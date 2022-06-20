25 of the most beautiful islands to visit in 2022 (with photos)

Surrounded by a mysterious aura, islands have the power to cast a magic spell on anyone who visits them. From the exotic flora and fauna to the vivid blue ocean and the mesmerizing sunset views, an island holiday is a perfect getaway. Are you looking for the most beautiful islands for your next vacation?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Man laying on a raft. Photo: Tomas Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Islands conjure dreams of paradise. There is something about being in the middle of an ocean that nothing else can quite beat. They are an escape from the rat race of daily life. A perfect patch of land where you can relax and trust the ocean to insulate you from the outside world. An island getaway is the best way to achieve some much-needed quality time.

The most beautiful islands to visit in 2022

The best thing about islands is that they are all unique. Although vast waters surround them, this may be the only thing they have in common. Some islands feature luxurious jungles and soft peaks, others boast a stunning topography, and others even more. So get your passport ready, and pick one of these 25 islands for your next trip.

1. Maldives

Drone view of adult couple on a beach, Maldives. Photo: Matteo Colombo

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Maldives are some of the world's most stunning islands, but to most people, it is the sea that catches the eye. The luminous aquamarine waters, paired with the dazzling white shores, make The Maldives an ideal destination.

The Maldives archipelago lowest-lying nation in the world, as it rises no more than three meters above sea level. Yet, beneath the mesmerizing waters, the coral reefs flourish, luring divers and snorkelers worldwide. The island also houses multiple resorts where tourists are guaranteed a great stay.

2. Bora Bora

Aerial view of Bora Bora island, French Polynesia. Photo: Matteo Colombo

Source: Getty Images

Famously described as being shaped like a giant sombrero, this volcanic island is perhaps the travel destination on everyone's bucket list. Bora Bora boasts turquoise waters, and it is common to see fish, turtles, sharks, and rays swimming in the clear waters. In addition, the island is distinctly French, and the resorts there are known for their excellent French cuisine.

3. Palawan, Philippines

A tropical lagoon on the island of Coron in Palawan in the Philippines. Taken from the trail to Kayangan Lake. Photo: Kevin Boutwell

Source: Getty Images

Widely considered one of the most beautiful islands in the world, Palawan island is the ultimate destination. The island boasts sugary white sand, crystal clear waters, limestone rock formations, and lush vegetation.

The coral reefs at the picturesque location teem with diverse tropical fish, making Palawan an excellent destination for divers. Other great attractions include the island's unique wildlife, emerald lakes, and its quaint fishing villages.

4. Seychelles

Aerial view of Cousine island showing beach and villas. Cousine island. Seychelles. Photo: Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

This list of beautiful islands to visit would be incomplete without Seychelles. The archipelago is full of fantastical, tropical attractions. The coral reefs, nature reserves, rainforests, and unique wildlife are only a few reasons why this island located to the east of Africa attracts many visitors yearly.

The island also boasts an eco-friendly private resort, home to spectacular villas, services, and amenities. Seychelles also has some of the richest fishing grounds worldwide, making it an excellent destination for anglers.

5. Santorini, Greece

Oia, Santorini Island, Cyclades, Greece. Twilight, Houses and churches after sunset. Photo: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino

Source: Getty Images

What is the prettiest island to visit? While there is no shortage of beautiful islands to choose from, many agree that the Santorini island scores top points for its dramatic beauty. It features plenty of bleached white villas tumbling down volcanic cliffs. Blue domed churches rise against the sparkling sea, adding an eye-popping colour palette to the view.

Created after a volcanic eruption, the beaches feature multi-coloured lava pebbles and cliffs. Santorini is such a popular tourist destination, so there is no shortage of luxury accommodation where you can stay while on the island.

6. St. Barts, The Caribbean

Sailboats Anchored in St. Barth's. Photo: Onne van der Wal

Source: Getty Images

Touted as one of the most beautiful Caribbean islands, St. Barthelemy has been a popular destination for decades. Known for its white-sand beaches, jewel-toned waters, fabulous nightlife, and impeccable shopping, it is easy to see why many people flock to the island.

7. The Cook Islands

Stunning aerial view of the Muri beach and lagoon, in Rarotonga in the Cook island. Photo: Didier Marti

Source: Getty Images

Strung between French Polynesia and Samoa but with political ties to New Zealand, the archipelago comprises 15 islands. The island's top attractions in the South Pacific include its enticing aquamarine lagoons, palm-fringed beaches, and volcanic peaks. Visit the Cook Islands and enjoy a tropical retreat in a villa or a bungalow.

