15 better ways to say thank you for your patience and understanding

Thank you for your patience and understanding is a common expression, especially when delivering unpleasant news, making an impossible request, or apologising for an inconvenience. Nevertheless, is this the ideal phrase to use? As a salesperson, for example, you must ensure that clichéd expressions never weigh down your communication. You should be kind, respectful, and conversational to establish trust and long-lasting connections.

In sales and customer service, the thank you for your patience and understanding phrase might assist you in delivering negative news more politely. The statement comes in handy when there are issues with your services or products, things are taking longer than intended, or the client has a negative experience, and you're attempting to keep the relationship.

Despite this, the phrase has a negative connotation because it is generally associated with disappointing someone. So, how do you professionally say thank you for your patience?

Alternatives to thank you for your patience and understanding

While using the term "thank you for your patience and understanding" is appropriate and polite, it has been overused that it has virtually lost its meaning. It demonstrates your courtesy, which is good, but it no longer conveys gratitude. So, how do you say thank you for your patience and understanding? These alternatives to the phrase will help you convey your message more effectively.

1. I appreciate your flexibility

Consider using the words I appreciate your flexibility when requesting a change of plans. It acknowledges the recipient's cooperation when you need to make special arrangements. For instance, if your schedule is full and you seek to plan a meeting with a client, you may have limited appointment slots.

This may cause inconvenience for your client, so apologising for the limitations and expressing gratitude for their willingness to work with you is professional.

Example: I appreciate your flexibility in rescheduling our appointment. Please find the time for me to come and interact with your team.

2. I would be grateful if you could oblige me in this matter

You can use this phrase when speaking with a powerful individual, possibly your company's president or the mayor of your city, even though it may come off as a little stuffy and occasionally dull. The phrase is particularly appropriate when requesting something that has yet to be budgeted for but is needed. With this phrase, "oblige" means that the other party is doing you a favour.

Example: I would be grateful if you could oblige me in this matter by providing the funds to buy a new printer.

3. I am grateful for your understanding

You don't need to put yourself in someone else's shoes to understand their situation. You can still help them, though, despite that. This term should be used when your prospects are genuinely interested in and enthusiastically promoting your goods or services despite the challenges.

Example: The shipping was hectic, but I am grateful for your understanding.

4. Thank you for your cooperation

Use this phrase in a more straightforward situation. This statement is far simpler than saying thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter. It is usually addressed to the person from whom you are seeking an inconvenience, but they have no choice but to always comply with the request.

Example: Thank you for your cooperation during this project. However, this project is assigned to Dave.

5. I appreciate you sticking with me

This is a more casual and polite expression than thank you for your patience and understanding. It is ideal to use when you've already gone back and forth for a while but still need more research to resolve the problem. The implication here is that the person you're speaking to will stick by you until you find the answer.

Example: I know I'm taking more time than I intend with this issue, but I appreciate you sticking with me.

6. I owe you one

This is a casual expression, but its meaning is clear; you recognise that someone is doing you a favour and will gladly repay them in the future. It is a better phrase to say thank you for your understanding and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Example: I missed an order, but I owe you one next time.

7. I'm sorry

If you deliver bad news, instead of saying, "thank you for your patience and understanding during this process", you can say, "I'm sorry". It is essential to acknowledge mistakes and inadequacies to retain long-term trust.

Example: I couldn't dispatch your order in time. I'm sorry.

8. Thank you for (a specific action they’ve taken)

Is it correct to say thank you for your understanding? Thank you for your patience and understanding can feel generic. Thus, thank people for a specific activity they've taken. This will make them feel more valued, strengthening your long-term relationship.

Example: The delivery took longer than agreed; thank you for being patient.

9. I am committed to helping you with this

It is a much more effective approach to express "thank you for your patience and understanding" because even if you are delivering bad news, you are reassuring the recipient that you are committed to assisting them in resolving the issue. They can be confident that their problem will be ultimately solved.

Example: I understand the dress did not fit, but I am committed to helping you with this.

10. Thank you for your patience while we work through this

Thanking someone for their patience while working through something can demonstrate your appreciation for their actions and ability to maintain composure in challenging circumstances. This phrase can enhance future communication by fostering mutual respect between parties.

Example: Your order is taking longer due to some technical hitches. Thank you for being so patient while we work through this.

11. Thank you for your compassion

Did you accidentally forget to include a conference number on your most recent meeting invitation? Everyone makes errors; this is an alternative phrase for a thank you for your patience email. When you email an apology, be careful to express your regret for your mistake.

Example: I apologise for the technical issues on our call today; thank you for your compassion.

12. Thanks for your encouragement

A wonderful client or prospect can admit they understand when blunders are made. Thank them for their encouragement because having their support is comforting when you know you've let them down.

Example: I forgot to update you on the technical issues we were experiencing with your order; I want you to know how much your encouragement meant to me.

13. Thank you for believing in my skills

When a customer or potential customer takes the time to work through a problem, it shows they are committed to your good/service or sales skills. Make sure that their trust in you is acknowledged when it is placed in you.

Example: The process took longer than anticipated. Thank you for believing in my skills.

14. You're the best

Since the tone is relatively casual, this expression is appropriate only among close friends. The word "best" indicates that your friend has accepted a request despite not being required to do so.

Example: You waited till I arrived; you're the best.

15. Thank you for listening

This statement can be used as an opener in a sales email and will pique the reader's interest by beginning with gratitude. This is a great way to draw attention from your audience.

Example: I know you have a lot of pending work, so thank you for listening.

It is essential to choose your words carefully. Mostly, a good phrase often loses meaning due to overuse. Therefore, a skilled professional always knows how to carry on a discussion without resorting to clichés.

