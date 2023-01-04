20 popular Canadian actors making it big in the movie industry

If you thought the best actors only came from America, you're in for a rude awakening. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood aren't even Americans. Because America is known as the land of opportunities, the country has welcomed some of the best talent in the world, including from Canada. Canadian actors continue making inroads into the film industry, appearing in some high-profile productions.

Keanu Reeves (L) and Ryan Reynolds (R) posing for a picture. Photo: Robin L Marshall, Axelle (modified by author)

What comes to mind when you think of Canada? You might imagine a vast landmass, tons of snow and a maple leaf flag. While these things are authentically Canadian, the country has much more to offer. Many well-known Hollywood actors are a product of this great nation.

20 popular Canadian actors

Musicians Justin Bieber, Drake, and Celine Dion are among the best talent to come out of Canada. But did you know that some famous Hollywood stars were born in Canada? Find out who these Canadian actors and actresses are in the list below.

1. Alexander Ludwig

Alexander Ludwig attends the "Heels" season finale Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on 06 October 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Date of birth 7 May 1992 Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Age 30 years (as of January 2023) Height 188 cm Debut year 2000 Debut film Air Bud: World Pup

Alexander Ludwig is a well-known actor and country singer best known for his roles in The Hunger Games (as Cato) and Vikings (as Bjorn Ironside).

Ludwig was born on 7 May 1992, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to Sharlene (née Martin), a former actress and businessman, Harald Horst Ludwig. Alexander is among the top famous Canadian actors, thanks to his success in the industry.

According to IMDb, Ludwig has 28 credits as an actor and has won several awards, including the Canadian Screen Award (2018), MTV Movie Award (2012), and Teen Choice Award (2012).

2. Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders attends the premiere Of FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" at Pacific Design Center on 01 September 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Date of birth 3 April 1982 Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Age 40 years (as of January 2023) Height 173 cm Debut year 2002 Debut TV show Jeremiah

Jacoba Francisca Maria "Cobie" Smulders was born to a Dutch father and a British mother in Vancouver, British Columbia. She is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada. Cobie is best known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother as Robin Scherbatsky and in The Avengers films as SHIELD agent Maria Hill.

Cobie has 57 acting credits and has been performing for over twenty years. Her first acting role was as a guest in the television series Jeremiah, and her most recent appearance was in the television series High School (2022).

3. Elliot Page

Elliot Page, wearing Gucci, attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 05 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Date of birth 21 February 1987 Place of birth Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Age 35 years (as of January 2023) Height 155 cm Debut year 1997 Debut film Pit Pony

Elliot Page is familiar if you have watched Juno or X-Men: Days of Future Past. She also played prominent roles in other films, earning various accolades, including an Oscar nomination for Juno.

Elliot started her career in 1997, aged ten, when she starred in Pit Pony as Maggie Maclean. The star has gone on to feature in various flicks, including Hard Candy as Hayley Stark and Inception as Ariadne. According to IMDb, Elliot Page has 51 credits as an actor. Her most recent feature is voicing Victoria Walker in the cartoon TV series ARK: The Animated Series (2023).

4. Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard attends Guillermo Del Toro's "Pinocchio" New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on 06 December 2022 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth 23 December 2002 Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Age 20 years (as of January 2023) Height 178 cm Debut year 2013 Debut film Aftermath

Finn Wolfhard is a musician and actor among the top young Canadian actors. He rose to prominence as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Among his film roles is Boris Pavlovsky in The Goldfinch (2019), Richie Tozier in It (2017 and 2019), and Pugsley Addams (voice) in The Addams Family (2019).

According to Highsnobiety, Wolfhard landed his first acting role through Craigslist in the short film Aftermath. He made his acting and television debut as Zoran in The 100's second season in 2014.

5. Jay Baruchel

Jay Baruchel visits the Build Series to discuss the film 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' at Build Studio on 19 February 2019 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Date of birth 9 April 1982 Place of birth Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Age 40 years (as of January 2023) Height 183 cm Debut year 1995 Debut film Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Jonathan Baruchel is a comedian, screenwriter, and director from Canada. He is most well-known for his role as Hiccup Haddock in the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise. Baruchel made his acting debut in 1995 at 12 in Are You Afraid of the Dark? A horror anthology television series.

According to IMDb, Jay Baruchel has 74 acting credits, including roles in the comedies Knocked Up, The Trotsky, Fanboys, Goon, and This Is the End.

6. Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" screening at Regency Village Theatre on 05 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birth 17 January 1962 Place of birth Newmarket, Ontario, Canada Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Height 188 cm Debut year 1981 Debut TV show Rubber Face

Which name comes to mind when you think of the best Canadian voice actors? Of course, Jim Carrey! Carrey grew up in Newmarket, Ontario, where he developed an interest in impressions and making funny faces in front of a mirror.

