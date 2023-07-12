The best adapted screenplay Oscar winners of the 21st century (with trailers)

The Oscar Award for Best Adapted Screenplay is given to the finest script developed from previously published material. Novels, TV shows, stage plays, short stories, and musicals are the most often adapted media.

The Best Adapted Screenplay is one of the most essential and popular movie categories. It provides filmmakers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform novels, plays, short stories, and nonfiction pieces into captivating films for the big screen.

The Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar winners

The American Academy Award for best-adapted feature Screenplay is an honour bestowed upon a select few. This award has been granted by the Oscars, one of Hollywood's most esteemed and widely anticipated award events, since 1949.

The Departed (2006) - William Monahan

This William Monahan script, based on the 2002 Hong Kong crime thriller Infernal Affairs, is a clear Americanization of the plot of an unintentional mole exchange among cops and criminals. William Monahan is the winner of the best writing adapted screenplay.

No Country for Old Men (2007) - Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

What is the Best Adapted Screenplay from a novel? This thriller was adapted by Joel and Ethan Coen from Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name. No Country for Old Men contains sections with very little dialogue, and several novel elements were eliminated from the script.

However, the tale is well-paced and exciting to watch. Ethan Coen and Joel Coen received the Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adaptation.

Call Me by Your Name (2017) - James Ivory

The screenplay by James Ivory, based on André Aciman's novel of the same name, is a relatively traditional coming-of-age story. The story features an older man with a secret close relationship with a teenager. With his victory in this film, James Ivory became the oldest recipient of the competitive Oscar at 89.

Argo (2012) - Chris Terrio

The script by Chris Terrio is centred on Antonio Mendez's actual narrative of organising the rescue of six American embassy employees from the Canadian ambassador's house in Tehran amid the 1979 Islamic revolution. Chris Terrio is the adapted screenplay Oscar winner.

Moonlight (2016) - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Tarell Alvin McCrae and Barry Jenkins Alvin McCraney wrote the screenplay based on his unproduced play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. Chiron's poor connection with his mom is one of the most devastating aspects of the Moonlight storyline.

In one of the most touching scenes, she tries to apologise for the years of carelessness. Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 89th Academy Awards.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson.

The Lord of the Rings series is one of the most famous film sagas of all time, and The Return of the King is a classic example of how to successfully translate a popular book into a film.

It stands out from the crowd because of its dedication to properly depicting Tolkien's original themes, characters, and settings. Adapted screenplay Oscar winners include Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson.

The Big Short (2015) – Charles Randolph and Adam McKay

Inspired by the book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, the film tells how a small group of investors profited from the 2008 housing financial crisis. While occasionally perplexing, The Big Short raises a generally mundane subject of the status of international espionage.

It also assists audiences in better understanding what caused the housing bubble to implode. The film's Best Writing Adapted Screenplay award goes to Charles Randolph and Adam McKay.

12 Years a Slave (2013) – John Ridley

John Ridley based the 12 Years a Slave film on the narrative of Solomon Northup, a free black man who was drugged, abducted, and sold into slavery. The film takes an uncompromising look at the events described in Northup's memoir. The award for Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay went to John Ridley.

The Pianist (2002) – Ronald Harwood

The Pianist's timeline leads viewers through some of the most horrible sights an individual's brain can knowingly contain. A scenario in which the group forces toss an older man in a wheelchair down a fourth-floor balcony onto the street below is a prime instance. Ronald Harwood received the film's Best Writing and Adapted Screenplay awards.

Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana

Centred on Annie Proulx's tale and adapted by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, this is one of the historic outstanding romantic stories. Brokeback Mountain received numerous Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Director for Ang Lee. The Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay award went to Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana.

Who is the youngest person to win the Best Adapted Screenplay?

Charlie Wachtel is the youngest author to win an Academy Award for 'Best Adapted Screenplay' for his work on BlacKkKlansman, which he developed from Ron Stallworth's novel. The writer was 32 when he got the honour at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, setting a three-year record for the youngest Oscar winner.

What is the difference between the best screenplay and the Best Adapted Screenplay?

Best Adapted Screenplays are centred on an original piece of literature, like a novel or play. The best original script is written entirely from the author's imagination.

Above are some of the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar winners of the 21st century. The Oscar Award for Best Adapted Screenplay is given to the finest script developed from previously published material.

