The best 20 drill rappers of all time you should listen to

Drill music is a sub-genre of hip-hop music that originated in Chicago in the early 2010s. It has grown in popularity and is enjoying mainstream success worldwide. The genre has seen the rise of top artists who have dominated the scene. But with many top artists, which are the best drill rappers you should listen to?

We compiled this list of the best drill rappers using data from Music Grotto, Ranker and other publicly available sources. We used a combination of factors such as the artists' biggest hits, lyrical skills, impact on the genre, influence, and longevity. This list may differ according to individual perspectives and is not arranged in no particular order.

Best drill rappers of all time

Drill rap has produced many top artists who have enjoyed commercial success. These stars have propelled the genre from its origins in south side Chicago to a broader international audience. Here are some of the best drill rappers ever.

Rappers Origin Chief Keef Chicago, USA Pop Smoke Brooklyn, USA Polo G Chicago, USA King Von Chicago, USA Central Cee London, UK Kay Flock New York, USA FBG Duck Chicago, USA Lil Durk Chicago, USA Headie One London, UK Famous Dex Chicago, USA B-Lovee New York, USA Digga D London, UK Lil Reese Chicago, USA King Louie Chicago, USA Fredo Santana Chicago, USA G Herbo Chicago, USA Russ Millions London, UK Lil Bibby Chicago, USA Bizzy Banks New York, USA Unknown T London, UK

1. Chief Keef

Full name: Keith Farrelle Cozart

Keith Farrelle Cozart Date of birth: 15 August 1995

15 August 1995 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Chief Keef is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for the 2012 hits I Don't Like, Love Sosa and Hate Bein' Sober. He is among the top Chicago drill rappers and is considered by many to be the godfather and founder of drill rap.

2. Pop Smoke

Full name: Bashar Barakah Jackson

Bashar Barakah Jackson Date of birth: 20 July 1999

20 July 1999 Place of birth: New York City, US

Fans and critics consider Pop Smoke one of the best New York drill rappers ever based on his impact on the genre. His collaboration with UK drill artists and producers helped him reintroduce the sound of the Brooklyn drill. He died on 19 February 2020 at the age of 20.

3. Polo G

Full name: Taurus Tremani Bartlett

Taurus Tremani Bartlett Date of birth: 6 January 1999

6 January 1999 Place of birth: Old Town, Chicago, Illinois, US

Polo G rose to fame in 2018 and 2019 with the singles Finer Things and Pop Out. He uses softer piano styles and raps about mental health and systemic issues. Polo G has released three studio albums and 39 singles. His fourth studio album is due in 2024.

4. King Von

Full name: Dayvon Daquan Bennett

Dayvon Daquan Bennett Date of birth: 9 August 1994

9 August 1994 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

King Von was an American drill rapper from Chicago, Illinois, best known for his 2018 hit song Crazy Story. He died on 6 November 2020 at the age of 26. King Von is one of the most influential figures in drill rap. His discography consists of three studio albums, two mixtapes and twenty-four singles.

5. Central Cee

Full name: Oakley Caesar-Su

Oakley Caesar-Su Date of birth: 4 June 1998

4 June 1998 Place of birth: Ladbroke Grove, London, England

Central Cee is a British rapper from Shepherd's Bush, London. He is among the top London drill rappers based on his success in releasing chart-topping hits. Central Cee's songs Obsessed with You, Doja, Let Go, and Sprinter hit the top spot in the UK Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart.

6. Kay Flock

Full name: Kevin Perez

Kevin Perez Date of birth: 20 April 2003

20 April 2003 Place of birth: Belmont, Bronx, New York, USA

Kay Flock is an American rapper of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent who rose to fame through his single Is Ya Ready in 2021. The Brooklyn drill rapper's unique style of rap, combined with the ability to connect with the audience, has made him a favourite among hip-hop fans.

7. FBG Duck

Full name: Carlton D Weekly

Carlton D Weekly Date of birth: 6 December 1993

6 December 1993 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

FBG Duck was an American rapper from St. Lawrence, Chicago, Illinois. His unapologetic, raw style and work ethic made him a fan favourite. FBG Duck's notable drill songs include Chicago Legends, Slide, Expose Me, Young & Living, Let's Talk, and Right Now.

8. Lil Durk

Full name: Durk Derrick Banks

Durk Derrick Banks Date of birth: 19 October 1992

19 October 1992 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Lil Durk is an American rapper and singer from Chicago, Illinois, who gained fame with the release of his Signed to the Streets mixtape series (2013–2014). He founded the Chicago-based collective and record label Only the Family (OTF) in 2010.

9. Headie One

Full name: Irving Ampofo Adjei

Irving Ampofo Adjei Date of birth: 6 October 1994

6 October 1994 Place of birth: Tottenham, London, England

Headie One, formerly Headz, is a member of the UK drill group OFB and is considered a pioneer of the UK drill scene. He is among the top UK drill rappers and is best known for 18hunna, Know Better, Only You Freestyle, and Ain't It Different.

10. Famous Dex

Full name: Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr.

Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr. Date of birth: 6 September 1993

6 September 1993 Place of birth: New York City, USA

Famous Dex is an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois. Compared to his peers, Dex's drill rap is colourful and energetic. He rose to fame with his debut album, Dex Meets Dexter (2018), which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200.

