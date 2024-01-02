The National Football League (NFL) has witnessed the triumphs of athletes who, despite their short stature, have left an indelible mark on the gridiron in a sport where physicality often reigns supreme. The shortest NFL players in history and the current league have demonstrated that a player's height does not always correlate with their impact on the field.

Deuce Vaughn, Deonté Harty, and Jaret Patterson are some of the shortest NFL players. Photo: @j.patt32, @c_vaughn22, @tayynation1 on Instagram (modified by author)

In American football, height often matters. The NFL is known for its colossal athletes, who tower over opponents and dominate them with sheer physicality. However, among the giants, some exceptional players have defied the odds and demonstrated excellent skills despite their miniature stature. So, who is the shortest NFL player?

10 shortest NFL players

All the shortest NFL players have one thing in common: speed. These players beat their opponents through agility rather than strength. Here are the NFL's shortest players of all time.

When creating this list of the shortest NFL players, we considered the players in the NFL with the shortest heights throughout history and those in the league currently.

1. Jack Shapiro – 5’1″ (155 cm)

Jack Shapiro is the shortest NFL player of all time, standing at 5 feet 1 inch tall. He appeared in one NFL game as a blocking fullback for the Staten Island Stapletons in 1929.

Consequently, in 1999, he received recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records as the shortest man to ever play in the league. To date, 5'1" is the record for the shortest NFL player ever.

2. Trindon Holliday – 5'5" (165 cm)

Wide receiver Trindon Holliday #11 of the Denver Broncos smiles during warm-ups before playing against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Photo: Jeff Gross

Trindon Holliday, a speedster on the field, made a name for himself for his agility and quickness. He is a former American NFL wide receiver and return specialist. Despite his short height, he established himself as a dynamic return specialist for several teams, including the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

3. Deuce Vaughn – 5'5" (165 cm)

Deuce Vaughn #42 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. Photo: Michael Owens

Christopher "Deuce" Vaughn III is the shortest running back in the NFL. While many college scouts disregarded his skills due to his size, Deuce Vaughn received six college scholarship offers. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as a running back in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 212 pick.

4. Darren Sproles – 5'6" (168 cm)

Darren Sproles, #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles, warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

Darren Sproles, known for his versatility and explosive playmaking ability, is a legend among short NFL players. He was 5 feet 6 inches tall and had a successful career as a running back and return specialist, making a lasting impression on the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Jacquizz Rodgers – 5'6" (168 cm)

Jacquizz Rodgers #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium. Photo: Grant Halverson

Jacquizz Rodgers, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, rose to prominence as a running back due to his tenacity. His ability to break tackles and contribute as a receiver made him a valuable member of teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

6. J.J Taylor – 5'6" (168 cm)

Runningback J.J. Taylor #21 of the Arizona Wildcats scores on a 25 yard rushing touchdown against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks during the first half of the NCAAF game. Photo: Christian Petersen

Who is the shortest player in the NFL right now? Taylor is currently the shortest NFL player. He is also the league's shortest running back specialist. Before breaking into the NFL, the footballer spent time on the practice squad. In the 2020 NFL draft, the New England Patriots selected him.

7. Jakeem Grant – 5'6" (168 cm)

Jakeem Grant is one of the shortest current NFL players. He is a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, serving as a return specialist.

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with them before joining the Chicago Bears in 2021. Jakeem is the NFL's tenth-longest punt return for a touchdown.

8. Deonte Harty – 5'6" (168 cm)

Deonte Harty #11 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Photo: Bryan Bennet

Deonte Harty is among the shortest players currently. Many teams thought he was too short to play football. However, he demonstrated his talent by setting Division II Assumption College records.

Deonte later signed as a rookie undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2019. In March 2023, he joined the Buffalo Bills as a wide receiver and return specialist.

9. Jaret Patterson – 5'6" (168 cm)

Patterson is one of the shortest NFL players currently. He is an accomplished running back for the Washington Commanders. He is one of the top two-star recruits who outperformed expectations and improved their situations.

Patterson had 85 carries for 344 yards, ten catches for 73 yards, and two touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Commanders.

10. Maurice Jones-Drew – 5'6" (168 cm)

Maurice Jones-Drew #32 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Maurice Jones-Drew was a force to be reckoned with despite being one of the shortest players on the field at 5 feet 7 inches. The three-time Pro Bowler had a prolific career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he displayed his elusive moves and agility.

Who is the shortest QB in the NFL?

Eddie LeBaron is listed at 5'7", making him the shortest QB in NFL history. He had a successful career despite his size. LeBaron was the Rookie of the Year in 1952 and a four-time Pro Bowler. He is best known as the Dallas Cowboys' first quarterback.

What position does the shortest NFL player play?

Most of the shortest NFL players play as running backs. On the other hand, wide receivers have the greatest range of height out of all positions.

Is there a 7-foot NFL player?

Defensive tackle Richard Sligh is the in professional American football history, with a height of 7 feet. Despite the gradual increase in the average height of American men since his selection in the tenth round in 1967, he remains the tallest.

Who is 5'9" in the NFL?

Plenty of players in the current NFL league are listed at 5'9". Those with an outstanding record include Keenan Allen, Randall Cobb, and Latavious Murray.

These ten shortest NFL players may be small, but their impact on the field is undeniably massive. They have defied expectations, demonstrating that skill and determination can overcome physical limitations.

