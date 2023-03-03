A list of 15 rappers with the most number 1 hits and their respective songs

Rap music has grown significantly since its inception in the 1970s in the USA. Many stars have emerged from the genre, achieving worldwide success and cementing their names in history. Among them is a select clique of rappers whose records have made it to the top of the charts on more than one occasion. But who are they? And who are the rappers with the most number 1 hits?

Drake, Cardi B, Jay Z and Eminem. Photo: Cole Burston, Jeff Kravitz, Axelle, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hip-hop has produced some of the best rappers the world has ever seen. Their success comes from the number of records sold, most number-one hits and their contributions to the genre. Therefore, it is no surprise that many rappers strive to become the best by releasing quality hits that may top the charts. As of 2023, many rappers have achieved top status as some of the best-selling. But who are they?

Rappers with the most number 1 hits

Rappers strive to become the best in the genre through record sales and producing number-one hits. But to get to this point, rappers must be consistent and creative when creating new hip-hop albums. Throughout history, only a few select have earned this prestigious title. So, who are they?

Here are 15 rappers with the most number 1 hits on Billboard with their respective songs.

1. Drake – 12 hits

Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on 30 October 2021 in Long Beach, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

What's My Name? Rihanna ft Drake – 26 October 2010

Rihanna ft Drake – 26 October 2010 Work Rihanna ft. Drake – 27 January 2016

Rihanna ft. Drake – 27 January 2016 One Dance ft. Wizkid and Kyla – 5 April 2016

Dance ft. Wizkid and Kyla – 5 April 2016 God's Plan – 19 January 2018

– 19 January 2018 Nice for What – 6 April 2018

– 6 April 2018 In My Feelings – 10 July 2018

– 10 July 2018 Sicko Mode Travis Scott ft. Drake – 21 August 2018

Travis Scott ft. Drake – 21 August 2018 Toosie Slide – 3 April 2020

– 3 April 2020 What's Next – 5 March 2021

– 5 March 2021 Way 2 S*xy ft. Future and Young Thug – 3 September 2021

ft. Future and Young Thug – 3 September 2021 Wait for U Future ft. Drake and Tems – 3 May 2022

Future ft. Drake and Tems – 3 May 2022 Jimmy Cooks Drake ft. 21 Savage – 17 June 2022

Drake is among the rappers with the most number 1 hits on Billboard. He has 12 debut number hits on the top 100 Billboard as of 2023. Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, is a Canadian rapper, singer, and actor. Thank Me Later (2010), Take Care (2011), and Nothing Was the Same (2013) were all critical successes that catapulted Drake to the forefront of hip hop.

2. Eminem – 5 hits

Recording artist Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on 13 April 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

The Monster ft Rihanna – 29 October 2013

ft Rihanna – 29 October 2013 Love the Way You Lie ft Rihanna – 18 June 2010

ft Rihanna – 18 June 2010 Not Afraid – 29 April 2010

– 29 April 2010 Crack a Bottle ft Dr Dre and 50 Cent – 2 February 2009

ft Dr Dre and 50 Cent – 2 February 2009 Lose Yourself – 28 October 2002

How many number 1 hits does Eminem have? The rapper has five number-one debut hits on the top Billboard 100. Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem, is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer from the United States.

He is among the greatest rappers credited with popularising hip-hop in middle-class America. He has received 15 Grammys, eight American Music Awards, seventeen Billboard Music Awards, an Oscar, a Primetime Emmy, and an MTV Europe Music Global Icon Award.

3. P Diddy – 5 hits

Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on 26 June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Shake Ya Tailfeather ft Nelly and Murphy Lee – 29 June 2003

ft Nelly and Murphy Lee – 29 June 2003 Bump, Bump, Bump B2K ft P. Diddy – 23 October 2002

B2K ft P. Diddy – 23 October 2002 Mo Money Mo Problems , The Notorious BIG ft Puff Daddy and Mase – 15 July 1997

, The Notorious BIG ft Puff Daddy and Mase – 15 July 1997 I'll Be Missing You ft Faith Evans and 112 – 27 May 1997

ft Faith Evans and 112 – 27 May 1997 Can't Nobody Hold Me Down ft Mase – 25 January 1997

Sean Love Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Diddy, is a rapper, actor, record producer, and record executive from the United States. He began his career as a talent director at Uptown Records before launching his record label, Bad Boy Records, in 1993.

4. Ludacris – 5 hits

Ludacris speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 3 April 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Break Your Heart Taio Cruz ft. Ludacris – 13 September 2009

Taio Cruz ft. Ludacris – 13 September 2009 Glamorous Fergie ft. Ludacris – 23 January 2007

Fergie ft. Ludacris – 23 January 2007 Money Maker ft Pharrell – 17 July 2006

ft Pharrell – 17 July 2006 Yeah! Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris – 27 January 2004

Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris – 27 January 2004 Stand Up ft Shawnna – 19 August 2003

Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, is an American rapper, actor, producer, and executive. Ludacris was born in Champaign, Illinois, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was nine, where he first began rapping.

