Who was Robert Evans' spouse? The late movie producer's marriages

Robert Evans, a legendary Hollywood producer, Paramount executive, and actor, mesmerised audiences with his extraordinary talent and larger-than-life charisma. Beyond his professional achievements, Robert made headlines for his intriguing love life, which included seven marriages throughout his lifetime. Find out who Robert Evans' spouses were and how long each marriage lasted.

Robert Evans passed away on 26 October 2019 at the age of 89. He was widely recognised for producing popular films such as Urban Cowboy, Chinatown, and The Godfather. Throughout his lifetime, Evans married seven times. However, he only had one child with his third wife, Ali MacGraw.

Robert Evans' spouses

Robert Evans, an iconic figure in the film industry, not only left an indelible impact on Hollywood as a producer but also due to his turbulent love life. Who were Bob Evans' wives? Evans entered multiple marriages throughout his lifetime, each with distinct dynamics and challenges. Explore the interesting and controversial journey of his marriages below.

Sharon Hugueny (1961–1962)

Robert Evans' first spouse was actress Sharon Hugueny. They tied the knot in 1961, but their marriage lasted only a year. This marriage laid the framework for Evans' subsequent relationships, exposing his attraction to talented women within the entertainment industry.

Sharon Hugueny, widely recognised for her appearances in the TV shows 77 Sunset Strip, Maverick, and The Young Lovers starring Peter Fonda, died in 1996 at 52.

Camilla Sparv (1964–1967)

Three years following his divorce from Hugueny, the producer married Swedish actress Camilla Sparv. She is famous for appearing in the films Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round and Murderer's Row.

The marriage lasted from 1964 to 1967 and seemed more steady than his last one. However, the strains of Evans' demanding work and cheating allegations led to their divorce.

Ali MacGraw (1969–1973)

One of the most popular chapters in Robert's love life was his marriage to actress Ali MacGraw. Together they had a son, Josh A. Evans. He is an American film producer, author, screenwriter, and actor famous for his role in Born on the Fourth of July.

The two met during the casting process for the film Goodbye, Columbus, which Robert produced. They tied the knot in 1969. However, the union ended in divorce in 1973.

Phyllis George (1977–1978)

Robert Evans' fourth spouse was Phyllis George, a television personality and former Miss America. They exchanged their vows in 1977 but encountered challenges due to disputes and conflicting priorities. The marriage lasted less than a year, ending in divorce in 1978.

Catherine Oxenberg (1998–1998)

In 1998, Robert married the famous film and television actress Catherine Oxenberg for a brief period. She is well known for portraying Amanda Carrington in the prime-time soap Dynasty.

She is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Howard Oxenberg. Their marriage was short-lived, lasting only 12 days before they chose to split up.

Leslie Ann Woodward (2002–2004)

Robert Evans' sixth spouse was journalist, model, and author Leslie Ann Woodward. They exchanged their vows in 2002, and their celebrity-studded wedding took place on a Mexican beach. He was 72 at the time, and Woodward was 34. However, their marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 2004.

Lady Victoria White (2005–2009)

Robert's seventh marriage was to Lady Victoria White. She was a former English model and Lord Gordon White's widow, a British billionaire. The producer was thrilled to be marrying a non-actor for the first time. They tied the knot in 2005, and their marriage lasted four years before they split in 2009.

FAQs

Who was Robert Evans? Bob Evans was a Paramount executive, Hollywood producer, and actor. How many times did Robert Evans get married? He got married seven times throughout his life. When did Robert Evans die? He passed away on 26 October 2019 at the age of 89. What was Robert Evans' net worth when he died? Robert had a net worth of $120 million at the time of his death. Who inherited Robert Evans' money? Bob only had one heir, Josh A. Evans, with his third spouse Ali MacGraw. How long was Robert Evans' shortest marriage? His marriage to actress Catherine Oxenberg only lasted for 12 days.

Robert Evans' spouses were famous and talented individuals. His seven marriages were a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by passion, unfaithfulness, and the complexities of navigating relationships in Hollywood.

