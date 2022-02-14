Who is Wanda Nara? Everything you need to know about Mauro Icardi's wife

A failed marriage is not a sentence to failure in life and career. Wanda Nara’s first marriage lasted only five years. The actress did not give up but put her pieces together and moved on. Wanda got married for a second time. Her second marriage and career have thrived despite past mistakes.

Wanda Nara is a talented and beautiful actress, glamour model, entertainer and football agent from Argentina. Wanda is famous due to her professional career and personal life, which has aroused the interest of the international press. In addition, the actress is known for being the wife of Maxi López from 2008 to 2013 and Mauro Icardi in 2014.

Wanda Nara’s profile summary

Full name : Wanda Solange Nara

: Wanda Solange Nara Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: December 10, 1986

December 10, 1986 Age: 35 years old (as of 2021)

35 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth: Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina

Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina Current residence : Paris, France and Milán, Italy

: Paris, France and Milán, Italy Nationality: Argentinean

Argentinean Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds: 123.5

123.5 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches: 35-24-35

35-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-63-91

91-63-91 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Nora Colosimo

Nora Colosimo Father: Andrés Nara

Andrés Nara Sibling: Zaira Nara

Zaira Nara Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Mauro Icardi

: Mauro Icardi Ex-spouse: Maxi López

Maxi López Children : 5

: 5 Profession : Argentinean actress, glamour model, entertainer and football agent

: Argentinean actress, glamour model, entertainer and football agent Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Wanda Nara's Instagram: @wanda_nara

Early life

Wanda Solange Nara was born on December 10, 1986, in Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina. Nara's original family is of Lebanese descent. Wanda's mother is Nora Colosimo, while her father is Andrés. She has a younger sister, Zaira, a famous showgirl, businesswoman, dancer, actress and model.

She has not offered any information about her elementary and high school education. However, after graduating from high school, she studied law and business management since her studies conflicted with her career.

Career

Nara officially debuted in the summer theatre season of the 2005–2006 stage as a second vedette in the revue Humor en Custodia. The following summer theatre season (2006–2007), the actress became a vedette in the revue King Corona of Jorge Corona. However, she was forced to leave the revue after two months following from the comedian and his wife.

The incident gave her much notoriety in the gossip magazines. Later, she signed a contract with Showmatch's Patinando por un sueño, which aired between August and December 2007. Again, Wanda appeared as a contestant and soubrette.

In May 2011, she became a contestant in Bailando 2011. She left the contest to go to Italy with her then-husband Maxi López. Her role was taken by her sister Zaira.

In September 2018, Nara replaced Melissa Satta as co-presenter, showgirl and opinionist in the sports talk show of Mediaset, Tiki Taka - Il calcio è il nostro gioco that aired in the late-night slot and was hosted by Pierluigi Pardo. The program was aired in 2018 and 2020 on Italia 1. It was aired in 2019 on Canale 5.

However, the roles of Nara and Pardo in the program ended on March 9 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they did not appear in the next season that aired from September 2020 on Italia 1. Piero Chiambretti replaced the duo. Nevertheless, in early 2020 Nara took part in the 4th season of Grande Fratello VIP hosted by Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 as an opinionist with Pupo.

Moreover, Wanda is her husband's Mauro Icardi's , a venture that has obtained several financial successes. Besides her career, Wanda has been featured in the TV commercials for brands such as Pepsi, where she appeared alongside her husband, Mauro Icardi.

Who is Wanda Nara's husband?

Nara first dated Maxi López for a while before tying the knot on 28 May 2008. López and Nara were blessed with three sons, Valentino Gastón López Nara, born on 25 January 2009, Constantino López Nara, born on 18 December 2010, and Benedicto López Nara, born on 20 February 2012.

Unfortunately, Nara and López’s marriage did not last long as they divorced on November 6, 2013. The divorce followed López accusing his wife of cheating on him. Similarly, Maxi Lopez's wife also accused López of repeated marital infidelity.

After her divorce, Wanda Nara left Italy with her sons to return to Buenos Aires. While there, she began a relationship with Mauro Icardi.

Nara and Icardi were not strangers. Icardi knew Nara during his friendship with López when they played during the 2012–13 Series A and the April 2014 Series A matches between Lopez's Sampdoria and Icardi's Inter.

On May 27, 2014, the lovebirds got married less than a year after Nara's divorce from her first husband, López, was finalized. The marriage brought much bad blood against Icardi as he had to face the wrath of many Argentineans and was often featured in Argentinean tabloids.

They held a small ceremony in Buenos Aires followed by a big wedding party on June 7, 2014. The couple has been blessed with two daughters. Mauro and Wanda Nara's children are Francesca Icardi Nara, born on January 19 2015, and Isabella Icardi, born on October 27 2016.

What is Wanda Nara’s net worth?

Nara Wanda's net worth is $2 million as of 2022. She has accumulated her wealth as an actress, glamour model, entertainer, and football agent.

Wanda Nara’s fast facts

Why did Wanda leave Maxi? There were accusations of marital infidelity in the marriage. Did Mauro Icardi delete his Instagram? Yes. Mauro Icardi deleted his account on Instagram after his reconciliation with Wanda Nara on October 31, 2021. Is Wanda Nara an agent? Yes, Wanda Nara is her husband’s, Mauro Icardi's football agent. What is Wanda Nara's age? She was born on December 10, 1986. Therefore she is 35 years old as of 2022. Wanda Nara's net worth? Nara Wanda’s net worth is $2 million as of 2022. Where is Wanda Nara from? Wanda Solange Nara was born in Boulogne Sur Mer, Argentina.

Wanda Nara is a courageous actress who has boldly walked towards success despite facing challenges. The celebrity has engaged herself in acting, modelling and being a football agent for her husband.

