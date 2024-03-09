The top 15 most popular K-pop groups in the world right now

K-pop, or Korean pop music, has grown from a niche genre to a global sensation, enthralling audiences worldwide with addictive tunes, breathtaking choreography, and charming performers. Certain groups have risen to the top as the genre gains traction globally, dominating charts, smashing records, and gaining legions of devoted fans. Explore the most popular K-pop groups in the world right now.

Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, pose on the red carpet at the 28th Seoul Music Awards in Seoul. Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the most popular K-pop groups in the world right now, we extensively considered various K-pop groups with the highest social media (Instagram) followings as of writing, performance, global appeal, dedicated fan bases, distinctiveness, and company backing among many other factors. The list is subjective as it may change from one person to another based on various factors.

Most popular K-pop groups

K-pop groups offer a unique blend of music, performance, and fashion, from synchronised dance steps and breathtaking graphics to diverse music types and socially conscious lyrics. Here is a list of the top most popular K-pop bands.

Group name Members BTS Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé TWICE Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon Stray Kids Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., Bang Chan, Lee Know ITZY Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Lia, Yeji NCT 127 Jaehyun, Taeyong, Jungwoo, Mark Lee, Doyoung, WINWIN, Haechan, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta Nakamoto TXT (Tomorrow X Together) Huening Kai, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun ENHYPEN Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Jungwon, Sunoo, Jay, Jake SEVENTEEN Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, Jeonghan, Joshua, S.Coups (G)I-DLE Yeh Shu Hua, Song Yuqi, Cho Mi-Yeon, Minnie, Jeon So-Yeon RED VELVET Wendy, Joy, Yeri, Irene, and Seulgi NewJeans Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin EXO Xiumin, Lay, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun MAMAMOO Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa, Solar GOT7 Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, JB, Mark, Yugyeom

1. BTS

BTS members during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Todd Williamson

Debut date: 12 June 2013

12 June 2013 Instagram: @ bts.bighitofficial

bts.bighitofficial Current followers: 74.4 million

74.4 million Members: Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jungkook

Which K-pop group is the most popular in the world? You cannot talk about K-pop without mentioning BTS. This seven-member boy band is one of the most popular in the genre, having dominated the charts and won many awards.

BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, transcending cultural barriers to bring together fans worldwide under the banner of the BTS Army. Their lyrics focus on themes like self-love, acceptance, and mental health.

2. BLACKPINK

Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Debut date: 8 August 2016

8 August 2016 Instagram: @blackpinkofficial

@blackpinkofficial Current followers: 57.8 million

57.8 million Members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé

Who is the most popular K-pop girl group? BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group known for explosive performances that combine pop, hip-hop, and EDM. Their international hits, such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, have made an indelible impression on the global music scene, and each member's charm contributes to their global appeal.

3. TWICE

TWICE attends a photo call of Mnet's 'M Countdown' at Sangam CJ E&M Building in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 20 October 2015

20 October 2015 Instagram: @twicetagram

@twicetagram Current followers: 29.6 million

29.6 million Members: Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Jeongyeon

What is the most popular K-pop group in Japan? TWICE is the most popular K-Pop group among the Gen Z Japanese. The group has captivated audiences with their upbeat energy, catchy melodies, and endearing personalities. This nine-member girl group has topped the charts with addictive melodies, gaining a big global fan base called ONCE.

4. Stray Kids

Debut date: 25 March 2018

25 March 2018 Instagram: @realstraykids

@realstraykids Current followers: 28.8 million

28.8 million Members: Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., Bang Chan, Lee Know

Stray Kids, renowned for their bold and dynamic performances, have achieved global recognition for their unique blend of EDM, rock, and hip-hop elements. The group's music frequently reflects youth-centric themes, addressing societal challenges and resonating with a worldwide devoted fan base.

5. ITZY

Debut date: 12 February 2019

12 February 2019 Instagram : @itzy.all.in.us

: @itzy.all.in.us Current followers: 20.1 million

20.1 million Members: Yuna, Chaeryeong, Ryujin, Lia, Yeji

ITZY is one of the most popular K-pop groups globally and has made a mark with its empowering messages, infectious energy, and bold concepts. This JYP Entertainment girl group has won hearts with their catchy lyrics, charismatic performances, and fierce choreography, establishing themselves as a rising force in K-pop.

6. NCT 127

K-pop boy group NCT 127 attends the press conference for their 5th studio album 'Fact Check' at CONRAD Seoul in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 7 July 2016

7 July 2016 Instagram: @nct127

@nct127 Current followers: 16.5 million

16.5 million Members: Jaehyun, Taeyong, Jungwoo, Mark Lee, Doyoung, WINWIN, Haechan, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta Nakamoto

NCT 127 is the second overall sub-unit of the South Korean band NCT (Neo Culture Technology). They have piqued the interest of K-pop fans worldwide with their dynamic performances, experimental sounds, and boundary-pushing concepts, making them one of the most popular K-pop groups globally.

7. TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Tomorrow, X Together attend their 3rd album-releasing showcase, 'The Name Chapter: FREEFALL' at Kyung Hee University's Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 4 March 2019

4 March 2019 Instagram: @txt_bighit

@txt_bighit Current followers: 15.7 million

15.7 million Members: Huening Kai, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun

TXT emerged on the scene with a new sound, youthful energy, and intriguing visuals. This Big Hit Entertainment boy band has quickly built a devoted fan following thanks to their relatable lyrics, appealing songs, and charismatic personalities, establishing themselves as one of the most popular 4th-gen K-pop groups.