5. Cardi B – 5 hits

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 2 May 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Instagram

Up 5 – February 2021

5 – February 2021 WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion – 6 August 2020

ft Megan Thee Stallion – 6 August 2020 Girls Like You Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – 30 May 2018

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – 30 May 2018 I Like It ft Bad Bunny and J Balvin – 25 May 2018

ft Bad Bunny and J Balvin – 25 May 2018 Bodak Yellow – 16 June 2017

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, is a rapper from the United States. She first became well-known as an Instagram and Vine influencer. She was a regular cast member of the VH1 reality television programme Love & Hip Hop: New York from early 2015 to early 2017.

Cardi gained additional recognition after releasing her two mixtapes, Gangsta B*tch Music, Vol. 1 (2016) and Vol. 2 (2017).

6. Jay-Z – 4 hits

Inductee Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on 30 October 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Empire State of Mind ft Alicia Keys – 20 October 2009

ft Alicia Keys – 20 October 2009 Umbrella Rihanna ft. Jay-Z – 29 March 2007

Rihanna ft. Jay-Z – 29 March 2007 Crazy in Love Beyonce ft. Jay-Z – 14 May 2003

Beyonce ft. Jay-Z – 14 May 2003 Heartbreaker Mariah Carey ft. Jay-Z – 23 August 1999

Who has the most #1 albums rap? Rapper Jay-Z has most number-one rap album in the world. In addition to rap, Jay Z is also a record producer and entrepreneur. He founded Roc Nation and is regarded as a rap legend.

Jay Z was the first rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, he is the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Time magazine named him one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2013.

7. Kanye West – 4 hits

Kanye West, aka Ye, is seen on 28 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: MEGA

Source: Getty Images

E.T. Katy Perry ft. Kanye West – 11 February 2011

Katy Perry ft. Kanye West – 11 February 2011 Stronger – 31 July 2007

– 31 July 2007 Gold Digger ft Jamie Foxx – 5 July 2005

ft Jamie Foxx – 5 July 2005 Slow Jamz ft Twista and Jamie Foxx – 2 December 2003

Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. With over 160 million records sold, West is one of the best-selling musicians ever. With 22 Grammy Awards, he also holds the record for the most ever won by a rapper. Kanye has also appeared on the Billboard Top 100 more than any other rapper.

8. Nelly – 4 hits

Nelly performs on the Lands End Stage during day 3 of the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on 31 October 2021 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Grillz ft Paul Wall and Ali & Gipp – 1 November 2005

ft Paul Wall and Ali & Gipp – 1 November 2005 Shake Ya Tailfeather ft P Diddy and Murphy Lee – 29 June 2003

ft P Diddy and Murphy Lee – 29 June 2003 Dilemma ft Kelly Rowland – 25 June 2002

ft Kelly Rowland – 25 June 2002 Hot in Here – 7 May 2002

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr is an American rapper better known by his stage name Nelly. He began his music career in 1993 with the hip-hop group St. Lunatics and signed to Universal Records in 1999. In the year 2000, Nelly launched his solo career through Universal. His debut album Country Grammar, featured the title track and the single "Ride wit Me".

9. 50 Cent – 4 hits

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on 5 January 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Crack a Bottle Eminem ft. Dr Dre and 50 Cent – 2 February 2009

Eminem ft. Dr Dre and 50 Cent – 2 February 2009 Candy Shop ft Olivia – 8 February 2005

ft Olivia – 8 February 2005 21 Questions ft Nate Dogg – 4 March 2003

ft Nate Dogg – 4 March 2003 In da Club – 7 January 2003

How many number 1 hits does 50 Cent have? The rapper has four number-one hits to his name. 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is an American rapper, actor, television producer, and businessman. He is a Queens native from the South Jamaica section and started his musical career in 2000.

Following the mixtape Guess Who's Back release in 2002, Eminem discovered 50 Cent and got him signed to Shady Records, run by Dr Dre's Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

10. TI – 4 hits

Rapper T.I. attends the Atlanta premiere of "Fear" at AMC Phipps Plaza on 28 January 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Blurred Lines Robin Thicke ft. TI and Pharrell Williams – 26 March 2013

Robin Thicke ft. TI and Pharrell Williams – 26 March 2013 Live Your Life ft Rihanna – 16 September 2008

ft Rihanna – 16 September 2008 Whatever You Like – 29 July 2008

– 29 July 2008 My Love Justin Timberlake ft. TI – 24 October 2006

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, also known as TI and Tip, is an American rapper born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Harris is one of the best-selling hip-hop artists of all time and a pioneer of hip-hop subgenre trap music.