8. Bali, Indonesia

Aerial Drone View Of Holiday In Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia With Ocean, Boats, Beach, And People. Photo: Reezky Pradata

Source: Getty Images

What is the top 10 island in the world? If there is such a list, then Bali sure makes it to the list of top 10. As possibly one of the most popular islands on earth, Bali has a culture that is a feast for the senses. From temple hopping and sightseeing to spa treatments, shopping and hiking, there is no shortage of activities on the island.

9. The Dalmatian Islands, Croatia

Makarska Riviera, Dalmatian coast, Adriatic sea, Split-Dalmatia, Croatia. Photo: Feng Wei Photography

Source: Getty Images

The Adriatic Sea is home to the Dalmatian Islands, an enchanting mix of charm and rich history. The islands are populated with quaint villages, boutique hotels, and restaurants, surrounded by sparkling seas.

Each island is known for its unique attraction, and visitors are guaranteed an enchanting stay. With the turquoise waters and its bustling nightlife, the island has been referred to as Croatia's version of the French Riviera.

10. Fiji

Fiji Mamanuca Islands Beautiful Small Islet. Photo: MLenny

Source: Getty Images

Known as one of Australia's most popular tropical escapes, Fiji is an island everyone should visit at least once. The island has great white beaches, calm waters, and coral reefs. Diving, snorkelling, fishing, and in some areas, surfing are some of the popular activities on this enchanting island.

11. Kaua'i, Hawaii

Scenic views of Kauai from above. Photo: Matthew Micah Wright

Source: Getty Images

For this Hawaiian island to get nicknamed "The Golden Isles", someone must have been very impressed. This is no surprise, as the archipelago boasts lush, green mountains, dramatic rock formations, golden sands, and great waters for surfing and swimming. Kaua'i island also has many great resorts offering a great stay.

12. Koh Samui, Thailand

High Angle View Of Sea Against Sky In Ko Samui, Thailand. Photo: Nicolas Boivin

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for an island in the middle of nowhere to visit? Then Koh Samui is the perfect place for you. The jungle-backed beaches and jewel-toned seas are studded by perfectly arching palm trees, making the island picture perfect. Koh Samui also has sister islands, Koh Pangan and Koh Tao, that are worth visiting.

13. St.Lucia, The Caribbean

Stunning view of the Pitons (Petit Piton & Gros Piton) from an elevated viewpoint with the rainforest and bay of Soufrière in the foreground. Photo: Paul Baggaley

Source: Getty Images

Which Caribbean island is most beautiful? St. Lucia is a glorious island located in the Eastern Caribbean. Unlike many other islands, St. Lucia's best assets are not its sandy beaches or palm trees. Instead, the island is drenched in topographic drama. It has two volcanic peaks towering over bristling forests. Visitors to the island can always expect a great time.

14. Capri, Italy

Italy, Campania, Capri Island, Capri, Marina Grande. Photo: Henryk Sadura

Source: Getty Images

The glamorous Capri comprises sea stacks and soaring cliffs rising from the sea, framed by sprays of colourful buildings. One of its most popular attractions is the blue grotto, a glowing sea cave. There is no shortage of activities to partake in on the tropical islands.

15. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, West Coast, Bentota, beach and river of Bentota, aerial view. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Source: Getty Images

A magical island to the southeast of India offers the ultimate adventure for those seeking one. Full of cultural experiences, breathtaking hikes, historic temple tours, fabulous cuisine and unbelievable sand and surf, Sri Lanka draws travellers of all kinds to its shores. You can also find seclusion at the villas that offer various accommodation options.

16. Crete

Palm beech of Preveli, Crete Island. Photo: Evgeni Dinev Photography

Source: Getty Images

The island of Crete has been immortalized as a mystical island that was the birthplace of King Zeus, thanks to Greek mythology. Apart from its rich history, the island also attracts masses to its shores for its swoon-worthy beaches and the views of the Aegean. Crete also boasts exquisite resorts where you can stay as you embark on an epic adventure.

17. Paros

Greece, Cyclades islands, Paros island, village and port of Naoussa. Photo: Tuul & Bruno Morandi

Source: Getty Images

This Greek isle is home to arguably one of the unique stretches of beach in the world. Paros features architecture that dates back thousands of years, giving a glimpse of past history. The island also has charming villages, exciting water adventures, and a thriving food scene to make your stay enjoyable.

