Wanderlust Ghana has reshared photos from their visit to the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom

The group of tourist enthusiasts embarked on Accra to London road expedition from Sunday, July 23, to Sunday, August 6

The stunning pictures from their meeting with the commissioner, His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah, warmed hearts

Wanderlust Ghana, the group of tourist enthusiasts who embarked on the Accra to London road expedition, has released photos from their visit to the Ghana High Commission UK.

The group earned the commission's attention following their historic accomplishment on Sunday, August 6. The commissioner, His Excellency Papa Owusu-Ankomah, hosted and celebrated the group's achievement on Tuesday, August 8.

The Wanderlust Ghana team drops amazing images from their visit to the Ghana High Commission UK. Photo credit: Wanderlust GHANA.

Wanderlust Ghana shared several photos from their meeting on their official Facebook account. The stunning images were originally posted by professional photographer Jean Landré.

''Wanderlust GHANA visit the Ghana High Commission United Kingdom. Shot by Jeanlandre_arts_photography,'' the caption read.

Since emerging on social media, online users have congratulated the Wanderlust team for their epic accomplishment.

See the photos below:

Reactions to the images

Many people hailed the group in the comment section. YEN.com.gh compiled some.

Justina Stephens said:

Beautiful. I can see myself there. Lol.

Venance Tei Azu commented:

Beautiful pictures.

Rita Ahenkorah said:

Lovely.

Eliza Olympio mentioned:

Beautiful shots.

Nii Awuley Ashong posted:

Perfect shots.

Jandam Not Good commented:

I get goosebumps when I see the cars for real, Wanderlust GHANA.

Richard Thomas Sarpong Jr. said:

So beautiful!

Naa Norley Adom mentioned:

Awesome pictures.

Effie Blankson reacted:

Great shots!

Paa Kwesi Botchway Snr said:

Great shots.

Sammy Anim commented:

You made Ghana proud. Congrats.

Wanderlust Ghana star claims Accra-London road trip was costly

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Wanderlust Ghana star Saka stated that the Accra to London overland expedition was costly.

Saka admitted in an interview with Ghanaian journalist Stephen Kofi Adoma, known professionally as Kofi Adoma Nwanwani that the journey would be difficult for the financially challenged to complete due to the money involved.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Saka Homes was among 12 tourist enthusiasts, including a woman, who successfully embarked on a 10,000-kilometre journey from Ghana's Accra to London, UK.

Meet Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah of Wanderlust Ghana

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian real estate developer Saka and the Wanderlust Ghana team made history.

They travelled from Accra to London by road, driving through Aburi to Nsawam, Kumasi, Sunyani to Dormaa and then via Golokrom to Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco before entering Europe.

Following the historic achievement, information on some team members surfaced online.

