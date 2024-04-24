Who are NewJeans members? Members' ages, roles, and profiles

NewJeans is a South Korean female band created by ADOR. The group consists of five members. They are known for their girl-next-door look and current interpretations of the 1990s musical styles. Uncover lesser-known facts about the NewJeans members, including their roles.

Hyein in Paris, France (L), Haerin in Seoul, South Korea, and Hanni in Seoul, South Korea (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale-Corbis, The Chosunilbo JNS, Han Myung-Gu (modified by author)

NewJeans first appeared on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart with the song Attention on 22 July 2022. Soon after, they released two more songs, Hype Boy and Cookie, the former of which became the longest-running hit by a K-pop female artist on the Billboard Global 200.

NewJeans background information

Origin Seoul, South Korea Genres K-pop, pop, R&B Years active 2022–present Record labels ADOR, Geffen Records Members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein

History

Before joining NewJeans, some band members had worked in the television and entertainment industry. The preparations for a new girl group partnership between Source Music and Big Hit Entertainment began in 2019 under the guidance of Min Hee-jin.

Min Hee-jin became part of the organisation as CBO that same year and is well-known for her art direction as SM Entertainment's visual director.

Global auditions were held between September and October 2019, with casting for the group beginning in early 2020. After Min was named CEO of Hybe's newly founded independent label ADOR, it was revealed in late 2021 that the project would be transferred to the label.

From left: Minji, Danielle, Hearin, Hanni, and Hyein, members of New Jeans, a K-pop girl band, take a pose during a photo call for JULYCOLUMN at Seoul Fashion Week F/W 2024. Photo: Jean Chung

A second round of worldwide auditions happened between December 2021 and January 2022, and the band's lineup was finalised in March 2022. Known as "Min Hee-jin's Girl Group" by numerous media sites, the group was supposed to debut in 2021 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

On 1 July 2022, ADOR hinted at the arrival of their new girl group by tweeting three animated films featuring the numerals 22, 7, and 22, feeding suspicion that content will be uploaded on 22 July 2022. That day, NewJeans unexpectedly published the music video for their first song, Attention, with no prior advertising or information about the group's members.

NewJeans members

The NewJeans comprises five participants: Hanni, Minji, Haerin, Danielle, and Hyein. Here are the NewJeans members from the oldest to the youngest.

1. Minji

Minji takes a selfie indoors (L). The singer sits next to a leafy fence (R). Photo: @minji_newjeans on Instagram (modified)

Full name: Kim Minji

Kim Minji Date of birth: 7 May 2004

7 May 2004 Age: 19 years old (as of April 2024)

19 years old (as of April 2024) Role: Main dancer, vocalist

Minji is a South Korean singer. Who is the oldest in NewJeans? Minji is the eldest. She was born on 7 May 2004 and is 19 years old as of April 2024. She is an integral part of the female vocal ensemble, NewJeans.

Minji appeared in the music video Permission to Dance by BTS in 2021. She appeared alongside her two companions, Hanni (NewJeans) and Leo (Trainee A). The talented trio was featured in the BTS music video.

2. Hanni

Hanni poses for a photo in a blurry background (L). The vocalist is sitting on a stairway (R). Photo: @hanni.newjeans on Instagram (modified)

Full name: Hanni Pham

Hanni Pham Date of birth: 6 October 2004

6 October 2004 Age: 19 years old (as of April 2024)

19 years old (as of April 2024) Role: Main vocalist

Hanni is a Vietnamese-Australian vocalist who performs with the band NewJeans. She was born on 6 October 2004 and is 19 years old as of April 2024. In 2019, she joined the Australian K-pop dance band AEMINA.

In October of the same year, she won the Big Hit Global Audition and started as an apprentice in South Korea in 2020. Pham played a brief cameo alongside Minji in the track's video for BTS's 2021 single Permission to Dance.

Hanni was introduced as an affiliate of ADOR's forthcoming girl band, NewJeans, on 21 July 2022. She then debuted on 1 August 2022 with the short album New Jeans.

3. Danielle

Danielle is expressing herself through hand gestures (L). She is walking inside a room (R). Photo: @danielle_newjeans (modified by author)

Full name: Danielle Marsh

Danielle Marsh Date of birth: 11 April 2005

11 April 2005 Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)

19 years old (as of 2024) Role: Visual, vocalist, dancer

Danielle Marsh is a renowned Australian vocalist. She was born on 11 April 2005 and is 19 as of 2024. Danielle began her career in entertainment as a child, appearing on television multiple times before joining the South Korean girl band NewJeans in 2022.

On 1 July 2022, ADOR previewed the release of their new female group, NewJeans, by uploading three animated videos. Marsh debuted alongside the band on 22 July 2022, with the premier of the music video for the group's first track, Attention, which she co-wrote.

4. Haerin

Kang Haerin is seen outside Dior during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on 19 January 2024. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Full name: Kang Hae-rin

Kang Hae-rin Date of birth: 15 May 2006

15 May 2006 Age: 17 years old (as of April 2024)

17 years old (as of April 2024) Role: Lead vocalist, dancer

Haerin is a female vocalist from Korea. She was born on 15 May 2006 and is 17 years old as of April 2024. On 22 July 2022, ADOR introduced Haerin as a NewJeans member. On 1 August, he formally launched the album New Jeans. She was named Dior's new Jewellery Global Ambassador and Fashion and Beauty House Ambassador on 26 April 2023.

5. Hyein

Lee Hye-In, aka Hyein, of girl group NewJeans, is seen at the 'Hyundai Department Store Duty-Free' 5th Anniversary photocall at The Hyundai Seoul on 6 November 2023. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Full name: Lee Hyein

Lee Hyein Date of birth: 21 April 2008

21 April 2008 Age: 15 years old (as of April)

15 years old (as of April) Role: Vocalist, dancer

Lee Hyein is a South Korean musician performing with the girl music band NewJeans under ADOR. Hyein is the youngest in the group, having been born on 21 April 2008.

She was part of the kid's musical band USSO GIRL under her professional name, U. Jeong, in November 2017, releasing her first song, Go Go Sing. She later departed the group in 2018.

Hyein made a comeback as a musical group Play With Me Club member on PocketTV in December 2020, and she graduated from the band on 3 May 2021. On 22 July 2022, ADOR confirmed Hyein's membership in NewJeans. On 1 August, they made their formal launch with the album New Jeans.

NewJeans member's net worth

According to Hindustan Times, KpopStarz, International Business Times, and other online sources, Minji has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million, and Hanni has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Danielle has an alleged net worth of $500,000, Haerin has net worth of $1.5 million, and Hyein has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million as of 2024.

Who is the leader of NewJeans?

There isn't an official leader or rank within NewJeans, as per the members themselves. Members of NewJeans actively write and compose music for the group.

Who left NewJeans?

Nobody has departed from the group as of 2024. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein make up the five members of NewJeans.

Who is the youngest person in NewJeans?

Hyein is the youngest; she was born on 21 April 2008, making her 16 years old as of 2024.

NewJeans is a South Korean female band created by ADOR. The NewJeans members are Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Some of the band's top songs include Attention, Hype Boy, Super Shy, Get Up, and Cookie.

