21 best songs about missing someone close in your life: latest curated playlist

Music has the incredible ability to elicit emotions and connect you to your most profound feelings. Songs about missing someone beautifully capture the essence of longing and nostalgia. Whether it's a lost love, a distant family member, or a departed friend, these tracks can be therapeutic and comforting.

It can be tremendously emotional to miss someone you love. The sense of longing for someone, whether a close friend, a family member, or a romantic partner, can be overwhelming. In these situations, music can provide comfort and serve as an outlet for your feelings.

Incredible songs about missing someone

Everyone goes through the painful experience of missing someone at some point in life. It can be challenging to deal with this feeling at times. Fortunately, there are techniques for making it tolerable. One is music, which is the best way to convey deep emotions. Here is a list of incredible songs about missing someone.

1. Someone Like You by Adele

Someone Like You, Adele's soul-stirring ballad, is an anthem for those who have suffered the heartbreak of a past love. Her moving vocals and emotional lyrics capture the struggle of moving on and the longing for a lost relationship.

2. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's timeless song I Will Always Love You is a strong confession of love and missing someone even after they are gone. This is one of the best songs about missing someone who died. The song's soaring voice and emotional lyrics elevate it into an enduring love anthem.

3. Missing You by Brandy

Brandy's Missing You is another moving tribute to loved ones who have died. The song's touching lyrics and emotional vocals convey the enduring love and void left by those no longer with us.

4. Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart by Alicia Keys

Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart by Alicia Keys addresses the challenges of moving on from a failed relationship while missing the person who once held your heart. This song's powerful voice and emotional love story are really touching.

5. All of Me by John Legend

John Legend's heartfelt tribute to his wife in All of Me expresses his unconditional love and the pain of missing her. This is one of the most soulful R&B songs about missing someone.

6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars

When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars is a passionate confession of regret and missing a former lover. The song eloquently expresses the loss and the desire for a second opportunity.

7. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud is an exquisite ballad that expresses undying love and longing for a romantic partner. The song nicely expresses the desire to grow old together and the pain of being apart from the one you love.

8. Hello by Adele

Hello by Adele is the most passionate song about missing someone. It is a soul-stirring romantic tune that depicts the bittersweet emotions of reaching out to a long-lost love after years apart.

9. Ghost by Justin Bieber

In Ghost by Justin Bieber, the artist tenderly expresses the poignant emotions of missing someone he loves. The song beautifully captures the pain and emptiness one experiences when a cherished connection is lost.

10. Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi's Before You Go is an emotionally powerful song that digs into the sorrow of sincerely missing someone and coping with the weight of regret. As he muses on the pain of being unable to help a loved one from their struggles, the song's deep lyrics create a hauntingly lovely experience.

11. Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton

Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton is one of the best songs about missing someone you love. The artist beautifully expresses the feeling of losing someone and reflecting on fond memories in the song.

12. No More Drama by Mary J. Blige

No More Drama by Mary J. Blige reflects on the struggles of letting go of past love and moving on while still dealing with the lingering sensations of sincerely missing someone. The song's powerful vocals and introspective words resonate with the heartbroken.

13. Thinkin' Bout You by Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean's Thinkin' Bout You is a deep R&B ballad that conveys a sense of heartache and longing. The song's lyrics explore the intricacies of romantic relationships and the pain of missing someone who may not feel the same way.

14. Let Her Go by Passenger

Let Her Go by Passenger is a hauntingly beautiful song about realising what you had only after it's gone. The tender melody and lyrics evoke a longing for someone who has left.

15. I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz's I'm Yours is a passionate love song that expresses the longing to be with someone even when separated by miles. It is one of the best songs about missing someone far away. The song serves as a reminder that distance cannot end true love.

16. Fly by Celine Deon

Fly by Celine Dion is an uplifting ballad about spreading one's wings and taking flight while acknowledging the grief of leaving loved ones behind. The song provides hope and motivation to those separated from someone they love.

17. Say Something by A Great Big World

Say Something by A Great Big World is a heartfelt romantic song about the longing for connection and communication. The vulnerability of missing someone and wanting them to acknowledge your feelings is brilliantly captured in the track.

18. He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones

George Jones's He Stopped Loving Her Today is considered one of the best country songs ever. It tells the touching story of a man who never stopped loving his lost love until the day he died. The song serves as a poignant reminder of the eternal nature of love and loss.

19. Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga

Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga, featured in the film A Star Is Born, is a gentle ballad that portrays the beauty of cherished love. The song is a reminder of the power of love and the need to make and keep memories.

20. What Hurts The Most by Rascal Flatts

What Hurts The Most by Rascal Flatts is one of the best country songs about missing someone. The melody expresses remorse for not fully expressing one's sentiments before it's too late.

21. Photograph by Ed Sheeran

Photograph by Ed Sheeran is a heartbreaking ballad that muses on cherishing memories of a bygone love and the agony of missing someone no longer around. The song's moving lyrics provoke feelings of longing and nostalgia.

Missing someone close to you is often filled with a rollercoaster of emotions. These songs about missing someone remind you that you are not alone in your feelings. So, if you're missing someone special, let these songs be your companion on the road to healing and acceptance.

