. Furthermore, he co-starred in the film The Original Kings of Comedy with fellow comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D. L. Hughley.

15. Cedric The Entertainer

Cedric, star and executive producer of CBS hit comedy The Neighbourhood, marking his first time as Master of Ceremonies for the event. Photo: Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

Cedric the Entertainer (Cedric Antonio Kyles) is a stand-up comedian, actor, and game show host from the United States. During the 1993–1994 season, he hosted BET's ComicView, and in 1995, he presented the Def Comedy Jam.

According to The History Makers, Cedric was placed on Comedy Central's top 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time in 2004. In 2005, he was chosen as the lead comedian for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. In 2008, he was also inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

He is best recognized for his roles as Eddie Walker in Barbershop and as Steve Harvey's co-star on The Steve Harvey Show. In 2013–14, Cedric hosted the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and starred in The Soul Man's television series.

16. David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on 26 September 2021 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

David Alan Grier is an actor and comedian from the United States. He is most recognized for his roles in In Living Color, Life with Bonnie, The Carmichael Show, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Streamers, Jumanji, and Bewitched.

17. Martin Lawrence

Actor Martin Lawrence attends the "Bad Boys for Life" Photocall at Terrasse du Cafe de l'Homme on 6 January 2020 in Paris, France. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Source: Getty Images

Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence is an American comedian, actor, and producer who rose to prominence in the 1990s. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Martin is ranked among the richest and top male black comedians.

Martin has 42 acting credits and has been in many films and television shows. Some of his film roles include What's Happening Now!!, Martin, the Bad Boys trilogy, House Party, Boomerang and Big Momma's House.

18. Robin Thede

Robin Thede attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on 13 March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Robin Thede is a comedian, actor, and writer from the United States. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Thede was among the 40 most influential people in comedy in 2021.

In 2015, she became the first African-American woman to serve as the chief writer for a late-night talk show. Thede hosted BET's The Rundown with Robin Thede from 2017 to 2018 and created and co-starred in the Emmy-nominated HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show.

19. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Broderick Stephen Harvey Sr is an American television host, actor, writer, producer, and comedian. He began his career as a comedian where he performed stand-up comedy in the early 1980s and hosted Showtime at the Apollo and The Steve Harvey Show on The WB.

According to Black America web, Steve is ranked among the 20 best all-time funny black comedians.

20. Will Smith

Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on 24 February 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Willard Carroll Smith II is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. Smith rose to stardom on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a fictionalized version of himself. He also starred in the comedy trilogies of Bad Boys and sci-fi flicks The Men in Black.

According to IMDb, Will is among the most decorated comedian actors and has 85 wins in 181 nominations.

FAQs about black comedian actors

Who was the first black comedian? Clerow "Flip" Wilson Jr was an American comedian and actor best known for his television appearances during the late 1960s and 1970s. Who is the very short black comedian? Kevin Hart is among the short black comedians. He stands tall at 5' 2". What did Bernie Mac die of? Sarcoidosis. A disease involving abnormal collections of inflammatory cells that form lumps known as granulomata. Is Kevin Hart married? Yes. The star has been married to Eniko Hart since 2016. Who is the most famous comedian in the world? As of 2022, Kevin Hart is the most popular. Who is the richest stand-up comedian? Jerry Seinfeld, with a net worth of $920 million.

Many famous black comedian actors have built a name for themselves worldwide. They've become fan favourites, and their appearances in films or television shows provoke enthusiasm. In addition, they are regarded as the greatest in their industries, and their content is regarded as excellent.

Yen.com.gh ran an exciting story about actors who never age. These actors have provided quality content to our screens for more than a decade. However, despite time, they appear to be the same.

As the saying goes, "age is just a number," and after seeing these actors, you'll understand why. Learn about them here and see for yourself their timelessness.

Source: YEN.com.gh