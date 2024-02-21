When is the best time to visit Niagara Falls? Month-by-month travel guide
Have you ever been to the Niagara Falls? This must-see sight at the border of the US and Canada is among the top tourist destinations in North America. It is a majestic waterfall showcasing nature's magnificent strength and beauty. But with the diverse weather patterns of North America, when is the best time to visit Niagara Falls?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- The best time to visit Niagara Falls
- What is the off-season at Niagara Falls?
- What is the least busy time at Niagara Falls?
- How many days do you need in Niagara Falls?
- What is the cheapest time of year to go to Niagara Falls?
- Which months are Niagara Falls closed?
Niagara Falls' magic is a trio waterfall comprising the American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Horseshoe Falls. They join forces to form the world's fastest and most magnificent waterfall. Interestingly, it is one of the oldest waterfalls, estimated to be 12,500 years old.
The best time to visit Niagara Falls
You can visit Niagara Falls any time of the year. It has no restrictions and is accessible all year long. However, it's essential to consider factors such as weather conditions and temperature variations during your visit.
Niagara Falls temperature by month
What is the Niagara Falls weather by month? According to Niagara Falls USA, here is a table summary of the average monthly temperature and weather for Niagara Falls:
|Month
|Average Low (°F)
|Average High (°F)
|Average Low (°C)
|Average High (°C)
|January
|15
|32
|-9
|0
|February
|17
|34
|-8
|1
|March
|24
|42
|-4
|5
|April
|35
|56
|1
|13
|May
|45
|68
|7
|19
|June
|56
|76
|13
|24
|July
|61
|81
|16
|27
|August
|59
|79
|14
|26
|September
|51
|72
|10
|22
|October
|40
|60
|4
|15
|November
|31
|48
|0
|9
|December
|22
|37
|-5
|2
Month-by-month travel guide to visiting Niagara Falls
According to Niagara Falls USA, here is a detailed month-by-month weather and travel guide for the majestic waterfall.
January
January is thrilling, with shifts in temperatures and flurries of snow. Typically, snow blankets the landscape for almost 17 days, stacking up nearly 24 inches. Daytime temperatures usually float around the freezing point, 32 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 degrees Celsius.
The evenings get quite chilly, with an average temperature around 15 degrees Fahrenheit, equivalent to -9 degrees Celsius. A fun event in January is the Niagara Icewine Festival.
February
February blankets Niagara Falls with heavy snow and frost. Though biting, the cold is less harsh than in January. Partly frozen, the falls display fascinating snow shapes and icicles on the Mist Tour. Furthermore, February hosts the Niagara International Bird Festival and Celebration.
March
Spring kicks off in March. It's an ideal month to explore Niagara Falls. Expect chilly and windy conditions, with the thermometer hitting between 24 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit or -4 to 5 degrees Celsius. The slower March pace and lower costs make it a top time for a visit.
April
In April, the falls are a delight for flower enthusiasts. The weather ranges from 35 to 56 degrees Fahrenheit or 1 to 13 degrees Celsius. The change in weather causes flowers to bloom. Over half a million vibrant yellow daffodils bloom in Canada's Queen Victoria Park, close to the falls.
The Floral Showhouse showcases orchids, succulents, and tropical plants, while the Niagara Parks' Botanical Gardens displays over 2,400 roses.
May
In May, expect temperatures between 45 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit or 7 to 19 degrees Celsius, with about 3 inches of rain. As it's the shoulder season, budget hotel prices might increase. Popular attractions like the Maid of the Mist boat ride often start operating in April or May following winter.
June
June embarks on the summer season, marked by relatively cool, soft weather and gentle wind. The thermometer typically swings between 56 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit or 13 to 24 degrees Celsius during this time.
What is the best month to go to Niagara Falls? Per the US News Travel, June, July, and August - the Summer months are the most ideal.
July
Niagara Falls turns wonderfully warm in July, with the temperature averaging at 81 Fahrenheit or 27 Celsius. It's the best time to embark on the famous Maid of the Mist boat ride, a classic since 1846. It takes you right to the exciting foot of the thunderous waterfalls.
Plus, Niagara Falls celebrates the 4th of July with a genuine American vibe. There are special events and the chance to dine in restaurants serving American-style food.
August
August wraps up summer. It's toasty and nice with temperatures from 59 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit or 14 to 26 degrees Celsius. Fun places in August include the Niagara SkyWheel in Canada and Old Fort Niagara in America.
Other attractions include the Niagara Scenic Trolley and the Cave of the Winds inside Niagara Gorge.
September
September kicks off Fall. The weather is typically comfy and slightly brisk. You can expect temperatures spanning from 51 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit or 10 to 22 degrees Celsius. Fun events in September include the Niagara County Peach Festival, the Niagara Falls Blues Festival, and the grand Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.
October
October is in mid-fall, offering moderately chilly and breezy temperatures of 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit or 4 to 15 degrees Celsius. Sometimes, it even rains. One notable event in October is the Niagara Falls International Marathon.
Also, the Maid of the Mist boat ride, a popular outdoor activity, usually wraps up for the year in October or November.
November
In November, Niagara Falls is the end of the fall season. Due to the colder temperatures of 31 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 to 9 degrees Celsius, the venue witnesses fewer crowds. One notable event during the month is the Niagara Falls Christmas Market, which organisers hold from November to December.
December
Niagara Falls enters winter mode in December. Beautiful ice shapes form as parts of the waterfall freeze. Though you can't take boat rides in December, you can visit several attractions.
These include the Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory, Zipline to the Falls, Fallsview Casino, and Aquarium of Niagara.
Winter months, like December, January, and February, bring several holiday events. There's the Niagara Falls Christmas Market, Winter Festival of Lights, Festival of Slice, Niagara Icewine Festival, and Birds on the Niagara.
What is the off-season at Niagara Falls?
Winter is quieter with fewer people and cheaper rates. This season typically sees temperatures not exceeding 36 degrees Fahrenheit or 2.2 degrees Celsius.
What is the least busy time at Niagara Falls?
From late October until February, visitor numbers drop. The temperature dips between 40 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit or 4 to 15 degrees Celsius, indicating the arrival of autumn. Around this period, many sought-after experiences, like the Maid of the Mist tour, shut down.
How many days do you need in Niagara Falls?
According to Trip and similar websites, you should spend two to five days at the destination for the best experience.
What is the cheapest time of year to go to Niagara Falls?
The cheapest time to visit the falls is during the off-peak seasons of Winter (December to February). This period offers a budget-friendly visit, but you may find that many of the outdoor attractions are closed for the season.
Which months are Niagara Falls closed?
The state park is open all year round. However, some attractions are seasonal and operate until late October or November. Examples include boat rides and viewing areas that freeze during winter.
With many attractions for every season, the best time to visit Niagara Falls varies from one person to another. Niagara Falls offers excellent activities for every weather, from snowy hikes to nature walks to boating outings to wine trails.
Source: YEN.com.gh