8. ENHYPEN

Debut date: 30 November 2020

30 November 2020 Instagram: @enhypen

@enhypen Current followers: 15.6 million

15.6 million Members: Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ni-ki, Jungwon, Sunoo, Jay, Jake

ENHYPEN, formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-LAND, has quickly come to fame due to their talent, charm, and fresh appeal. This K-pop group, which consists of seven members, has won hearts with its compelling performances, relatable personalities, and powerful debut, establishing itself as one of K-pop's most promising rookie groups.

9. SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN attends SEVENTEEN's 4th Album 'Face the Sun' Release Press Conference at Conrad Seoul Grand Ballroom in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 26 May 2015

26 May 2015 Instagram: @saythename_17

@saythename_17 Current followers: 14.4 million

14.4 million Members: Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, Jeonghan, Joshua, S.Coups

SEVENTEEN are K-pop singers known for their fantastic choreography, hands-on engagement in music production, and powerful vocal and rap lines. This Pledis Entertainment group of thirteen members has received acclaim for their catchy songs, engaging performances, and close bond with their fans, known as Carats.

10. (G)I-DLE

GI-DLE is seen at KBS's new hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 2 May 2018

2 May 2018 Instagram : @official_g_i_dle

: @official_g_i_dle Current followers: 12.6 million

12.6 million Members: Yeh Shu Hua, Song Yuqi, Cho Mi-Yeon, Minnie, Jeon So-Yeon

(G)I-DLE has gained acclaim for their distinct sound, creative concepts, and impressive vocal skills. This Cube Entertainment girl group of five members has grabbed audiences with their bold music style, fascinating performances, and ferocious charm, earning them a reputation as one of K-pop's most promising performers.

11. RED VELVET

RED VELVET performs during the 11th Gaon Chart Music Awards at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 1 August 2014

1 August 2014 Instagram: @redvelvet.smtown

@redvelvet.smtown Current followers: 12.2 million

12.2 million Members: Wendy, Joy, Yeri, Irene, and Seulgi

Red Velvet is a five-member girl group known for their distinct dual concept—Red representing their brighter, pop-oriented side, and Velvet indicating their softer, more sophisticated music approach.

12. NewJeans

Debut date: July 2022

July 2022 Instagram: @newjeans_official

@newjeans_official Current followers: 11.5 million

11.5 million Members: Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, Haerin

NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop groups. It is a five-member female group that debuted in July 2022 under ADOR. Their debut single, Attention, was a major hit, reflecting the group's mature and refined image. NewJeans' music combines retro and new trends to create a distinct Y2K-inspired pop sound.

13. EXO

EXO attends the 32nd Golden Disc Awards at Ilsan Kintex in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 8 April 2012

8 April 2012 Instagram: @weareone.exo

@weareone.exo Current followers: 10.7 million

10.7 million Members: Xiumin, Lay, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Baekhyun

For more than 11 years, EXO has dominated the K-pop scene with their unique voices, fascinating visuals, and elaborate choreography. This nine-member boy band is a fan favourite, with a devoted worldwide fan base known as EXO-Ls. EXO's varied musical styles have a lasting impression on the K-pop industry.

14. MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO performs their 2nd Album 'reality in BLACK' Showcase' at Kyunghee Grand Peace Hall in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS

Debut date: 19 June 2014

19 June 2014 Instagram: @mamamoo_official

@mamamoo_official Current followers: 7.6 million

7.6 million Members: Moonbyul, Wheein, Hwasa, Solar

MAMAMOO is a four-member girl group known for their powerful voices and commanding stage presence. They've carved out a unique niche in the K-pop industry with their jazz, retro, and R&B-influenced music. Their empowering messages encourage individuality and self-confidence, which resonate profoundly with listeners.

15. GOT7

Debut date: 16 January 2014

16 January 2014 Instagram: @got7.with.igot7

@got7.with.igot7 Current followers : 6.3 million

: 6.3 million Members: Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, JB, Mark, Yugyeom

GOT7 is a seven-member boy band known for blending pop, hip-hop, and R&B music. Their performances frequently incorporate martial arts trickery and b-boying, distinguishing them in K-pop. Their active engagement in songwriting and production adds authenticity to their music, winning hearts internationally.

Which is the most popular K-pop group in Korea?

BTS is currently the most successful Korean pop group, not only in South Korea but also internationally. This boy band has broken numerous records and captured hearts with spectacular performances and profound lyrics.

Who is more popular, BTS or BLACKPINK?

Being the most popular K-pop boy and girl groups, the debate over who is more popular between BTS and BLACKPINK constantly reoccurs. Although BTS have a larger following, BLACKPINK topped the list of Best K-Pop Singers of 2022, surpassing BTS, who previously held the top spot.

Which K-pop group has the most fans?

BTS has the largest fan base among K-pop groups. The seven-member boy band is synonymous with K-pop's global success.

The K-pop industry is as dynamic and diverse as ever, with numerous groups enthralling fans with their music and performances. From seasoned veterans to promising newcomers, above are the most popular K-pop groups representing the height of the industry's skills and artistry.

