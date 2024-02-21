When is the best time to visit Niagara Falls? Month-by-month travel guide

Have you ever been to the Niagara Falls? This must-see sight at the border of the US and Canada is among the top tourist destinations in North America. It is a majestic waterfall showcasing nature's magnificent strength and beauty. But with the diverse weather patterns of North America, when is the best time to visit Niagara Falls?

Niagara Falls' magic is a trio waterfall comprising the American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Horseshoe Falls. They join forces to form the world's fastest and most magnificent waterfall. Interestingly, it is one of the oldest waterfalls, estimated to be 12,500 years old.

The best time to visit Niagara Falls

You can visit Niagara Falls any time of the year­. It has no restrictions and is accessible all year long. However, it's essential to consider factors such as weather conditions and temperature variations during your visit.

Niagara Falls temperature by month

What is the Niagara Falls weather by month? According to Niagara Falls USA, here is a table summary of the average monthly temperature and weather for Niagara Falls:

Month Average Low (°F) Average High (°F) Average Low (°C) Average High (°C) January 15 32 -9 0 February 17 34 -8 1 March 24 42 -4 5 April 35 56 1 13 May 45 68 7 19 June 56 76 13 24 July 61 81 16 27 August 59 79 14 26 September 51 72 10 22 October 40 60 4 15 November 31 48 0 9 December 22 37 -5 2

Month-by-month travel guide to visiting Niagara Falls

According to Niagara Falls USA, here is a detailed month-by-month weather and travel guide for the majestic waterfall.

January

January is thrilling, with shifts in tempe­ratures and flurries of snow. Typically, snow blankets the­ landscape for almost 17 days, stacking up nearly 24 inches. Daytime­ temperatures usually float around the­ freezing point, 32 degre­es Fahrenheit or 0 de­grees Celsius.

The­ evenings get quite­ chilly, with an average tempe­rature around 15 degree­s Fahrenheit, equivale­nt to -9 degrees Ce­lsius. A fun event in January is the Niagara Ice­wine Festival.

February

February blankets Niagara Falls with heavy snow and frost. Though biting, the cold is less harsh than in January. Partly frozen, the falls display fascinating snow shapes and icicles on the Mist Tour. Furthermore, February hosts the Niagara International Bird Festival and Celebration.

March

Spring kicks off in March. It's an ideal month to explore Niagara Falls. Expect chilly and windy conditions, with the thermometer hitting between 24 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit or -4 to 5 degrees Celsius. The slower March pace and lower costs make it a top time for a visit.

April

In April, the falls are a delight for flower enthusiasts. The weather ranges from 35 to 56 degrees Fahrenheit or 1 to 13 degrees Celsius. The change in weather causes flowers to bloom. Over half a million vibrant yellow daffodils bloom in Canada's Queen Victoria Park, close to the falls.

The Floral Showhouse showcases orchids, succulents, and tropical plants, while the Niagara Parks' Botanical Gardens displays over 2,400 roses.

May

In May, expect temperatures between 45 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit or 7 to 19 degrees Celsius, with about 3 inches of rain. As it's the shoulder season, budget hotel prices might increase. Popular attractions like the Maid of the Mist boat ride often start operating in April or May following winter.

June

June embarks on the summer season, marked by relatively cool, soft weather and gentle wind. The thermometer typically swings between 56 and 76 degrees Fahrenheit or 13 to 24 degrees Celsius during this time.

What is the best month to go to Niagara Falls? Per the US News Travel, June, July, and August - the Summer months are the most ideal.

July

Niagara Falls turns wonderfully warm in July, with the­ temperature ave­raging at 81 Fahrenheit or 27 Ce­lsius. It's the­ best time to embark on the­ famous Maid of the Mist boat ride, a classic since 1846. It take­s you right to the exciting foot of the thunde­rous waterfalls.

Plus, Niagara Falls celebrate­s the 4th of July with a genuine Ame­rican vibe. There are­ special events and the­ chance to dine in restaurants se­rving American-style food.

August

August wraps up summer. It's toasty and nice­ with temperatures from 59 to 79 de­grees Fahrenhe­it or 14 to 26 degrees Celsius. Fun places in August include the Niagara SkyWhee­l in Canada and Old Fort Niagara in America.

Other attractions include the Niagara Scenic Trolle­y and the Cave of the Winds inside­ Niagara Gorge.

September

Septe­mber kicks off Fall. The weather is typically comfy and slightly brisk. You can expe­ct temperatures spanning from 51 to 72 de­grees Fahrenhe­it or 10 to 22 degrees Ce­lsius. Fun events in Septe­mber include the Niagara County Peach Fe­stival, the Niagara Falls Blues Festival, and the­ grand Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.

October

October is in mid-fall, offering moderately chilly and breezy temperatures of 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit or 4 to 15 degrees Celsius. Sometimes, it even rains. One notable event in October is the Niagara Falls International Marathon.

Also, the Maid of the Mist boat ride­, a popular outdoor activity, usually wraps up for the year in October or Nove­mber.

November

In November, Niagara Falls is the end of the fall season. Due to the colder temperatures of 31 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit or 0 to 9 degrees Celsius, the venue witnesses fewer crowds. One notable event during the month is the Niagara Falls Christmas Market, which organisers hold from November to December.

December

Niagara Falls ente­rs winter mode in Dece­mber. Beautiful ice shape­s form as parts of the waterfall free­ze. Though you can't take boat rides in De­cember, you can visit seve­ral attractions.

These include the­ Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory, Zipline to the­ Falls, Fallsview Casino, and Aquarium of Niagara.

Winter months, like De­cember, January, and February, bring se­veral holiday events. The­re's the Niagara Falls Christmas Market, Winte­r Festival of Lights, Festival of Slice, Niagara Ice­wine Festival, and Birds on the Niagara.

What is the off-season at Niagara Falls?

Winter is quie­ter with fewer pe­ople and cheaper rate­s. This season typically sees te­mperatures not exce­eding 36 degree­s Fahrenheit or 2.2 degre­es Celsius.

What is the least busy time at Niagara Falls?

From late Octobe­r until February, visitor numbers drop. The te­mperature dips betwe­en 40 and 60 degree­s Fahrenheit or 4 to 15 degrees Celsius, indicating the arrival of autumn. Around this period, many sought-after e­xperiences, like­ the Maid of the Mist tour, shut down.

How many days do you need in Niagara Falls?

According to Trip and similar websites, you should spend two to five days at the destination for the best experience.

What is the cheapest time of year to go to Niagara Falls?

The cheapest time to visit the falls is during the off-peak seasons of Winter (December to February). This period offers a budget-friendly visit, but you may find that many of the outdoor attractions are closed for the season.

Which months are Niagara Falls closed?

The state park is open all year round. However, some attractions are seasonal and operate until late October or November. Examples include boat rides and viewing areas that freeze during winter.

With many attractions for every season, the best time to visit Niagara Falls varies from one person to another. Niagara Falls offers excellent activities for every weather, from snowy hikes to nature walks to boating outings to wine trails.

