Over the years, prominent female musicians have crafted timeless tunes and diligently battled to establish themselves in the predominantly male-dominated music industry. Throughout music history, great female groups have blazed new paths, creating opportunities and motivating subsequent generations. The Bangles is an excellent example of such women groups. But who are The Bangles members?

The Bangles band comprises Victoria Peterson, Susanna Hoffs, Annette Zilinskas, and Debbi Peterson. Photo: Scott Dudelson, Jerod Harris, Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Bangles is a Los Angeles-based pop-rock group founded in 1981. The band comprises four ladies. The group released many songs in the 1980s that made it into the U.S. top 10. Their top hits include Eternal Flame (1989), In Your Room (1988), Hazy Shade of Winter (1987), Walk Like an Egyptian (1986), and Manic Monday (1986).

The Bangles' background information

Origin Los Angeles, California, United States Genres Pop rock, power pop, paisley underground Years active 1981–1989, 1998–present Labels Discos CBS, Columbia, Epic, I.R.S., Elektra, Koch Members Susanna Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Annette Zilinskas, Vicki Peterson Past members Michael Steele Website The Bangles

History

The Bangles are a top-rated and influential all-female rock band that started in 1981. The initial lineup consisted of Victoria Peterson, Susanna Hoffs, Annette Zilinskas, and Vicki's sister, Debbi Peterson.

Before settling on their current band's title, The Bangles, they went by The Supersonic Bangs, Colours, and The Bangs. The group emerged from the 1980s L.A. Paisley Underground music scene and published their self-titled first EP in 1982.

Zilinskas eventually departed the band and was succeeded by singer/bassist Michael Steele. Conflicts between the band members grew, and the group split up in 1989. In 1999, The band reunited to record the track Get the Girl for the soundtrack to the smash comedy Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

They then went on a short tour in 2000 before releasing their return album, Doll Revolution, in 2003. Are The Bangles still together? They are still touring and performing in concerts across America and Europe.

The Bangles' members

The Bangles are a far more diverse band than just the hits that have made them famous. Michael Steele, the Peterson sisters, and Susanna Hoffs are well-known The Bangles singers who transformed pop-rock music. The group attracted global attention from fans worldwide with their distinctive, catchy pop songs that harked back to the 1960s. Here are The Bangles members' names.

Susanna Hoffs

Susanna Hoffs in conversation with Sylvia Patterson at Kite Festival 2023 in Kidlington, Oxfordshire. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Susanna Hoffs

Susanna Hoffs Age: 65 years old (as of 2024)

65 years old (as of 2024) Role: Rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals

Susanna Hoffs is a multi-talented artist who has worked as a singer, guitarist, novelist, and actress. She, Debbi Peterson and Vicki Peterson established The Bangles in 1981. They published their debut album, All Over the Place, on Columbia Records in 1984.

Who is The Bangle's lead singer? Susanna performed lead vocals on five of The Bangles' seven Columbia hits. This and the notion that bands have a main vocalist contributed to the general belief that she was a lead singer despite all four members performing lead vocals throughout their output. Steele and Peterson conducted most of the speaking between tracks in concert.

Hoffs is married to Jay Roach, a filmmaker. They got married in 1993, and the couple has two sons together.

Debbi Peterson

Debbie Peterson of the band The Bangles performs on stage at the Burswood Theatre on 6 October 2008. Photo: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Deborah Mary Peterson

Deborah Mary Peterson Age: 62 years old (as of February 2024)

62 years old (as of February 2024) Role: Drums, lead and backing vocals, acoustic guitar, percussion

Deborah Mary Peterson is a US-based musician who plays drums for the group The Bangles. She performed lead vocals for two of the band's singles, Be with You (1989) and Going Down to Liverpool (1984). She is the youngest sibling of Vicki Peterson, a fellow Bangles member.

She had previously formed her first group in high school and began a solo career after The Bangles broke up in 1990. In 1992, she created the brief duo Kindred Spirit with Siobhan Maher, previously of River City People. Deborah has been married to Steven Botting, a sound engineer, since 1989. They have two kids.

Annette Zilinskas

Bass player Annette Zilinskas of The Bangles performs onstage during KEarth's Totally 80s Show at Honda Center on 26 January 2018. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Annette Celia Genevieve Zilinskas

Annette Celia Genevieve Zilinskas Age: 61 years old (as of February 2024)

61 years old (as of February 2024) Role: Bass guitar, backing vocals, harmonica

Annette Zilinskas is a recording artist from the United States. She was one of the original Bangles members and rejoined the group in 2018 following a 35-year break. Zilinskas joined The Bangles as a bass guitarist.

She performed bass and harmonica on The Bangles' self-titled 5-track EP but left to enlist with Blood on the Saddle as the lead vocalist before the band's debut album. Following her resignation, Michael Steele took over as the band's bassist. Zilinskas began performing with The Bangles again in 2014, eventually rejoining the band as a member in 2018.

Vicki Peterson

Musician Vicki Peterson of The Bangles performs at the Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on 27 September 2011. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Victoria Anne Theresa Peterson Cowsill

Victoria Anne Theresa Peterson Cowsill Age: 66 years old (as of 2024)

66 years old (as of 2024) Role: Lead guitar, lead and backing vocals

Vicki Peterson is a US-born rock musician and composer. She has been The Bangles' primary guitarist since they formed in 1981. She rejoined the band for all future reunions following its initial disbandment in 1989. In the subsequent years, she has collaborated with several artists, most notably the Continental Drifters.

Michael Steele

American bassist, guitarist, songwriter, and singer Michael Steele of the American pop-rock band The Bangles sings on stage during an appearance on American Bandstand. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Susan Thomas

Susan Thomas Age: 68 years old (as of February 2024)

68 years old (as of February 2024) Role: Bass guitar, lead and backing vocals, acoustic guitar

Michael Steele is a former American musician most recognised for his work with The Bangles band as their bassist. She became The Bangles' bassist in 1983, replacing Annette Zilinskas. Michael came just in time for a performance on the band's debut album, All Over the Place.

She continued with The Bangles during their peak years, serving as vocalist, bassist, and songwriter until the band's disbandment in 1989. She returned to the band for its 2003 comeback album, Doll Revolution, and performed with them until the subsequent year.

Why did The Bangles break up?

The group disbanded in 1989 due to disagreements among the members after the music business journalists began distinguishing Hoffs as the group's lead vocalist. However, according to the information available on their website, the reason for the split was,

The stress of The Bangles' skyrocketing fame and exhausting touring schedule resulted in a nearly 10-year hiatus.

Did The Bangles singer die?

All of The Bangles' members are still alive and in their sixties. Michael Steele is the lone member who has left the group and is 68 years old as of February 2024.

The Bangles is a United States pop-rock group founded in 1981 Los Angeles, California. The band is composed entirely of women. The Bangles members are Susanna Hoffs, Debbi Peterson, Annette Zilinskas, Vicki Peterson, and the former member Michael Steele.

