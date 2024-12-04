Christmas in Mexico: 15 Fun facts and traditions of Mexican Christmas

Christmas in Mexico is celebrated in unique ways. The streets are always alive during this period, with colourful decorations, great music, and delicious foods. Many also observe Noche Buena on Christmas Eve to mark the night before Jesus' birth. Therefore, Christmas allows families and friends to unite to honour their customs and faith, creating lasting memories.

Christmas in Mexico offers a unique experience filled with rich cultural heritage. It is a time of unity, love, and cultural pride cherished by all. Some activities people indulge in include visits to various attraction sites like Isla Mujeres, Chichén Itzá, and Basílica of Guadalupe.

15 fun facts about Christmas in Mexico

Christmas traditions in Mexico combine traditional and modern customs, resulting in festive celebrations filled with food, music, and religious rituals. Below are some facts about Christmas in Mexico.

1. Piñatas

During the Posadas parties, there are star-shaped Piñatas, a decorated clay jar filled with sweets/ candy hung from the ceiling or tree branches. The adorned ball represents Satan, who has all the goods of the world decorated to lure people, while the seven spikes represent the seven deadly sins.

While blindfolded, children alternate, trying to hit the ball with a stick until it bursts and all the sweets pour out. Once the Piñatas open, the kids collect as many sweets as possible. The stick represents the Christian faith in defeating evil and releasing good things for all.

2. Noche Buena (Christmas Eve)

This is the peak of Christmas celebrations in Mexico. Families gather for a late-night feast featuring local dishes like romeritos, bacalao, and ponche.

It is named so because the birth of Jesus is believed to have been announced by a crowing rooster. People wake up early, like the roosters, and fireworks are used to celebrate this event. Christmas gifts are exchanged at midnight.

3. Noche de las Rabanos (Night of the Radishes)

Noche de Rábanos is a unique celebration held in Oaxaca, Mexico, on 23 December. Local crafters showcase elaborate sculptures crafted from radishes, remaking the vegetables into detailed figurine displays.

The radishes used for Noche de Rábanos are specially grown to be larger and thicker than typical radishes, reaching sizes of up to half a meter (about 20 inches) in length. The vegetables are planted in October, allowing them to outgrow to exceptional sizes by December.

4. El Día de los Santos Inocentes — 28 December

It commemorates the killing of all male children under the age of two in Israel. King Herod of Judea ordered the killing of innocent children in Israel in an attempt to kill baby Jesus, whom he feared would displace him from his throne. Many Mexicans usually play pranks and jokes on each other, representing the trickery of the innocent.

5. Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (12 December)

Our Lady of Guadalupe commemorates the day Jesus' mother appeared to Juan Diego. She allegedly asked him to build a church on the hill of Tepeyac in her honour. Devout Catholic Mexicans mark this day by attending masses or even pilgrimages to the Basilica de Guadalupe.

6. Christmas songs

Mexican Christmas songs, villancicos, are integral to the festive season. They are Spanish Christmas carols sung throughout the holiday season. Popular songs include Noche de Paz (Silent Night), Feliz Navidad, and Campana Sobre Campana.

Additionally, on Posadas nights, Mexicans sing the traditional song, Canto Para Pedir Posada, where people split into two groups and alternate in singing verses. They also sing New Year's carols, including Rama Navideña.

7. El Día De Los Tres Reyes (Day of the Three Kings)

One of the highlights of Christmas in Mexico for kids is the commemorations of the above holiday. On this day, Mexicans celebrate the three wise men who arrived bearing gifts for the baby Jesus on 6 January. On this day's eve, children (especially those in Southern Mexico) leave their shoes outside, hoping to receive gifts from the three kings.

8. Santa Clos or Papa Noel in Mexico

In Mexico, Santa Claus is commonly called Santa Clos or Papá Noel. Although most Mexicans believe in the three wise men, some believe in Santa, the jolly old Christmas figure who visits on Christmas Eve bearing gifts.

Alongside El Niñito Dios (baby Jesus), Santo Clós (Santa Claus) is widely known to visit on the eve of 23 December or the morning of Christmas Eve and leave presents for the children. It is also believed that if Santa leaves you a gift, you will likely receive candy from the three wise men.

9. Las Posadas (December 16—24)

This nine-day traditional procession reenacts Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem. The nine days represent Mary's nine months pregnant with the Messiah.

