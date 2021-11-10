Who is Adrienne Maloof? Age, net worth, boyfriends, current whereabouts

Being born in a well-up family gives you the wings to fly even higher. Adrienne Maloof’s parents were wealthy and had established companies worth billions. Adrienne took up the management of the companies in a bid to make them continue thriving. Through her, the companies have grown tremendously.

Reality TV Personality Adrienne attends the Fame And Philanthropy post-Oscar party at The Vineyard in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Adrienne Maloof is an American businesswoman and a well-known television personality. She is well known for co-owning various business holdings of Maloof Companies, including a stake in the Sacramento Kings (NBA), the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL), The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada; Maloof Productions, Maloof Music and Maloof Money Cups.

Early life

Adrienne was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. Adrienne is the third born child and the only daughter of billionaire entrepreneurs George J. Maloof Sr and Colleen Maloof. Her brothers are George J. Maloof Jr., Joe Maloof, Gavin Maloof, and Phil Maloof.

Adrienne’s father owns Coors beer distributorship in their home town, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, while her mother is a co-owner of the Maloof Companies with her children. Maloof’s family belongs to Lebanese and Irish ancestry.

She attended the University of New Mexico on a full scholarship as a tennis player, where she graduated with a degree in political science. Maloof studied under scholarship due to her talent in tennis. While in university, she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

What is Adrienne Maloof's age?

The businesswoman was born on September 4, 1961; she is therefore 60 years old as of 2022.

What ethnicity is Maloof's family?

The family has Lebanese and Irish ancestry; therefore, they are multiracial.

Career

Businesswoman and Reality TV Star Adrienne Maloof arrives for the Annual Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol And Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Adrienne started working with her family's company of liquor and wines in the marketing and promotions department. After that, her interests grew to cater to all Maloof Companies' interests. She has controlled much of the Maloof Companies' marketing operations for more than twenty years.

Moreover, she is in charge of setting customer service standards for all Maloof Companies. Adrienne has produced many of Maloof Productions' projects, including the 2005 horror film Feast and the 2019 Short Notice.

Adrienne is talented in acting and has taken part in several films. She was a cast member during the first three seasons of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly alongside Kim and Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, and Taylor Armstrong.

Why did Adrienne leave Real Housewives? She decided to leave as she was not fired.

Adrienne is an established business lady. In December 2011, she created Adrienne Maloof by Charles Jourdan, a small shoe collection.

Adrienne has gone out of her way to support various organisations like School On Wheels and Good News Foundation. In addition, she started the Camp Kindness program to teach the less privileged youths about properly caring for animals.

Husband and children

Adrienne has gotten married twice. In 1993, she got married to Steve Marks Jr. However; the marriage ended in less than a year. The business lady stayed single for eight years before getting into a relationship with Dr Paul Nassif.

Adrienne and Paul got married on May 2, 2002. Their marriage was blessed with Gavin Nassif and twins Collins Nassif and Christian Nassif. The couple stayed together for about ten years before Nassif filed for separation on July 30, 2012, at a Los Angeles Superior Court. The reason for their separation was cited to be irreconcilable differences. The divorce was settled on November 8, 2012.

Adrienne Maloof and Jacob Busch attend The Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

The separation ended in Adrienne gaining full custody of the children after she accused Nassif of drug and substance abuse.

Who is Adrienne Maloof dating?

She is presumably single at the moment. After separation, Paul Nassif's ex-wife dated Sean Stewart, the son of Rod Stewart, the British rocker. However, Adrienne and Sean soon broke up, and she dated Jacob Busch.

What is Adrienne Maloof's net worth?

Is Adrienne Maloof still rich? Yes. He grew up in a wealthy family. Besides, she has created her wealth as a businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $50 million as of 2022. In addition, her salary per season of The Real Housewives of BH was $200,000.

What happened to Adrienne from Rhobh?

She left the program in 2012 after separation from Paul Nassif. So, where is Adrienne Maloof now? She is still a resident of Beverly hills.

Adrienne Maloof handled Maloof Companies' marketing activities and customer service standards for over two decades. Additionally, she has produced films on behalf of her family's production house. Adrienne has managed a net worth of $50 million through various engagements.