11. B-Lovee

Full name: Qwayshawn Cannon

Qwayshawn Cannon Date of birth: 12 December 2000

12 December 2000 Place of birth: New York City, US

B-Lovee is an American rapper from Queens, New York. He began his career in 2015 but took a hiatus until 2020 when he returned with his EP Courtlandtbaby amid the rise of Brooklyn Drill. B-Lovee enjoyed fame in 2021 with the singles IYKYK and My Everything.

12. Digga D

Full name: Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert

Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert Date of birth: 29 June 2000

29 June 2000 Place of birth: Ladbroke Grove, London, England

Digga D is a British rapper who rose to fame in 2017 with his UK drill collective CGM. Considered to be one of the pioneers of the UK drill scene, Digga D is the founder of his current record label, Black Money Records (BMR).

13. Lil Reese

Full name: Tavares Lamont Taylor

Tavares Lamont Taylor Date of birth: 6 January 1993

6 January 1993 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Lil Reese is an American rapper who began his career in Chicago's drill scene in the early 2010s. He gained recognition after being featured on Chief Keef's I Don't Like hit in 2012. Lil Reese is known for collaborating with fellow drill music artists Fredo Santana, Lil Durk and Chief Keef.

14. King Louie

Full name: Louis King Johnson, Jr.

Louis King Johnson, Jr. Date of birth: 27 December 1987

27 December 1987 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

King Louie, or King L, is an American rapper touted by Spin Magazine in 2012 as one of the hottest Chicago rappers. His impact on the genre has seen him work with iconic star Kanye West in his sixth studio album, Yeezus, in 2013.

15. Fredo Santana

Full name: Derrick Antonio Coleman

Derrick Antonio Coleman Date of birth: 4 July 1990

4 July 1990 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Fredo Santana was a famous American rapper known as the older cousin of fellow rapper Chief Keef. He began his career in 2011, releasing four mixtapes and two studio albums until he died in 2018. His impact on the Chicago drill scene is evident in his many collaborations.

16. G Herbo

Full name: Herbert Randall Wright III

Herbert Randall Wright III Date of birth: 8 October 1995

8 October 1995 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

G Herbo, also known as Lil Herb, is a Chicago drill rapper best known for his melancholy flow. He rose to fame with the mixtapes Welcome to Fazoland, Pistol P Project, Ballin Like I'm Kobe, and Strictly 4 My Fans. G Herbo followed his success by releasing five studio albums beginning in 2017.

17. Russ Millions

Full name: Shylo Batchelor Ashby Milwood

Shylo Batchelor Ashby Milwood Date of birth: 20 March 1996

20 March 1996 Place of birth: Deptford, London, England

Russ Millions, formerly Russ or Russ Splash, is a famous British rapper. He rose to fame in 2018 with his single Gun Lean, which peaked in the top ten on the UK Singles Chart. Russ followed his 2018 release with 20 singles in two EPs in 2020 and one mixtape in 2023.

18. Lil Bibby

Full name: Brandon George Dickinson

Brandon George Dickinson Date of birth: 18 July 1994

18 July 1994 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Lil Bibby is an American hip-hop, drill and trap rapper. He began his career in 2011 and has released three mixtapes: Free Crack in 2013, Free Crack 2 and Free Crack. Lil Bibby also owns Grade A Productions, which has signed famous artists like Juice Wrld and Kid Laroi.

19. Bizzy Banks

Full name: Majesty Blessed Moses

Majesty Blessed Moses Date of birth: 24 October 1998

24 October 1998 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, US

Bizzy Banks is famous for his collaborations with established rappers like Rah Swish, Stunna Gambino, Pop Smoke, PnB Rock, and Asian Doll, among others. He has released three mixtapes, two EPs and over forty singles.

20. Unknown T

Full name: Daniel Richie Lena

Daniel Richie Lena Date of birth: 17 August 1999

17 August 1999 Place of birth: Homerton, London, England

Unknown T is a famous British rapper best known for his debut mixtape, Rise Above Hate (2020). His work has helped elevate the UK drill scene with bangers like Homerton B, Meat, and Main Squeeze. Unknown T has one studio album, two mixtapes, one EP, one compilation album and over thirty singles.

What is drill music?

It is a subgenre of hip-hop, similar to trap music, known for its realistic, sometimes violent, or dark lyrics. The hip-hop subgenre originated in the south side of Chicago in the early 2010s, focusing on the city's daily occurrences and crime.

What does drill rap stand for?

According to Urban Dictionary, in street slang, "drill" means to fight or retaliate, often referring to the violent side of the streets. It's called drill music because "drill" refers to killing, doing a hit, or retaliating.

What makes a drill rapper?

The flow and lyric delivery make a drill rapper. For example, Chicago drill artists deliver their lyrics in a deadpan, almost monotone vocal style. The lyrics and content are also determinants, with earlier rappers favouring violent lyrics.

Is drill rap or trap?

Drill music is rap and not trap rap. Though similar, the genres differ in lyrics, with trap music focusing on money and substance dealing topics. On the other hand, drill music focuses on the unfiltered, uncensored, and blunt brutality and violence of the streets.

Who started the UK drill?

Crews like 67 and 150 started the UK drill scene, having been heavily inspired by the Chicago drill movement. These groups emerged from the streets of Brixton, South London, in the mid-2010s.

Above are some of the best drill rappers of all time. They comprise artists like Chief Keef, Lil Reese, Lil Durk, Fredo Santana, Pop Smoke, Polo G, Kay Flock, G Herbo, Lil Reese, and King Louie.