According to Britannica, Carrey moved to Hollywood permanently in 1983. He began his career at The Comedy Store before landing a role in In Living Color from 1990 to 1994. The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Bruce Almighty are among his most well-known works.

7. Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson attends the "Dr Death" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Pier 76 on 14 June 2021 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Date of birth 11 June 1978 Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Age 44 years old (as of January 2023) Height 185 cm Debut year 1991 Debut film Crooked Hearts

Joshua Carter Jackson is a Canadian-American actor who has appeared in films and television. He was born in Vancouver to parents John and Fiona but grew up in California. Joshua is best known for his roles as Charlie Conway in Mighty Ducks and Pacey Witter in Dawson's Creek (1998–2003).

Jackson's career began in 1991, with a small part in Crooked Hearts. Carter has 53 acting credits and has won numerous awards, including the Genie Award for Best Performance and the Jury Award for Best Actor.

8. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is seen filming on location for 'John Wick 4' on Roosevelt Island on 03 February 2022 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Date of birth 2 September 1964 Place of birth Beirut, Lebanon Age 58 years old (as of January 2023) Height 186 cm Debut year 1984 Debut TV show Hangin' In

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut, Lebanon, before being moved as a child to Toronto, where he spent his adolescence. His parents were Patricia (née Taylor), a costume designer and performer, and Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr.

According to IMDb, Keanu has 110 acting credits and has won numerous awards, including the Bambi Awards, Bravo Otto Germany, and the CinemaCon Award.

9. Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland attends the "24: Live Another Day" World Premiere at Intrepid Sea on 02 May 2014 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Date of birth 21 December 1966 Place of birth London, England Age 56 years old (as of January 2023) Height 175 cm Debut year 1983 Debut film Max Dugan Returns

Kiefer William Sutherland is a musician and actor of British and Canadian origin. He is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in Fox's drama series 24. He has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Satellite Awards for his performances.

According to IMDb, Sutherland made his screen debut in Max Dugan Returns (1983) and has 104 acting credits and 61 career nominations.

10. Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Date of birth 19 August 1969 Place of birth Williamstown, Massachusetts, USA Age 53 years old (as of January 2023) Height 183 Debut year 1988 Debut film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon

Matthew Langford Perry is an American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer. He is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom Friends (1994–2004). Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, to Suzanne Marie Morrison (née Langford) and John Bennett Perry.

According to IMDb, Perry moved from Ottawa to Los Angeles when he was 15 to pursue acting and graduated from The Buckley School in 1987. He made his film debut in 1988 with A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.

11. Mike Myers

Mike Myers attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on 18 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Date of birth 25 May 1963 Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Age 59 years old (as of January 2023) Height 173 cm Debut year 1973 Debut on TV Commercial for British Columbia Hydro

Michael John Myers is a Canadian actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. He rose to prominence as a performer on Saturday Night Live (1989-1995), for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Myers has won seven MTV Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

12. Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" world premiere on 04 May 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Date of birth 17 November 1978 Place of birth London, Ontario, Canada Age 44 years old (as of January 2023) Height 163 cm Debut year 2001 Debut film Shotgun Love Dolls

Rachel Anne McAdams is a Canadian actress best known for performing in the comedy film Mean Girls. She worked in Canadian television and film productions after graduating from a theatre degree programme at York University in 2001.

Perfect Pie (2002), My Name Is Tanino (2002), and Slings and Arrows (2002) are among her notable early works. According to IMDb, Rachael has 41 acting credits and one Oscar nomination. Among her other awards are the Robert Altman Award and the Gemini Awards.

13. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the world premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 13 July 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Date of birth 12 November 1980 Place of birth London, Ontario, Canada Age 42 years old (as of January 2023) Height 184 cm Debut year 1993 Debut TV show The Mickey Mouse Club

Ryan Thomas Gosling is a Canadian actor best known for his performance in the romantic drama The Notebook. The star, born and raised in London, Ontario, rose to prominence as a child star at thirteen. In 1993, he made his debut on the Disney Channel variety show The Mickey Mouse Club.

Gosling is well-known for his work in independent films, but he has also worked on blockbuster films of various genres. He has won several awards, including a Golden Globe and nominations for two Academy Awards and a BAFTA Award.

14. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds accepts The People's Icon award on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on 06 December 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Date of birth 23 October 1976 Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Age 46 years old (as of January 2023) Height 188 cm Debut year 1991 Debut film Hillside (known as Fifteen in the US)

Ryan Rodney Reynolds is a Canadian-American businessman and actor. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ryan has been a constant presence in Hollywood since landing the lead role in Two Guys and a Girl (1998).

