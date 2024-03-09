Global site navigation

The top 15 most popular K-pop groups in the world right now
The top 15 most popular K-pop groups in the world right now

by  Racheal Murimi

K-pop, or Korean pop music, has grown from a niche genre to a global sensation, enthralling audiences worldwide with addictive tunes, breathtaking choreography, and charming performers. Certain groups have risen to the top as the genre gains traction globally, dominating charts, smashing records, and gaining legions of devoted fans. Explore the most popular K-pop groups in the world right now.

most popular K-pop groups; BTS at the 28th Seoul Music Awards in Seoul
Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, pose on the red carpet at the 28th Seoul Music Awards in Seoul. Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

When compiling this list of the most popular K-pop groups in the world right now, we extensively considered various K-pop groups with the highest social media (Instagram) followings as of writing, performance, global appeal, dedicated fan bases, distinctiveness, and company backing among many other factors. The list is subjective as it may change from one person to another based on various factors.

Most popular K-pop groups

K-pop groups offer a unique blend of music, performance, and fashion, from synchronised dance steps and breathtaking graphics to diverse music types and socially conscious lyrics. Here is a list of the top most popular K-pop bands.

Group nameMembers
BTSJin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook
BLACKPINKJennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé
TWICEMomo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon
Stray KidsChangbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., Bang Chan, Lee Know
ITZYYuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Lia, Yeji
NCT 127Jaehyun, Taeyong, Jungwoo, Mark Lee, Doyoung, WINWIN, Haechan, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta Nakamoto
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)Huening Kai, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun
ENHYPENHeeseung, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Jungwon, Sunoo, Jay, Jake
SEVENTEENJun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, Jeonghan, Joshua, S.Coups
(G)I-DLEYeh Shu Hua, Song Yuqi, Cho Mi-Yeon, Minnie, Jeon So-Yeon
RED VELVETWendy, Joy, Yeri, Irene, and Seulgi
NewJeansMinji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin
EXOXiumin, Lay, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun
MAMAMOOMoonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa, Solar
GOT7Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, JB, Mark, Yugyeom

1. BTS

BTS group members posing for a picture during the Billboard Music Awards
BTS members during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Todd Williamson
  • Debut date: 12 June 2013
  • Instagram: @bts.bighitofficial
  • Current followers: 74.4 million
  • Members: Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook

Which K-pop group is the most popular in the world? You cannot talk about K-pop without mentioning BTS. This seven-member boy band is one of the most popular in the genre, having dominated the charts and won many awards.

BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, transcending cultural barriers to bring together fans worldwide under the banner of the BTS Army. Their lyrics focus on themes like self-love, acceptance, and mental health.

2. BLACKPINK

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK, one of the most popular K-pop groups, pose for a photo in black costumes
Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison
  • Debut date: 8 August 2016
  • Instagram: @blackpinkofficial
  • Current followers: 57.8 million
  • Members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé

Who is the most popular K-pop girl group? BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group known for explosive performances that combine pop, hip-hop, and EDM. Their international hits, such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, have made an indelible impression on the global music scene, and each member's charm contributes to their global appeal.

3. TWICE

TWICE, one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, pose for a photo in silk outfits
TWICE attends a photo call of Mnet's 'M Countdown' at Sangam CJ E&M Building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 20 October 2015
  • Instagram: @twicetagram
  • Current followers: 29.6 million
  • Members: Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon

What is the most popular K-pop group in Japan? TWICE is the most popular K-Pop group among the Gen Z Japanese. The group has captivated audiences with their upbeat energy, catchy melodies, and endearing personalities. This nine-member girl group has topped the charts with addictive melodies, gaining a big global fan base called ONCE.

4. Stray Kids

  • Debut date: 25 March 2018
  • Instagram: @realstraykids
  • Current followers: 28.8 million
  • Members: Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., Bang Chan, Lee Know

Stray Kids, renowned for their bold and dynamic performances, have achieved global recognition for their unique blend of EDM, rock, and hip-hop elements. The group's music frequently reflects youth-centric themes, addressing societal challenges and resonating with a worldwide devoted fan base.

5. ITZY

  • Debut date: 12 February 2019
  • Instagram: @itzy.all.in.us
  • Current followers: 20.1 million
  • Members: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Lia, Yeji

ITZY is one of the most popular K-pop groups globally and has made a mark with its empowering messages, infectious energy, and bold concepts. This JYP Entertainment girl group has won hearts with their catchy lyrics, charismatic performances, and fierce choreography, establishing themselves as a rising force in K-pop.

6. NCT 127

K-pop boy group, NCT 127, are posing for a photo in black suits.
K-pop boy group NCT 127 attends the press conference for their 5th studio album 'Fact Check' at CONRAD Seoul in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 7 July 2016
  • Instagram: @nct127
  • Current followers: 16.5 million
  • Members: Jaehyun, Taeyong, Jungwoo, Mark Lee, Doyoung, WINWIN, Haechan, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta Nakamoto

NCT 127 is the second overall sub-unit of the South Korean band NCT (Neo Culture Technology). They have piqued the interest of K-pop fans worldwide with their dynamic performances, experimental sounds, and boundary-pushing concepts, making them one of the most popular K-pop groups globally.

7. TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Tomorrow X Together, one of the most popular K-pop groups globally, pose for a photo on stage
Tomorrow, X Together attend their 3rd album-releasing showcase, 'The Name Chapter: FREEFALL' at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 4 March 2019
  • Instagram: @txt_bighit
  • Current followers: 15.7 million
  • Members: Huening Kai, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun

TXT emerged on the scene with a new sound, youthful energy, and intriguing visuals. This Big Hit Entertainment boy band has quickly built a devoted fan following thanks to their relatable lyrics, appealing songs, and charismatic personalities, establishing themselves as one of the most popular 4th-gen K-pop groups.

8. ENHYPEN

  • Debut date: 30 November 2020
  • Instagram: @enhypen
  • Current followers: 15.6 million
  • Members: Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Jungwon, Sunoo, Jay, Jake

ENHYPEN, formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-LAND, has quickly come to fame due to their talent, charm, and fresh appeal. This K-pop group, which consists of seven members, has won hearts with its compelling performances, relatable personalities, and powerful debut, establishing itself as one of K-pop's most promising rookie groups.

9. SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN, one of the most K-pop groups globally, during their 4th Album 'Face the Sun' Release Press Conference.
SEVENTEEN attends SEVENTEEN's 4th Album 'Face the Sun' Release Press Conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 26 May 2015
  • Instagram: @saythename_17
  • Current followers: 14.4 million
  • Members: Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, Jeonghan, Joshua, S.Coups

SEVENTEEN are K-pop singers known for their fantastic choreography, hands-on engagement in music production, and powerful vocal and rap lines. This Pledis Entertainment group of thirteen members has received acclaim for their catchy songs, engaging performances, and close bond with their fans, known as Carats.

10. (G)I-DLE

GI-DLE, one of the most popular K-pop groups internationally, pose for a photo, making love heart patterns.
GI-DLE is seen at KBS's new hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 2 May 2018
  • Instagram: @official_g_i_dle
  • Current followers: 12.6 million
  • Members: Yeh Shu Hua, Song Yuqi, Cho Mi-Yeon, Minnie, Jeon So-Yeon

(G)I-DLE has gained acclaim for their distinct sound, creative concepts, and impressive vocal skills. This Cube Entertainment girl group of five members has grabbed audiences with their bold music style, fascinating performances, and ferocious charm, earning them a reputation as one of K-pop's most promising performers.

11. RED VELVET

Red Velvet performs during in all white attire during an award ceremony
RED VELVET performs during the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 1 August 2014
  • Instagram: @redvelvet.smtown
  • Current followers: 12.2 million
  • Members: Wendy, Joy, Yeri, Irene, and Seulgi

Red Velvet is a five-member girl group known for their distinct dual concept—Red representing their brighter, pop-oriented side, and Velvet indicating their softer, more sophisticated music approach.

12. NewJeans

  • Debut date: July 2022
  • Instagram: @newjeans_official
  • Current followers: 11.5 million
  • Members: Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin

NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop groups. It is a five-member female group that debuted in July 2022 under ADOR. Their debut single, Attention, was a major hit, reflecting the group's mature and refined image. NewJeans' music combines retro and new trends to create a distinct Y2K-inspired pop sound.

13. EXO

EXO, one of the most popular K-pop groups, pose for a photo at the Golden Disc Awards.
EXO attends the 32nd Golden Disc Awards at Ilsan Kintex in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 8 April 2012
  • Instagram: @weareone.exo
  • Current followers: 10.7 million
  • Members: Xiumin, Lay, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun

For more than 11 years, EXO has dominated the K-pop scene with their unique voices, fascinating visuals, and elaborate choreography. This nine-member boy band is a fan favourite, with a devoted worldwide fan base known as EXO-Ls. EXO's varied musical styles have a lasting impression on the K-pop industry.

14. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO, one of the most popular K-pop groups, performs at their 2nd Album 'reality in BLACK' Showcase.
MAMAMOO performs their 2nd Album 'reality in BLACK' Showcase' at Kyunghee Grand Peace Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS
  • Debut date: 19 June 2014
  • Instagram: @mamamoo_official
  • Current followers: 7.6 million
  • Members: Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa, Solar

MAMAMOO is a four-member girl group known for their powerful voices and commanding stage presence. They've carved out a unique niche in the K-pop industry with their jazz, retro, and R&B-influenced music. Their empowering messages encourage individuality and self-confidence, which resonate profoundly with listeners.

15. GOT7

  • Debut date: 16 January 2014
  • Instagram: @got7.with.igot7
  • Current followers: 6.3 million
  • Members: Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, JB, Mark, Yugyeom

GOT7 is a seven-member boy band known for blending pop, hip-hop, and R&B music. Their performances frequently incorporate martial arts trickery and b-boying, distinguishing them in K-pop. Their active engagement in songwriting and production adds authenticity to their music, winning hearts internationally.

Which is the most popular K-pop group in Korea?

BTS is currently the most successful Korean pop group, not only in South Korea but also internationally. This boy band has broken numerous records and captured hearts with spectacular performances and profound lyrics.

Who is more popular, BTS or BLACKPINK?

Being the most popular K-pop boy and girl groups, the debate over who is more popular between BTS and BLACKPINK constantly reoccurs. Although BTS have a larger following, BLACKPINK topped the list of Best K-Pop Singers of 2022, surpassing BTS, who previously held the top spot.

Which K-pop group has the most fans?

BTS has the largest fan base among K-pop groups. The seven-member boy band is synonymous with K-pop's global success.

The K-pop industry is as dynamic and diverse as ever, with numerous groups enthralling fans with their music and performances. From seasoned veterans to promising newcomers, above are the most popular K-pop groups representing the height of the industry's skills and artistry.

