70+ weirdest names ever in history: Uncommon names for babies

Naming a child is one of the most critical aspects of their life. A name gives a child an identity and a sense of belonging. However, some people have unconventional titles that will shock or amaze you once you hear them. Discover the weirdest names ever, including some unusual titles for celebrity babies.

A mother and her two babies arranging playing blocks. Photo: @pnw-prod, pexels.com

Source: UGC

The weirdest names ever include titles that are strange or uncommon to hear. They include movie titles, characters or products as baby names. Given the intention to stand out and be unique, these names have achieved another fete of being the most bizarre titles for a person.

Weirdest names ever

What is the weirdest name in history? Elon Musk's son's X AE A-XII (formerly X Æ A-12) name is among the most bizarre in history. The parents changed the name from X Æ A-12 to X AE A-XII per California state laws for containing non-alphabetical words.

But if you thought that name was bizarre, here are some other weird monikers to check out.

Abcde

Adolph Gasser

Batman Bin Suparman

Beautiful Existence

Vanessa Tobaccojuice

Cherries Waffles Tennis

Christian Guy

Crystal Methven

Deja Viau

Dixie Normous

Exa Dark Sideræl

Tyrannosaurus Rex Mullens

Flavour Balls

Gay Saylor

Hashtag Follow

Hitler Mussolini

Janice Keihanaikukauakahihuliheekahaunaele

Jed I Knight

Jurassic Park

Kash Register

Short weird names for kids

Baby's feet are showing under the cover. Photo: pexels.com, @daisy-laparra-205150

Source: UGC

What are the weirdest names? There exist many bizarre monikers in the world. However, some stand out more than others. Below is a list containing some of the strangest titles belonging to people.

Khumalo Tiny

Kim Kashkashian

Lancelot Supersad

Lord Brain

Lord Vol Demort

Mahboobeh

Mike Litoris

Mister Love

Moe Lester

Paul Twocock

Phuc Dat Bich

Tahra Dactyl

Saad Maan

Sam Sung

Shakespeare Mozart Armstrong

Sianna-Marie

Sirius Bonner

Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii

Funny, weird boy names

A baby in diapers is lying down. Photo: pexels.com, @Emma Bauso

Source: UGC

In various cultures, boy names depict masculinity and strength. However, as more people embrace modern culture, so do naming traditions. Here are some of the funniest and weirdest names for boys.

Asswiggle

Bubbles

Cornflake

Flapjack

Grenade

Homerun

Iggywumpus

Jitterbug

Chemistry

Pudding

Snickers

Whizbang

Wombat

Zigzag

Weird celebrities' baby names

A child in grey shorts is sitting on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @denafi-sy-256905

Source: UGC

When it comes to standing out, celebrities do their best. Therefore it is no surprise that superstars have made headlines for naming their children bizarre names. So, which ones are the best? Here are celebrities' weird baby names.

Apple Martin (child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin)

Audio Science Clayton (Shannyn Sossamon)

Bear Blu (Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki)

Blue Ivy Carter (Beyoncé and Jay-Z)

Bluebell Madonna Halliwell (Geri Halliwell)

Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis and Denim Cole (Toni Braxton)

Fuschia Anne Sumner (Sting and Frances Tomelty)

Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof (Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates)

Jermajesty, Jeremy Maldonado and Jourdynn Michael Jackson (Jermaine Jackson)

Kal-El Cage (Nicolas Cage)

Moroccan Scott Cannon (Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon)

Moxie CrimeFighter Jillette (Penn Jillette)

North West ( Kim Kardashian and Kanye West)

Pilot Inspektor Lee (Jason Lee)

Prince Michael Jackson II, also known as Blanket (Michael Jackson)

Reign Beau Rhames (Ving Rhames)

Sage Moonblood and Seargeoh Stallone (Sylvester Stallone)

Speck Wildhorse (John Mellencamp)

What are the top 20 rarest names?

A baby in gloves is lying down. Photo: pexels.com, @n3rd-2267606

Source: UGC

What is the rarest name? There isn't one defined name that holds the title of being the rarest. However, rare monikers are uncommon due to various factors, including region, culture or religion. Here are the 20 rarest names you can give your child.

Kit

Jericho

Jagger

Indiana

Hero

Guthrie

Gardener

Florian

Fifer

Fable

Endellion

Ellington

Echo

Dune

Denali

Christmas

Campbell

Baldwin

Averill

Asa

The weirdest names ever include some of the most uncommon titles given to babies. These designations are more than unique and border the strange. They have characters that spell like numerals, while others are long letters impossible to spell.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about the top weird laws in the United States. Rules govern and establish order. But after you see these absurd American laws, you might question their legitimacy.

From laws barring donkeys from sleeping in bathtubs to another prohibiting whispering in church, the list of weird US laws is exciting. What other laws make the list?

Source: YEN.com.gh