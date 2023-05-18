20 of the most popular black YouTubers you should follow right now

YouTube has become a hub for diverse content creators, with black YouTubers making significant strides in different genres. From beauty and wellness to travel and lifestyle, these creators have amassed huge followings, captivating audiences with engaging content. Discover the most popular black YouTubers you shouldn't miss out on!

YouTube has over 2 billion users who watch over 1 billion hours of video daily. It has become a platform where talented content creators from all ethnicities captivate audiences with their creative pursuits. Famous black YouTubers are making waves on the platform, offering a range of engaging content that you won't want to miss.

Most popular black YouTubers

YouTube has become an entertainment, creativity, and education platform, with countless content creators sharing unique experiences. This list of top black YouTubers covers content creators in travel, beauty, fashion, wellness, food, parenting, gaming, and technology niches.

1. Nyma Tang

Nyma Tang attends the Beauty Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Channel: Nyma Tang

Nyma Tang provides excellent make-up tips for black individuals with darker skin tones. Her videos demonstrate her passion for darker-skinned black people, garnering many subscribers and a lipstick deal with MAC Cosmetics!

2. Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina attends Dare In Gris Dior in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella

Channel: Jackie Aina

Jackie Aina, often known as the "Queen of Make-up," offers exquisite beauty tutorials, make-up reviews, and conversations about diversity in the beauty industry. Her engaging personality and advocacy for diverse beauty standards have made her a force to reckon with. Jackie has over three million subscribers on her channel.

3. JJ Olatunji

KSI speaks during a press conference ahead of the fight between KSI and Joe Fournier at Glaziers Hall in London, England. Photo: Alex Pantling

Channel: JJ Olatunji

With over 16 million subscribers and over a thousand videos on his channel, JJ Olatungi is among the most famous black male YouTubers. He is a British rapper, YouTuber, and boxer famously known as KSI. He creates different types of content on his channel ranging from video games commentary, boxing vlogs, and music videos.

4. Marques Brownlee

Marques Brownlee visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, is a fast-growing black YouTuber who creates technology comparison content for 16.8 million subscribers. He compares automobiles, mobile devices, wristwatches, and cameras. He also conducts in-depth analyses of the products to aid consumers in their purchasing decisions.

5. Patricia Bright

Patricia Bright's channel is a one-stop destination for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle inspiration. She has become a prominent figure in the YouTube beauty community with her engaging personality and relatable content. She has amassed 2.82 million subscribers on her channel.

6. Kali Muscle

Kali Muscle poses for a portrait at "The Martini Shot" Los Angeles Special Screening at Raleigh Studios. Photo: Tasia Wells

Channel: Kali Muscle

Kali Muscle's channel has some vigorous workout videos sorted into playlists by body area. He uploads new videos roughly once a week, sharing bodybuilding tips and occasionally talking about nutrition or giving you a peek into his personal life.

7. Akila Hughes

Akilah Hughes attends the Los Angeles Premiere of IFC Films' "Paint" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Akila Hughes is one of the funniest black people on YouTube. Her YouTube channel features a mix of comedic sketches, personal writings, and insightful social commentary. Her thought-provoking content and sharp wit make her a must-follow for anybody looking for diverse viewpoints.

8. Glo Atanmo

Glo Atanmo speaks onstage during the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Paras Griffin

Gloria Atanmo describes herself as a "black girl obsessed with travelling." Her YouTube channel aims to educate and entertain viewers while inspiring people to leave their comfort zones and experience the world.

9. Tiarra Monet

Before YouTube became a revenue-generating platform, this young lady used to shoot videos on her mobile phone. She's now a full-fledged brand with over close to 700K subscribers. Tiarra creates content about hair, fashion, mental health awareness, make-up, and reality show reviews.

10. Daily Davidson

Daily Davidsons are a beautiful family of six. They have three sons, Carter, Jaiden, and Chance. Their youngest child is a daughter, Nova. They use videos to document their daily lives and do challenges, tags, and pranks. You can subscribe to their channel if you'd like to see some family-oriented content.

