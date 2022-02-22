American rap is a multibillion-dollar industry. It has influenced pop culture from fashion trends to language. As a result, many superstars have emerged from the Hip Hop genre. Benzino is one such artist, and he has contributed to the rap scene through music and print publications. So, who exactly is he, and what role does he play in the American rap scene?

Who is Benzino? He is an urban media entrepreneur, TV personality, rapper, boxer, and record producer from the United States. He co-owned The Source magazine and was a record producer alongside team Hangmen 3.

Benzino's early life

Raymond Leon Scott was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1965. His parents are Edward DeJesus, a Puerto Rican and African-American, and Mary Scott, a Cape Verdean and German. His sisters are Anita Scott-Wilson and Maureen Scott.

Benzino is 56 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

The rapper and entrepreneur met The Source founder Dave Mays while attending Harvard University.

Career

Mr Mays met Benzino while studying at Harvard in the late 1980s. The two became partners in May's The Source hip hop journal. The magazine grew in popularity, and it became one of the most sought-after hip hop publications. Later, he founded Hip-Hop Weekly.

Benzino was also involved in rap music and was a founding member of The Almighty RSO's rap group and Made Men. However, he left the groups and ventured into a solo career. On September 4, 2020, Ray released The Bigger Picture with a music video on YouTube.

Was Benzino in Love and Hip Hop?

Yes; she was a regular cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from 2012 to 2014. The rapper appeared in the Love and Hip-Hop franchise for 43 episodes. His debut came in Kiss & Yell, where he was introduced as Stevie J's best friend and confidante. He began dating Karlie Redd during the season, but they later split up.

In season two, Ray got into a battle with Joseline after releasing a diss track called Smashed Da Homie, in which he claims the two had sex.

Later while filming season three in 2014, Ray was shot and wounded by his nephew at his mother's funeral. In the season, he proposes to his love Althea Heart, who accepts.

He and Althea develop a notable feud with Stevie J and Joseline, culminating in a violent brawl during the season's reunion special. The pair ended up fired after Benzino threatened to kill one of the show's producers.

Benzino and Eminem's feud

Benzino has been entangled in a highly publicised spat with rapper Eminem since 2003. The feud began when The Source magazine awarded The Eminem Show a four-mic rating out of five. Eminem blamed the incident on Benzino, the magazine's co-founder.

When Eminem refused to promote his film 8 Mile in Puerto Rico, the feud took another turn. As a result, Benzino released diss tracks intended at Eminem named Pull Your Skirt Up and Die Another Day, while Eminem released The Sauce and Nail in the Coffin.

As a continuation of their fight, Benzino released a diss mixtape Benzino Presents: Die Another Day: Flawless Victory, further elevated the feud.

Personal life

According to , Benzino was engaged to Althea Heart from 2014 to 2015. The rapper has also been linked to Lorena Cartagena, Misa Hylton-Brim, Karlie Redd, Foxy Brown, Lil' Kim, LisaRaye McCoy, Melyssa Ford, Trina and Jenna Shea.

Ray has also had his fair share of personal troubles. In 2014, while attending his mother's funeral, he was shot by his nephew, Gai Scott, after an altercation.

In 2021, the rapper had a fallout with his daughter, Coi Leray, after she dissed him in a song titled No More Parties the remix.

Who are Benzino's kids?

The star has two known kids. They are Coi Leray Benzino and Taj Collins. Benzino's daughter, Coi, was born on May 11 1997, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, while the second-born, Taj, was born in 2003 and is 19 years old as of 2022.

What is Coi Leray's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What is Benzino's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has an estimated net worth of $400,000.

How does Benzino make money?

The rapper makes money through acting and music production. Benzino was on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta from 2012 to 2014. He's also recorded solo albums, including The Benzino Project (2001), Redemption (2003), Arch Nemesis (2005), and The Antidote (2007).

Where is Benzino now?

Currently, the star is not involved in anything major. However, Ray recently got into trouble after hinting that his daughter had a collabo with Nicki Minaj.

His daughter told him to let her take control of her career and not to meddle. Their confrontation caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, who in turn wrote that she did not have any collaboration song with anyone. Later, Coi Leray's dad took to Twitter, apologising for meddling in her daughters' music career.

Benzino is one of the world's most gifted celebs. He has a background in music, print creation, and acting. Ray has achieved what many could only dream of, from co-founding The Source magazine to becoming a successful actor. His initiatives have made him well-known both locally and internationally.