Renolds started his career in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside (1991–1993). Since then, he has had a successful career, appearing in films such as Deadpool, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Free Guy, and Red Notice.

15. Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles event Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 28 September 2022. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Date of birth 20 July 1971 Place of birth Nepean, Ontario, Canada Age 51 years old (as of January 2023) Height 168 cm Debut year 1994 Debut film Double Happiness

Sandra Miju Oh is a Canadian-American actress who has appeared in Arliss (1996-2002), Grey's Anatomy (2005-2014), and Killing Eve (2018–2022). Sandra is a decorated and esteemed actress on both the big and small screens known for her commanding performances.

According to IMDb, Oh was born in Nepean, Ontario, to South Korean immigrants. She began acting at four and shot to fame in 1994 with the film Double Happiness.

16. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on 06 November 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth 15 April 1982 Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Age 40 years old (as of January 2023) Height 180 cm Debut year 1999 Debut TV show Fre*ks and Geeks

Seth Aaron Rogen is a Canadian-American comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He was born to a Jewish family of Ukrainian and Russian origin in Vancouver, British Columbia. Sandy Belogus, his mother, is a social worker, while his father, Mark Rogen, works for non-profit organisations.

Seth began his career as a stand-up comedian in Vancouver before moving to Los Angeles for a role in Judd Apatow's series Fre*ks and Geeks. He was then cast in Apatow's sitcom Undeclared, where he also served as a writer.

17. Shawn Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore attends Fox Network's 'The Following' press room at 2014 New York Comic Con Day 4 at Jacob Javitz Center on 12 October 2014 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Date of birth 7 October 1979 Place of birth Richmond, British Columbia, Canada Age 43 years old (as of January 2023) Height 180 cm Debut year 1989 Debut TV show Katts and Dog

Shawn Robert Ashmore is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in the X-Men film series as Bobby Drake/Iceman. The actor was born in Richmond, British Columbia, to homemaker Linda (née Davis) and manufacturing engineer Rick Ashmore.

Shawn debuted in 1989 as a minor character in Katts and Dog, a French and Canadian-produced television series. His most recent roles include Aftermath (2021) and Darkness Falls (2020).

18. Victor Garber

Victor Garber poses at the opening night of the new musical based on the 2008 film "The Visitor" at The Public Theater on 04 November 2021 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Date of birth 16 March 1949 Place of birth London, Ontario, Canada Age 73 years old (as of January 2023) Height 184 cm Debut year 1973 Debut film Godspell

Victor Jay Garber is a Canadian-American actor and singer who has appeared in various films, television shows, and plays. He has received three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, and six Primetime Emmy nominations.

Garber is of Russian-Jewish descent and was born in London, Ontario, Canada. Joseph Garber was his father, and Bessie Hope Wolf was his mother. According to TV Guide, Garber began acting at the age of nine in 1958, but it was in 1973 that he landed his first significant role, starring in the musical film Godspell.

19. William Shatner

William Shatner speaks during the 2022 Dragon Con at Hilton Atlanta on 03 September 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Date of birth 22 March 1931 Place of birth Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Age 91 years old (as of January 2023) Height 177 cm Debut year 1951 Debut film The Butler's Night Off

William Shatner is a Canadian actor best known for playing James T. Kirk in the Star Trek film series. Shatner has appeared in several films throughout his seven-decade career, including William Shatner: War Chronicles, Boston Legal, and A Twist in the Tale.

According to IMDb, Shatner has 249 credits as an actor and has won 2 Primetime Emmy awards in his career, among other accolades.

20. Eric McCormack

Eric McCormack attends the Signature Series during the 2021 Whistler Film Festival at the Maury Young Arts Centre on 03 December 2021 in Whistler, Canada. Photo: Phillip Chin

Date of birth 18 April 1963 Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Age 59 years old (as of January 2023) Height 180 cm Debut year 1986 Debut film The Boys from Syracuse

Eric James McCormack is a Canadian actor best known for his role as Will Truman in the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. McCormack was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Doris, a housewife, and James "Keith" McCormack, an oil company financial analyst.

Why are so many Canadian actors in Hallmark movies?

Most Hallmark movies are produced in Canada due to tax breaks, beautiful weather, financial benefits, location, and the dependability of the talent and crew.

Which Canadian actor served in the military?

James Doohan is among the famous Canadian actors who served in the military. James joined the Royal Canadian Artillery's 14th (Midland) Field Battery of the 2nd Canadian Infantry Division in 1939. He was in the military for seven years (1938-1945) before retiring at the end of WWII.

Canadian actors are making significant advances in the film industry, and these stars have proven their abilities on big and small screens. If you are a movie buff, you now know where your favourite actor is from.

