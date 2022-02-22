Cori Broadus: What you don’t know about Snoop Dogg's daughter

Sometimes the need to offer unconditional love and care for a child is so infectious for the parents that they are compelled to re-work on their fallen relationship. Unfortunately, such a situation makes them overlook their differences and prioritise their child's needs. This is precisely what happened to Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus. They had to work on the roadblocks of their marriage after knowing their daughter's illness, Cori Broadus.

Cori Broadus is not a new name in the entertainment sector. She is a singer who has followed in her father's career footsteps. Even though she is a great American teen singer, she is known to be the daughter of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., who is famous by his stage name, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus.

Cori Broadus' biography

Cori was born on 22nd June 1999 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the daughter of Snoop Dogg (father) and Shante Broadus (mother). Her father is an American rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur. Her mother is a film producer and entrepreneur.

Even though she was diagnosed with a rare condition, the sickness was a blessing in disguise. During this time, her parents were going through a rough patch in their union. Finally, however, her parents decided to put their differences aside, stay together and resolve all the challenges for the sake of their daughter's health and recovery.

She has three siblings. She has two older brothers, Corde and Cordell and a half brother, Julian. His elder half-brother was born from Cori's father's extra-marital affair with his former high school sweetheart, Laurie Holmond.

Like his father, she developed an interest in music when she was a young girl. Her initial music training took place at church choirs and in school. Eventually, her father gave her professional guidance, which made her opt to make a career in the music sector.

After his elementary education, she joined Ramon C Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts. He graduated in 2017.

Career

The celebrity kid stepped into the music world in August 2011, where she released her debut single, Do My Thang, earning her immense fame. A few months later, Cori released her second single, SMH. In 2012, she featured her father in her third single, Daddy's Girl.

In 2013, the singer featured in her father's track No Guns Allowed. The hit song was from his Reincarnated album released under her father's second pseudonym, Snoop Lion. No Guns Allowed anti-violence song also featured singer, Drake.

In 2016, Cori released the singles Outside and Sittin In My Room. She released a song, Same under her pseudonym, CHOC, two years later. The jam was a great song that revived old-school Rand B vibes. In addition, it delivered positive messages to women.

Cori has also ventured into the film industry, apart from the music industry. Much before she began her career in music, he appeared in her father's documentary, Reincarnated. In addition, she appeared in several episodes of the reality TV series Snoop Dogg's Father Hood.

Some of her other film appearances include:

2011 - 90210 as Erica (TV series)

as Erica (TV series) 2012 - Reincarnated as Self (Documentary)

as Self (Documentary) 2013 - 2013 MTV Video Music Awards as Self (TV special)

as Self (TV special) 2013 - Snoop Lion Feat. Drake & Cori B.: No Guns Allowed as Cori B (Music video)

as Cori B (Music video) 2015 - Snoop and Son: A Dad's Dream as self (TV miniseries documentary)

as self (TV miniseries documentary) 2019 - Trouble as Snoopette

as Snoopette 2020 - The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Special thanks)

Boyfriend and dating history

Who is Cori Broadus' husband? The 22-years-old does not have a husband because she is not married to anyone. However, she is in a relationship with a man named Wayne. There are no publicly known details about him.

Cori and Wayne met in eighth grade and have been dating since then. Despite being in a relationship, Cori's parents are highly protective. In 2015, when Cori and her father appeared in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she stated that her father wanted her to date after turning 77.

Health condition

When Snoop Dogg's daughter was about six years old, his father and mother noticed a light spot on her face. Consequently, she started losing her hair and weight rapidly. So, what illness does Snoop Dogg's daughter have? Upon seeking medical help, she was diagnosed with Lupus.

Lupus is a chronic auto-immune illness that can damage any body part. She was immediately put on medication, and luckily, she is now fully cured.

What is Cori Broadus' net worth?

Cori has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2022. The musician has been part of the music industry for nearly a decade. As such, she has accomplished both popularity and fortune from her profession. Her earnings are majorly from her music career. In addition, she earns from acting in documentaries and music videos.

Cori Broadus' fast facts

Who is Cori Broadus? She is an America n celebrity kid, rapper and actress. Does Cori Broadus have Lupus? No, she was diagnosed with the condition when she was a young girl, but after undergoing treatment, she recovered fully. Where did she study? She attained her education from Los Angeles’ Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performance Arts. Who is Cori Broadus' baby? The 21-years old celebrity kid does not have a child; she is not married either. How old is Cori Broadus? She is 22 years old as of 2022, born on 22nd June 1999 in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Cori Broadus famous for? She is famous for her singing career and being the only daughter of American rapper, songwriter, media personality, actor, and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg. Is Cori Broadus in a relationship? Fortunately, yes. The singer is dating a man known as Wayne, but she has not offered more details. How tall is Cori Broadus? Cori is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs around 42 kg.

Cori Broadus is the only daughter and third child of Snoop Dogg and a successful entrepreneur, Shante Broadus. Following in her father's footsteps, Broadus has a distinguished career in the music industry. She is also a social media influencer.

