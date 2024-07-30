Is break dancing in the Olympics? The new Olympic sport explained

Break dancing, also known as breaking, is a type of dance that started in the streets of New York City in the 1970s. It's full of fast moves, spins, and flips, making it exciting to watch. Many sports enthusiasts wonder if break dancing is a sport because it takes a lot of skill, strength, and practice, just like any sport. So, is break dancing in the Olympics?

Breakdancing, also known as breaking, is one of the new sports added to the 2024 Paris Games. Photo: Allan Baxter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is break dancing in the Olympics? Break dancing is a new sport featured in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The sport has brought together athletes worldwide, all competing for glory and gold. The new Olympic sport uses different body movements, spins, and arm movements, all done to the rhythm of rap music.

History of break dancing

Break dancing originated in New York City during the late 1960s and early '70s and was popularised by African Americans and Latinos. The dance includes footwork and athletic moves such as hands, back or head spins, incorporating moves from martial arts and gymnastics.

Break dancing is mainly associated with a particular dress style, including sweat suits, baggy pants or sweat suits, sneakers, and baseball caps worn sideways or backwards. It has greatly influenced modern dance styles and has been incorporated into many music genres, especially rap videos.

The dance gained popularity in 1984 when two breakdancing movies, Beat Street and Breakin', hit the cinemas. Since then, it has become a popular dance that is spreading all over the globe.

Is break dancing in the Olympics?

Is dance in the 2024 Olympics? Break dancing is in the Olympics. It debuted at the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking an exciting milestone for this dynamic and expressive art form. Break dancing showcases athleticism and creativity, giving dancers a global platform to compete and share their passion.

What will break dancing in the Olympics 2024 entail?

Breakdancing is one of the new sports added for the 2024 Paris Games. Photo: @Q104 FM

Source: Facebook

The summer Olympics lineup for the 2024 Olympics in Paris features some of the world's best b-boys and b-girls. This historic event includes solo battles, where individual dancers will showcase their skills, creativity, and athleticism in head-to-head competitions.

Sixteen men and sixteen women will compete for gold medals in this first Olympic breakdancing event. Each competition is a one-day tournament, starting with round-robin matches, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals, culminating in the medal events. Professional dancers will compete in one-on-one battles while judges score them based on points and rounds.

Breaking Olympic sport qualifiers

The Olympic qualifier series for breaking took place in Shanghai from May 16 to 19, 2024, and in Budapest from June 20 to 23, 2024. 80 break dancers, 40 men and 40 women, competed for 14 spots in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The top 14 breakers, seven men and seven women, earned their places in the famous competition. Here is the list of the b-girls and b-boys Olympic qualifiers.

B-Boys B-Girls Tawfiq (MAR) Midian Leah (RSA) Chakib (ALG) Senorita Carlota (FRA) Zoo (ALG) Furia (ESP) Menno (NED) Tiff (CAN) Lee (NED) Fresh Bella (KOR) Lil Zoo (AUT) Paulina (POL) Jeffro (USA) Swami (MEX Gravity (USA) Emma (CAN) Wing (KOR) Alessandrina (ITA) X-Rain (CHN) Vanessa (POR) Lithe-ing (CHN) Ziyan (CHN) Peter Giwi Kal (PNG) Csenge (HUN) Edison (ESA) Tris Naomi (GHA) JwFresh (CHN) Jeanny (TOG)

What are the 5 new sports for the 2024 Olympics?

With the 2024 Olympics on the horizon, the games are set to feature four exciting new sports. These additions bring fresh energy and variety, highlighting athletic skill and creative flair. They include:

Breaking (breakdancing): It features dynamic dance battles where athletes show off their best moves and creativity. This exciting sport combines dance with athletic skill. Sport climbing: This sport involves using various techniques to climb walls or rock faces. Competitors are timed and judged on speed, technique, and difficulty. Skateboarding: Here, athletes perform tricks and stunts on a skateboard in a designated area. The sport emphasises creativity and style as skateboarders show their skills on ramps and rails. Surfing: In this game, athletes ride waves on surfboards, performing tricks and showcasing their skills. They are judged on their ability to handle the waves and their creativity.

Wushu was also supposed to be among the new sports featured in the 2024 Olympics in France, but this was not confirmed.

Why is break dancing in the Olympics?

It was added to the Olympics to attract more young people. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach, wanted to make the games more exciting for a younger audience. It is also in the Olympics to show its skill and athleticism. Break dancing combines dance with sports, making it an exciting game addition.

Is break dancing in the Olympics? The sport debuted at the Paris 2024 Games, adding a fresh and dynamic element to the Olympics lineup. This exciting inclusion highlights the evolving nature of the competition and brings a vibrant, energetic dance style to the global stage.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting piece on fun office games to promote teamwork, curated for all occasions. Office games help colleagues bond and learn about each other in a fun way. They also build communication skills and bonds essential for good office relationships.

Fun office games are a great way to unite everyone and make work more enjoyable. They help build friendships, improve communication, and boost morale. Employees who take a break from work to play games can feel happier and more connected to their colleagues. Discover more details about fun office games.

Source: YEN.com.gh