11. Kevin Curry- Fit Men Cook

Kevin Curry of the Fit Men Cook channel. Photo: @fitmencook on Instagram (modified by author)

Fit Men Cook offers nutritious, budget-friendly recipes and tips for men and women with active lifestyles. You won’t find anything about fast weight loss here but good, healthy food.

12. Shalom Blac

Shalom Blac attends the Comcast Xfinity and FaceForward Productions' black carpet premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

In her funny videos, Shalom Blac, a burn survivor, shows her unique make-up skills. She is also open about her insecurities and how she deals with her fears. She is skilled at make-up, and her vulnerability is inspiring.

13. Wode Maya

Wode Maya, Ghanaian vlogger Photo: @mrghanababy on Instagram (modified by author)

Wode Maya is a Ghanaian freelance vlogger and YouTuber. He is acclaimed to be one of Africa's best and most influential YouTubers. He creates detailed travel vlogs by visiting various countries in Africa. He has amassed a large fanbase of 1.33 million subscribers on his channel.

14. Roberto Blake

Roberto Blake's images. Photo: @robertoblake on Instagram (modified by author)

Channel: Roberto Blake

This is an excellent channel to follow if you want to learn how to become a creative entrepreneur or how to create content that will help your business grow. Blake discusses salesmanship, business planning, and growing a social media following, among other topics.

15. Sue-Ann Gordon

Sue-Ann Gordon is a down-to-earth Jamaican beauty who uses her vlogs to motivate and inspire young women in the Caribbean by sharing her beauty and fashion tips. You'll enjoy watching vlogs that glimpse islanders' everyday lives at home and in the yard.

16. Austin Dunham

Fitness instructor Austin Dunham. Photo: @austin_dunham on Instagram (modified by author)

With 1 million subscribers on his fitness and wellness channel, Austin Dunham is one of the most popular black YouTubers. He has over four years of callisthenics expertise and is the founder of AD Workout Training Programs and Coaching.

17. Chunkz

Chunkz hosts the MOBO Awards at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Chunkz is a British YouTuber. You'll find engaging content on his channel, including rap battles, pranks, cooking videos, and daily vlogs. Chunkz currently boasts 2.8 million subscribers.

18. Mark Angel

Mark Angel and his cousin Emmanuella. Photo: @markangelcomedy on Instagram (modified by author)

Channel: Mark Angel Comedy

Mark Angel is a comedian, video producer, and scriptwriter from Nigeria. He is famous for his YouTube comedy series, Mark Angel Comedy, which frequently features kid comedians such as Emmanuella and Success. His channel was the first in Africa to surpass one million subscribers.

19. Evelyn from the Internets

Evelyn from the Internets attends the 9th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Evelyn from the Internets is one of the funny black YouTubers. She captivates viewers with her humorous and relatable content. Her YouTube channel covers various topics, from everyday life and self-reflection to social commentary, delivered authentically and with humour.

20. Whitney

Whitney is one of the black YouTubers who live in Korea. With over 1.28 million subscribers—she is making it big on the platform with entertaining videos about her experiences in South Korea. She discusses learning Korean, trying Korean cuisines, and other fascinating experiences in the country.

FAQs

Who is the most famous black YouTuber? Marques Brownlee is the most renowned black YouTuber, with over 16.6 million subscribers on his channel. Who is the highest-paid black YouTuber? Marques Brownlee has the highest number of subscribers, making him the highest-paid black YouTuber. He has an alleged net worth of $45 million. Who is the highest-paid YouTuber in Africa? Wode Maya, Anne Kansime, and Mark Angel are some of the highest-paid YouTubers in Africa. Which African countries have the highest number of YouTubers? Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. Does YouTube pay monthly? Yes, the AdSense payment is monthly. What is the most viewed video on YouTube from Africa? The song Jerusalema by Master KG is the most viewed African video, with an impressive 559 million views. Who was the first black YouTuber? Jackie Aina is believed to the first black YouTuber to join the platform. She created her channel on 12 Mar 2006.

These 20 black YouTubers have gained immense popularity and significantly contributed to the platform. Their diverse perspectives, engaging content, and relatable storytelling make them stand out.

