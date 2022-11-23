FIFA World Cup live streaming: Legal streaming platforms to watch the games live

The world's most-watched sporting event is back. Are you looking to get up close and personal with the action as the tournament gets underway? Catch the games and witness every goal and save on FIFA World Cup live-streaming platforms.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began a few days ago in Qatar, and the last match is scheduled on December 18. The event pits 32 of the world's top national teams against each other to determine which nation can claim football superiority for the next four years.

FIFA World Cup live-streaming platforms

Who is streaming World Cup 2022? Around 223 regions worldwide have obtained a media rights license from FIFA and other organizations to distribute matches on the internet, TV, radio, and mobile devices. Here's a list of legal FIFA World Cup live-streaming platforms.

1. SBS On Demand

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup live? SBS On Demand is one of the best free World Cup 2022 streaming websites. This Australian public broadcaster's content platform streams in HD, is easy to use, and is 100% free. You can watch all 64 World Cup matches live online using this platform.

However, to view SBS On Demand, you must connect to an Australia VPN server. As a result, you might have trouble streaming or experience buffering depending on your location.

2. BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is an excellent option for free FIFA World Cup live streaming. It stands out because it broadcasts matches in 4K UHD and has no ads. In addition, every game involves live commentary and studio analysis.

Besides live World Cup streams, BBC iPlayer also contains on-demand content. On the downside, this platform only has 50% of the matches.

3. Peacock TV

Peacock is a top-notch US-based streaming service from NBC. You can use it to watch Telemundo, a Spanish-language broadcaster that has the exclusive rights to show all 64 matches live. Only the first 12 games, though, will be streamed for free on Peacock.

4. RTVE Play

RTVE Play, Spain's public broadcaster, is a great live-streaming website and app for the tournament. Its entire content is Spanish, making it the only free World Cup streaming site with Spanish commentary.

The website loads quickly and easily, and the home page displays live matches. Unfortunately, however, RTVE Play only broadcasts one-third of the total matches.

5. fuboTV

fuboTV is another excellent live-streaming platform for FIFA. It is an American live sports streaming service which will broadcast all 64 matches. All matches are from US-based Telemundo and Fox Sports.

6. RaiPlay

RaiPlay is the official streaming platform of Italy’s public TV service. It's reliable, legal, and completely free. RaiPlay is live streaming 64 matches, making it the only option to watch games with Italian commentary as they happen.

7. RTBF Auvio

RTBF Auvio is an excellent free streaming platform, but it broadcasts in French only. It has the legal rights to every World Cup match, and you can watch HD content without lag or buffering.

8. JioCinema

JioCinema is an Indian streaming service from Viacom18. During each match, you can listen to live commentary in five different languages, including Hindi and English. On the downside, JioCinema is only available on mobile devices.

9. beIN Sports

beIN Sports is one of the largest sports networks. It has FIFA World Cup rights in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) areas, and one can live stream all the matches once they have subscribed to its premium service. Better still, both are available to meet different users’ requirements.

10. TDM

TDM has the FIFA live streaming rights for all 64 matches, which will be broadcast simultaneously in Portuguese and Chinese. However, its games are often interrupted by buffering. TDM's apps are also only available on mobile devices and desktops.

Why are people protesting the 2022 World Cup?

The systematic abuse of migrant workers in Qatar, as well as the country's open discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people, has sparked online campaigns to boycott the tournament. Furthermore, the tournament is being held later in the year due to the region's extreme heat.

Where can I get FIFA World Cup live streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch FIFA World Cup via the official channel, Sports18. Additionally, they can use other platforms such as JioCinema, Jio TV, or Voot.

Where can I access FIFA World Cup live streaming in UAE?

beIN Sports is the official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the UAE, but you will need to get a subscription. However, you can enjoy free live streaming on platforms like ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer. While these platforms are only available in the UK, you can access them using a premium VPN.

Where can I access FIFA World Cup live streaming in the USA?

In the United States, Fox has the English language rights to World Cup games, while NBC-owned Telemundo has the Spanish language rights. Fox and FS1 will broadcast the games in English, while Telemundo and NBC's Peacock premium streaming service will broadcast the games in Spanish.

FAQs

Can I watch World Cup for free? Depending on your location or using a VPN, you can watch the live matches free on different platforms such as BBC iPlayer and JioCinema. Why is the FIFA World Cup in November? Traditionally, the tournament is held between June and July. However, the temperature in the Middle East during this period is very high and unfavourable for players. Is World Cup free on JioCinema? For the Indian audience, JioCinema is streaming all the matches for free. How can I watch World Cup 2022 in the USA? You can catch the live matches on Fox and NBC. When is the World Cup 2022 ending? The will be played on December 18. Can I watch World Cup 2022 on YouTube TV? You can watch all the matches live on YouTube TV. However, this option is only available in the US.

Many FIFA World Cup live-streaming platforms are legal and easy to use. Some are free, but others require a subscription fee. Catch all the live action from any of your devices.

