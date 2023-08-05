17 best songs about unity: Harmonies to bring us together

Music can unite individuals from different cultures, origins, and beliefs. It may act as a unifying influence in times of separation and conflict, informing everyone of their common humanity and the significance of working together towards a shared objective. Songs about unity range from anthems of optimism and unity to cries for cooperation and compassion, demonstrating the ongoing power of music to bridge divisions and encourage togetherness.

One of humanity's fundamental aspirations is to unify and come together. However, numerous factors such as personality, culture, and personal tastes can stand in the way of reaching this goal. As a result, it may appear challenging at times, but this doesn't rule out the prospect of success.

17 best songs about unity

Songs about solidarity and camaraderie are fantastic methods to unite people and promote their progress. Here are some of the best songs about togetherness you should add to your playlist.

1. Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw

Humble and Kind is a country song about being kind and sensitive to others. The song's beautiful acoustic guitar and genuine vocals create an emotional ambience. The lyrics provide essential yet significant advice, such as "say please, hold the door, thank you", and "always remain humble and kind."

2. People Got To Be Free –The Rascals

People Got to Be Free is a passionate protest song written during the human rights movement and published in 1964. The song's peppy rhythm and memorable chorus create an energetic and cheerful vibe. The lyrics advocate for equality and solidarity, emphasising the need to band together and break down social barriers.

3. Join Together – The Who

Join Together is an iconic rock song with an upbeat pace and a catchy chorus. The song's words invite listeners to band together and appreciate the power of music. The track's strong guitar riffs and memorable chorus create an enthusiastic and uplifting vibe ideal for a performance setting.

4. Kaleidoscope – Machine Head

Kaleidoscope is a strong metal song that conveys a message of optimism and unity. Its ferocious guitar riffs and powerful rhythms instil a sense of urgency and drive. The song's words address themes of social injustice and inequalities, calling people to unite and fight for a better future. The chorus is a rallying cry, imploring people to rise and seize the day.

5. Together – Marshmello

Together is a fun and lively dance song about unity and cooperation. Its captivating melodies and strong beats create a celebratory and joyful environment. The song's lyrics encourage listeners to set aside their disparities and come together, emphasising the value of love and support.

6. We Are the World 25 for Haiti – Artists for Haiti

The song is a charity track that brings together many performers to create awareness and donations for those impacted by the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Its theme is a rallying cry for people to band together while positively influencing the world.

7. People Are People – Depeche Mode

People Are People is a timeless synth-pop hit with a message of acceptance and tolerance. It's easily recognisable and everlasting because of its catchy melodies and lively beats. The song's lyrics encourage individuals to accept their disparities and find common ground, highlighting the necessity of handling others respectfully and kindly.

8. One Love – David Guetta

The song is an upbeat dance hymn about the power of solidarity and affection. Its positive lyrics and fast rhythms make it a favourite on dance floors worldwide. The song's lyrics invite individuals to unite and celebrate their shared humanity, emphasising the value of togetherness and respect.

9. Waving Flag – K'naan

Waving Flag is an uplifting hymn about hope, unity, and perseverance in hardship. The track combines classic African rhythms with current hip-hop and pop elements to create an upbeat and catchy sound. One of the best unity songs, its lyrics convey peace and solidarity, urging individuals to unite and overcome disagreements.

10. Together We Are – ARTY

Together We Are by ARTY is a powerful electronic dance music single with an inspiring melody. The joyful lyrics of the song invite listeners to unite and embrace the strength of love and unity. The song's highly energetic drops and uplifting synths create a positive vibe that's excellent for the dance floor.

11. Lonely Together – Avicii Ft. Rita Ora

In the song, individuals are cautioned that when they get together, they can enjoy one another's companionship and feel less lonely, regardless of whether they are coping with a crisis. This song describes the narrative of a couple and how they can be better together by working together.

12. Black or White – Michael Jackson

It is one of the songs about coming together. Black or White is a fantastic combination of rock and rap that can be used to overcome racial divides. In the song, Michael Jackson sings of racial peace, where skin colour or race doesn't matter. People are encouraged to renounce injustice and embrace one another as one.

13. Where Is The Love? – Black Eyed Peas

The most effective strategy to teach individuals about solidarity and camaraderie is to share messages that cause them to question themselves and their relationships with others. It is one of the best songs about diversity.

14. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division

Rock and roll bands were well-known for writing songs preaching unity and camaraderie among people of many races and classes. Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart is an excellent example. The piece was created as a lament for a couple who wished to live together against the objections of their families.

15. We Are the World – USA for Africa

It is one of the best songs about unity and teamwork. We Are the World gathered performers from various genres in the United States. Its goal was to bring people together to support those in need. The song was written to promote globalisation, which many believed would bring individuals from many countries together to ensure more economic and cultural interchange.

16. One Tribe – Black Eyed Peas

One Tribe is an excellent song about unity and peace. Despite variations in objectives, the band discusses the importance of togetherness among individuals in music. One of the best songs about peace, the lyrics emphasise that having diverse goals or being different is okay.

17. Will the Circle Be Unbroken – The Dead South

America is known for its diversity, bringing individuals from all walks of life together to build one more incredible culture. Will the Circle Be Unbroken spreads a message of togetherness through its lyrics, divided into three sections, one for each of America's races: white, black, and native.

Songs about unity are fantastic methods to unite people and promote their progress. Music can connect individuals from different cultures, origins, and beliefs. It may act as a unifying influence in times of separation and conflict, informing everyone of their common humanity and the significance of working together towards a shared objective.

