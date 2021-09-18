Searching for a Netflix alternative? 15 legal movie streaming sites and apps

Are you looking for Netflix alternatives to watch content online? Then worry no more as there are a plethora of websites that offer such services. Netflix is the market leader when it comes to video streaming. It holds the most significant share in the video streaming world, with a large subscriber base worldwide. Find out other Netflix alternative websites that offer legal viewing content for you to watch.

Video streaming has increased in recent times thanks to the availability of the internet worldwide. As a result, many platforms have joined the race to offer streaming content to viewers online, with the competing factor being exclusive content at affordable prices. Find out about these platforms and the differences they have when compared to Netflix.

Streaming services like Netflix

What can I use instead of Netflix? Well, there are many available legal movie streaming sites. Below is a compilation of 15 platforms that offer streaming content similar to Netflix.

1. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a platform that many users claim to be better than Netflix. The platform offers a variety of content from thrillers, comedy to dramas. In addition, Amazon Prime Video is renowned for its original content that includes series and movies.

The platform is available on mobile devices as an app, on PC through the web page, and on Amazon Fire Stick.

2. HBO Max

HBO Max is a video-on-demand streaming subscription service. It is primarily a content portal for WarnerMedia's numerous film and television properties.

The platform includes both original programming and library content from the company and content licensed from third-party distributors. So if you are looking for an app like Netflix to watch content on, HBO Max is a good alternative.

3. Hulu

Hulu is a website where you can watch popular TV shows from the past and present. In addition, original series like The Handmaid's Tale are also available.

However, unlike Netflix, Hulu releases new episodes of shows a day or two after they air on television. Netflix, on the other hand, broadcasts the entire season of a show after it premieres.

4. Crackle

Crackle is the place to go if you're looking for a free alternative to Netflix. It includes, among other things, cult classics, critically acclaimed Hollywood films, and popular TV shows. There are approximately 150 feature-length films and 75 shows available on the platform.

However, there are a few drawbacks to consider. The most significant disadvantage is that the service is ad-supported. So before the start of your movie or show, you'll usually have to sit through a 30-second commercial, followed by up to three additional spots for shows.

Also, you will have to sit through nine commercials if your movie is longer than an hour and a half. If you are looking for a Netflix alternative free for PC platform, then Crackle is the app for you.

5. Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus integrates a large amount of material from its parent company Viacom CBS into a single product. You may view a variety of Paramount Pictures old and current films and TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, and other networks.

In addition to on-demand programming, the service broadcasts live national and local news. Paramount Plus also has live sports such as NFL football, soccer, and NCAA basketball.

6. Disney Plus

Disney Plus is a subscription video-on-demand streaming service owned and operated by the Walt Disney Company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division. Most of the films and TV shows distributed through the service are produced by Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television.

It also includes multimedia hubs for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and, in some areas, Star. Original films and television series are also available through Disney Plus.

7. Acorn TV

Acorn TV features classic and current shows from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and other countries. It's an excellent Netflix replacement, with popular TV shows.

However, because it is only available in the United States and Canada, Acorn TV is not as widely known as Netflix. It's also worth noting that the software does not support offline viewing, so downloads aren't an option.

8. YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a streaming television service that launched in the United States on February 28, 2017. The platform includes more than 85 television networks and live TV, on-demand media, and cloud-based DVR.

YouTube owns the streaming platform and is a subsidiary of Google and Alphabet Inc. YouTube TV broadcasts both the World Series and the NBA Finals.

9. Pluto TV

Pluto TV was founded in 2013 by Tom Ryan, Ilya Pozin, and Nick Grouf. Pluto TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service that primarily offers a wide range of television programming via digital linear channels. Video advertising produces money for the service and is visible throughout programming in ad breaks.

10. Shudder

Shudder is an American over-the-top video-on-demand subscription service. Shudder began in the summer of 2015 with an invite-only beta test. Shudder is the app to use if you're looking to stream horror, supernatural fiction and thriller TV content.

11. Britbox

BritBox is a joint venture between the BBC and ITV plc that provides an online digital video subscription service. BritBox has been dubbed a "niche streaming service" in the United States due to its focus on British programming.

The UK and international services are run differently and feature different content, including exclusive original programming from BritBox UK.

12. Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ is Apple Inc.'s ad-free subscription video-on-demand streaming television service, which launched on November 1, 2019. Instead of using third-party licensed content, Apple distributes its content through the service and more established streaming services like Hulu.

In addition, Apple has incorporated Apple TV+ access as part of its new Apple One subscription bundle to boost viewership.

13. Peacock

Peacock is an over-the-top video streaming service owned and operated by Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal's Television and Streaming business. The service, named after the NBC logo, went live on July 15, 2020. Peacock's primary content sources are NBCUniversal studios and other third-party content producers.

14. Discovery Plus

Discovery+ is a subscription-based streaming service run by Discovery, Inc. Discovery+ focuses on factual programs from Discovery's main channel brands' archives. On March 23, 2020, it debuted in India before expanding to the United Kingdom and Europe by rebranding the current Dplay platforms.

15. IMDb TV

IMDb TV launched as a free, ad-supported video channel by the Amazon-owned online database IMDb in January 2019. The free video on demand (VOD) service was available on Amazon and IMDb's websites and Amazon Fire devices.

On June 17, IMDb Freedive announced its rebranding to IMDb TV. In addition, the streaming service signed new content deals with Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment and MGM Studios.

So, the growing demand for digital viewing content has seen the emergence of traditional media companies in the niche. These new platforms want a share of revenue in a genre that Netflix has dominated for years. So, what is Netflix biggest competitor? Well, the closest platform in 2021 is Amazon Prime Video followed closely by Disney Plus.

Netflix party alternative

What is a Netflix party? It is an extension or app for chrome that enables viewers to watch content on streaming apps while chatting as a group. It synchronises the video playback and allows the viewers to watch content simultaneously.

So, what is a good Netflix party alternative? Here are some below:

Scener

Disney Plus Party

Watch2Gether

YouTube Party

Rave

Parsec

Kast

With these add-ons, watching movies with friends and family has become even more fun, and distance is not a hindrance anymore.

Netflix alternatives offer users with a variety of content. These platforms offer varying levels of content and charge varying subscription fees. If you're stuck with a streaming platform that doesn't meet your needs, consider one of the Netflix alternatives listed above.

Source: Yen Newspaper