11. Travis Scott – 4 hits

Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on 3 July 2022 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Franchise ft Young Thug and MIA – 25 September 2020

ft Young Thug and MIA – 25 September 2020 The Scotts – 24 April 2020

– 24 April 2020 Highest in the Room – 4 October 2019

– 4 October 2019 Sicko Mode ft Drake – 21 August 2018

Travis Scott, born Jacques Berman Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Rodeo (2015) was his debut studio album, and Antidote was the lead single. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight (2016), his second album, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The following year, Scott released Huncho Jack, a collaborative album with Quavo.

12. Lil Wayne – 3 hits

Lil Wayne speaks onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on 2 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

I'm the One DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne – 28 April 2017

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne – 28 April 2017 Down Jay Sean ft. Lil Wayne – 23 November 2009

Jay Sean ft. Lil Wayne – 23 November 2009 Lollipop – 13 March 2008

How many number 1 hits does Lil Wayne have? The rapper has three number-one debut hits on Billboard 100. Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, better known as Lil Wayne, is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. Tha Block Is Hot (1999), Tha Carter (2004), and Tha Carter II (2005) are among the rapper's thirteen albums.

Wayne has five Grammys, eleven BET Awards, four Billboard Awards, two MTV Awards, and eight NAACP Image Awards.

13. OutKast – 3 hits

Big Boi (R) and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform onstage during day 1 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on 11 April 2014 in Indio, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The Way You Move ft Sleepy Brown – 25 August 2003

ft Sleepy Brown – 25 August 2003 Hey Ya! – 25 August 2003

– 25 August 2003 Ms Jackson – 24 October 2000

In 1992, the hip-hop duo Outkast was founded in Atlanta, Georgia. The group comprises Rappers André "3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton. From the middle of the 1990s to the beginning of the 2000s, the duo enjoyed both critical and commercial success.

Outkast's intricate lyricism, enduring melodies, and uplifting themes contributed to the spread of Southern hip-hop.

14. Flo Rida – 3 hits

Flo Rida performs during the 65th GRAMMY Awards GRAMMY Celebration at Los Angeles Convention Center on 5 February 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Whistle – 24 April 2012

– 24 April 2012 Right Round – ft Kesha 27 January 2009

– ft Kesha 27 January 2009 Low – 9 October 2007

Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, is a rapper and singer from the United States. Mail on Sunday (2008) was Flo Rida's debut studio album, followed by ROOTS, Only One Flo (Part 1), and Wild Ones. Flo Rida is one of the best-selling music artists, having sold over 80 million records worldwide.

15. Ja Rule – 3 hits

Ja Rule attends Josh McBride's Annual Birthday Celebration at Slate NYC on 23 September 2021 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Ain't It Funny (Murder Remix) Jennifer Lopez ft. Ja Rule – 7 January 2002

(Murder Remix) Jennifer Lopez ft. Ja Rule – 7 January 2002 Always on Time ft Ashanti – 27 November 2001

ft Ashanti – 27 November 2001 I'm Real (Murder Remix) Jennifer Lopez ft. Ja Rule – 19 June 2001

Ja Rule, real name Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, record producer, and actor. Ja Rule produced several songs that peaked in the top 20 of the American Billboard Hot 100 chart. Between You and Me, I'm Real (Murder Remix), and Ain't It Funny were among them.

Who is the artist with the most #1 hit records?

Who has the most 1 hits in music history? According to Billboard, the Beatles hold the record for the most number-one hits with 20 hits. They earned their status between 1964 and 1970. Mariah Carey and Rihanna closely follow them with 18 and 14 hits, respectively.

Who is the number 1 rapper of all time?

With over 200 million records sold, Eminem is the best-selling rapper in history. He is also the sixth best-selling solo artist of all time, with thirteen Billboard 200 number-one albums. Eminem has sold 47.4 million albums and 107.5 million singles in the United States.

The rappers with the most number 1 hits include Eminem, Drake and P Diddy. These rappers belong to a clique of hall-of-fame whose talent, hard work and desire have placed them at the top. If you love rap music, you can attest to the success of these hip-hop musicians as a fan and acknowledge that they are some of the best in the rap game.

Yen.com.gh published an interesting article about the best hip-hop producers of all time and their net worth. If you love rap music, discovering rap's most prominent music producers will interest you.

From Dr Dre to DJ Premier, rap has had its fair share of the best talent. These producers are the best in the game and are regarded by fans as legends. So, who are they, and how much are their net worth?

Source: YEN.com.gh