18. Ko Phi Phi, Thailand

Longtail boats in Pileh lagoon, Phi Phi Islands, Thailand. Photo: Marco Bottigelli

Source: Getty Images

Located in the Krabi Province of Thailand, Ko Phi Phi is a small archipelago that features limestone peaks and turquoise waters. Although the island was slammed by a tsunami in 2004, it has now recovered and still retains its natural beauty. Ko Phi Phi is most notable for its stunning natural bay that was filmed in the movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

19. Whitsunday Islands, Australia

Whiteheaven beach, Whitsunday island, Queensland. Photo: naphakm

Source: Getty Images

The Whitsunday archipelago is genuinely remarkable and made up of a collection of 74 sun-soaked islands. It is the ultimate destination for divers and wildlife enthusiasts given its location between the coast of Australia and the Great Barrier Reef. Though the archipelago is mainly uninhabited by humans, it boasts a plethora of wildlife species.

20. Sardinia, Italy

Woman swimming at Cala Napoletana, beautiful bay in Caprera, La Maddalena Archipelago, Sardinia, Italy. Photo: Francesco Riccardo Iacomino

Source: Getty Images

This Italian isle is home to sandy white beaches, rugged coastal peaks and a unique blend of cultures. Sardinia houses the largest canyon in Europe and several prehistoric archaeological sites that are worth a visit to the island. Although it is one of the small islands in the world, its size does not affect the idyllic experience its visitors get.

21. Mallorca, Spain

High Angle View on Port de Soller, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain at Sunset. Photo: Allard Schager

Source: Getty Images

This Spanish Balearic island has been a paradise for the thousands of people who flock there for a good time. It has no shortage of azure waters, luxurious beach clubs, historic architecture, and a dramatic coastline that captures the eye.

Apart from the beautiful shores, Mallorca offers legendary arts, culture, and nightlife, making it one of the best island vacation destinations in the world.

22. The Bahamas

Bahamas tropical beach scenery at Nassau, Caribbean. Photo: Pola Damonte

Source: Getty Images

With 700 islands and over 2,000 tiny caves, The Bahamas are the dream Caribbean hideaway. The island's top attractions include its idyllic beaches, thriving coral reefs, and even the bustling life present. The archipelago has plenty of resorts and entertainment spots. Not having a good time is not an option here.

23. Tasmania

The Neck of Bruny Island, South Eastern Coast of Tasmania, Australia. Photo: Artie Photography (Artie Ng)

Source: Getty Images

If you are looking for a great getaway spot, then you could do no better than Tasmania Island. The island is wild, rustic, and geographically diverse. In fact, over 40 per cent of the island is reserved for national parks and national heritage wilderness. However, the best part about the island is its white beaches with sweeping ocean and mountain views.

24. Samoan Islands

Dark Sky Over Jagged Samoa Coastline. Photo: Tom Nebbia

Source: Getty Images

This South Pacific beauty is mainly crafted by volcanic uprisings, giving the island its dramatic topography. It is an archipelago of ten tropical islands halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii, right in the heart of Polynesia. Samoa has some of the world's most spectacular waterfalls, flourishing coral reefs, hiking trails, wild beaches, and even crater pools.

25. Isle of Skye, Scotland

The last sunbeam at Neist Point Lighthouse - Isle of Skye (Glendale, Scotland). Photo: Juan Maria Coy Vergara

Source: Getty Images

The Isle of Skye means "cloud island" in old Norse. Just one view of the place and you will know why the Scottish beauty was named so. The island is rugged, surrounded by wind-whipped beaches, toothy crags, deep lochs, and soaring cliffs. The Isle of Skye also has clouds of mist shrouding green hills, infusing the remote island with a mystical feel and giving it its name.

Relaxation is important, and what better way to spend your downtime than on a tropical island getaway. Island escapes can be full of adventure, sports, wildlife watching, and practising the ancient cultures of your destination. These beautiful islands are some of the best spots where you can get this experience.

Are you looking for your next haircut? Yen.com.gh recently published a detailed list of 25 amazingly beautiful haircuts for people with round faces and double chins to try in 2022.

While there is no need for a special haircut for a fat face double chin, you may still want to have a go-to haircut. These hairstyles guarantee that you are never out of options when that time comes.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh