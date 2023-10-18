Meet Shark Tank cast: Updated Shark Tank cast & judges bios

If you're a reality television series fan, you're likely familiar with Shark Tank. This show showcases entrepreneurs pitching their start-ups to a panel of investors known as sharks. Since its inception in 2009, Shark Tank has garnered critical acclaim and seen many longstanding and fresh faces in its cast. Meet the Shark Tank cast and discover more about their backgrounds.

Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran (L-R) at the premiere of Shark Tank S9. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Shark Tank main cast comprises six sharks: Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner. Of these cast members, four have been around since the show's debut in 2009, while two joined in seasons 2 and 3.

Updated Shark Tank cast

Who is on Shark Tank 2023? Season 15 comprises the six main cast and five guests: newcomers Jason Blum, Candace Nelson, and Michael Rubin and recurring guests Emma Grede and Daniel Lubetzky. Here is more about the judges and new sharks.

Barbara Corcoran

Businesswoman Barbara Corcoran visits FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" at Fox Business Network Studios in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Barbara Ann Corcoran

Barbara Ann Corcoran Date of birth: 10 March 1949

10 March 1949 Place of birth: Edgewater, New Jersey, USA

Edgewater, New Jersey, USA Profession: Commentator, TV personality, investor

Commentator, TV personality, investor Net worth: $100 million

Barbara Ann Corcoran is an American businesswoman, investor, syndicated columnist, motivational and inspirational speaker and television personality. She has been an investor on ABC's Shark Tank for the past 15 seasons as of 2023.

Corcoran's breakthrough came after starting a real estate company for $ 1,000 and selling it for a significant amount years later. In 1973, she founded the real estate brokerage, The Corcoran Group, in New York City. In 2001, Barbara sold the company to NRT for $66 million.

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban poses during an episode of Shark Tank season 14. Photo: Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban Date of birth: 31 July 1958

31 July 1958 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Profession: Businessman, film producer, television personality

Businessman, film producer, television personality Net worth: $5.2 billion

Mark Cuban is an American businessman, investor, film producer, television personality, and billionaire. He is best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and co-owner of 2929 Entertainment. Mark is also one of the main judges on the ABC reality television series Shark Tank after joining on season 2.

Lori Greiner

Shark Tank judge Lori Greiner during an episode of ABC's Shark Tank season 15. Photo: Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lori Greiner

Lori Greiner Date of birth: 9 December 1969

9 December 1969 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Profession: Television personality, inventor, entrepreneur

Television personality, inventor, entrepreneur Net worth: $150 million

Lori Greiner is an American television personality and entrepreneur. Lori is among the judges of Shark Tank, having joined the show on season three in 2012.

She is well known as a self-made inventor and entrepreneur who created and marketed over 1,000 products and holds 120 USA and international patents. Greiner is also the president and founder of For Your Ease Only, Inc., which launched in 1996.

Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec attends ABC Television's Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec Date of birth: 14 September 1962

14 September 1962 Place of birth: Varaždin, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia

Varaždin, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia Profession: Businessman, CEO

Businessman, CEO Net worth: $300 million

Robert Herjavec is a Canadian businessman, investor, and television personality. He is famous for founding BRAK System in 1990 and selling it in 2000 to AT&T Canada (now Allstream Inc.) for $30.2 million.

Due to his business acumen, Herjavec received the 2012 Ernst & Young Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Technology. He also received the 2012 Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for Outstanding Service to Canada.

Daymond John

Daymond John during an episode of ABC's Shark Tank. Photo: Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daymond Garfield John

Daymond Garfield John Date of birth: 23 February 1969

23 February 1969 Place of birth: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Profession: Businessman, investor, TV personality, author

Businessman, investor, TV personality, author Net worth: $350 million

Daymond Garfield John is among the regular Shark Tank investors. He is an American businessman, investor, and television personality. He is best known as FUBU's founder, president, and chief executive officer. In New York City, John grew his clothing line FUBU from a few sewing machines in his mother's house into a $350 million company.

Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary

Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary Date of birth: 9 July 1954

9 July 1954 Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal, Quebec, Canada Profession: Businessman, investor, journalist, television personality

Businessman, investor, journalist, television personality Net worth: $400 million

Terence Thomas Kevin O'Leary is a Canadian businessman, investor, journalist, and television personality. He is one of Canada's most prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and financial pundits. In 1999, at age 45, Kevin sold his software company, SoftKey (later The Learning Company), to Mattel for $4.2 billion.

Jason Blum

Jason Blum attends the New York red carpet special screening for Prime Video's 'The Horror Of Dolores Roach' at Regal Union Square in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jason Ferus Blum

Jason Ferus Blum Date of birth: 20 February 1969

20 February 1969 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: Film producer, studio executive

Film producer, studio executive Net worth: $200 million

Who is the new cast member of Shark Tank? Jason Ferus Blum, an American film and television producer, is. According to Looper, the horror film producer joins Shark Tank season 15.

Jason Blum is the founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions. Among his standout achievements is his knack for creating low-budget films that generate impressive box-office returns. According to Box Office Mojo, Blum's horror film Paranormal Activity cost $15,000 to make and grossed nearly $200 million.

Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael G. Rubin

Michael G. Rubin Date of birth: 21 July 1972

21 July 1972 Place of birth: USA

USA Profession: Entrepreneur, businessman

Entrepreneur, businessman Net worth: $11.5 billion

Michael Rubin joins Shark Tank as a guest judge on season 15. He has previously appeared on CBS's Undercover Boss in 2010. Michael G. Rubin is a renowned American businessman. He currently serves as the CEO of sports merchandise store Fanatics. He is also the executive chairman at Rue Gilt Groupe, an e-commerce portfolio company.

Among Michael's achievements is founding GSI Commerce and selling it to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011. He also acquired majority ownership of three assets, Fanatics, Rue La La, and ShopRunner, for $500 million.

Candace Nelson

Candace Nelson attends the Visionary Women: Female Founders Salon 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candace Nelson

Candace Nelson Date of birth: 8 May 1974

8 May 1974 Place of birth: Indonesia

Indonesia Profession: Businesswoman, pastry chef, television personality

Businesswoman, pastry chef, television personality Net worth: $10 million

Candice joins Shark Tank season 15 as a guest judge. The entrepreneur has also judged on the competition series Cupcake Wars and Sugar Rush, which she executive produced.

Candace Nelson is a successful entrepreneur known for co-founding Sprinkles, the world's first cupcake bakery, and Pizzana, a growing chain of pizzerias. She also operates CN2 Ventures, a venture studio focusing on early-stage consumer companies.

Candace Nelson's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. Her source of income is her various business ventures.

Emma Grede

Emma Grede attends the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede, Hosted By Karlie Kloss at The Glasshouse in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emma Findlay Grede

Emma Findlay Grede Date of birth: 23 September 1982

23 September 1982 Place of birth: London, England

London, England Profession: Businesswoman, fashion designer

Businesswoman, fashion designer Net worth: $360 million

Grede is a recurring guest on Shark Tank, debuting on the opening episode of season 13. She returned for the fourteenth episode of season 14 and now in season 15.

In 2008, she founded Independent Talent Brand (ITB) Worldwide, a marketing agency. Among her other investments are the women's clothing line Good American, the shapewear brand Skims and the self-cleaning product Safley. According to The Sun, Emma Grede has an estimated net worth of $360 million.

Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky speaks onstage at "Our Role in Overcoming America's Division" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin in Austin, Texas. Photo: Amanda Stronza

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky Year of birth: 1968

1968 Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Businessman, author

Businessman, author Net worth: $2.1 billion

Daniel Lubetzky has made recurring appearances as a guest judge on Shark Tank, showcasing his expertise in seasons 11 through 15. Daniel Lubetzky is a Mexican-American billionaire businessman, philanthropist, author, and founder. He is the executive chairman of the snack company Kind LLC.

Daniel's companies (past and present) include Da'Leky Times, Kind LLC, Maiyet, Equilibra (later Camino Partners in 2023), and Somos.

How much are the investors on Shark Tank worth?

Here's a summary of the Shark Tank investors' net worth as reported by Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth.

Mark Cuban - $5.2 billion

Kevin O'Leary - $400 million

Daymond John - $350 million

Robert Herjavec - $300 million

Lori Greiner - $150 million

Barbara Corcoran - $100 million

How much money has each shark made from Shark Tank?

According to Investopedia, the money sharks invest is all theirs and is not provided by the show. Therefore, knowing how much they have made is difficult. But if it's salaries, each shark reportedly earns $50,000 per episode.

FAQs

Who has the most successful Shark Tank business? Daymond John's investment in Bombas makes him the most successful at the time of writing. How many sharks are there on Shark Tank? There are six main cast, with three or four guest sharks per season. Who is the richest Shark Tank investor? Mark Cuban is the richest among the main cast, with a net worth of $5.2 billion. However, in season 15, guest shark Michael Rubin is the richest, with a net worth of $11.5 billion. What are Shark Tank investors paid? The investors reportedly receive about $50,000 per episode. Who turned down $30 million on Shark Tank? In 2015, Dawoon Kang turned down the offer from Mark Cuban for the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel. Who is the poorest shark on Shark Tank? Barbara Corcoran has the lowest net worth at $100 million.

The updated Shark Tank cast features fresh additions and familiar faces. They include distinguished investors, seasoned business experts, and successful self-made millionaires and billionaires.