During Las Posadas, participants visit different homes in their neighbourhood and ask for shelter until they are welcomed. On each Posada night, a different house usually hosts the participants, where delicious meals are served.

10. New Year's Eve, or Año Nuevo

In Mexico, this day is marked by unique traditions that bring good luck. For example, Mexicans believe eating twelve grapes at midnight, one for each clock's chime, would bring good fortune in the new year. Fireworks and parties are also significant parts of the celebration.

11. Mexican Christmas dishes

In Mexico, it is a tradition for individuals to enjoy various dishes throughout Christmas. For instance, households enjoy Pozole on Christmas Eve, a thick soup made with hominy, chicken, or pork, and chilis topped with greens.

Other popular dishes include Ensalada Nochebuena and Romeritos. Additionally, Mexican Christmas desserts feature delicacies like Bunuelos and drinks such as Rompope.

12. Día de la Candelaria or Candlemas

This event marks the end of the Christmas season and is celebrated 40 days after Christmas. On this day, families also dress figurines of baby Jesus in various elaborate outfits and bring them to the church for a blessing. Masses are held, and priests consecrate candles to be displayed at homes for the rest of the year as signs of security and light.

13. Pastorelas (The Shepherds)

Pastorelas are Christmas plays centred on the Biblical shepherds' journey to see baby Jesus by following the Bethlehem star. Along the way, they meet the devil, who tries to tempt them.

Eventually, the shepherds find the baby Jesus with the help of Archangel Michael, who comes and fights the devil. This demonstrates the triumph of the good over the evil.

14. Mexican Christmas decorations

Mexican Christmas adornments are famous for their vivid colours and artistic significance. For instance, Poinsettias (Noche Buena flowers) are native to Mexico and have become popular Christmas decorations worldwide. Their red colour symbolises purity, perfectly fitting Catholic Christmas traditions.

Christmas trees, Árbol de Navidad, a relatively modern addition, have also become popular in Mexico, especially in urban areas. They are decorated with colourful ornaments, lights, and tinsel, often incorporating traditional Mexican crafts like woven ornaments and tiny piñatas. Other Christmas decorations include coronas navideñas, farolitos, and luminarias.

15. Nacimientos/the nativity scene

Christmas traditions in Mexico also involve nativity scenes (Nacientos), an essential part of Mexican Christmas decorations. They essentially represent the birth of Jesus, showcasing members of the Holy Family, other key members of the Bible, and Mexican culture, such as the three kings and the farm animals.

Key figures like the baby Jesus and the three wise men are added during Christmas Eve and Epiphany, respectively. Mexican nativity scenes are often vast and elaborate (can occupy a whole room) and preferred over Christmas trees by most families. Neighbouring homes also hold contests between them for the finest Nacientos.

What are the differences between Christmas in America and Mexico?

Christmas celebrations in Mexico and the United States differ in many ways. Below are some of the differences between these two countries' Christmas celebrations.

United States Mexico Christmas is relatively shorter, primarily celebrated on 25 December, with festivities typically starting after Thanksgiving Relatively longer Christmas season; festivities begin on 12 December and end on 6 January American Christmas food may feature ham, mashed potatoes, and desserts like pumpkin pie or gingerbread cookies Mexican Christmas meals often include dishes such bacalao and romeritos. Desserts may include buñuelos and rosca de reyes Various cultures influence US Christmas traditions due to its diverse population Mexican Christmas traditions are deeply rooted in Indigenous customs combined with Spanish Catholic influences

Is Mexico a good place to spend Christmas?

Mexico offers a vibrant celebration rich with elaborate traditions, cultural festivities, and a warm community spirit, making the country a beautiful place to spend Christmas.

You can visit places like Basílica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Oaxaca, and San Miguel de Allende to enjoy the Mexican Christmas scene.

What is Santa called in Mexico?

In Mexico, Santa Claus is commonly called Santa Clos or Papá Noel.

How is Christmas celebrated in Mexico?

The holiday season is observed in several ways, including singing Christmas carols, reenacting Las Posadas, having family gatherings on Noche Buena, and eating Mexican Christmas dishes.

Spending Christmas in Mexico is a journey into a world of elaborate culture and tradition, where faith, family, and fiesta come together. From celebrations like Las Posadas to Noche Buena, every moment explores love and family. The rich customs, delicious culinary meals, and vibrant celebrations create an unforgettable holiday atmosphere.

