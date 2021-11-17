You can not count top celebrities and stars from Westchester City without mentioning Ian Rapoport. The American celebrity is a sportswriter, reporter, and television analyst who currently works for NFL Network.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

American sportswriter and TV analyst Ian Rapoport speaking during a live show. Photo: @rapsheet

Source: Instagram

Ian Rapoport is a television analyst with years of experience. Although most people know him as a sportswriter, the exciting thing is that there are more to who he is.

Profile summary

Birth name: Ian Rapoport

Ian Rapoport Birthdate : 9th of January, 1980

: 9th of January, 1980 Age : 41 years old (as of 2021)

: 41 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Westchester County, New York

Westchester County, New York Profession : Sportscaster

: Sportscaster Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Leah

: Leah Children : Two

: Two Parents : Fred and Esta M.

: Fred and Esta M. Height : 5 feet and 8 inches

: 5 feet and 8 inches Weight : 70 kg

: 70 kg Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

10 interesting facts about Ian Rapoport

Here are interesting facts that you probably have never heard about Ian Rapoport.

1. He was born in Westchester County, New York

The television analyst and sports enthusiast Ian was born on the 9th of January, 1980, in Westchester County, New York, to Fred and Esta Rapoport. His father is a doctor of Beth Israel Hospital in New York City, while his mom serves as an adjunct professor at Fordham University in New York.

He has both sisters and brothers. His brother, Jake, is RedZone Replay's creator and a writer for a baseball audience. On the other hand, Ian's sister Mimi also shares a strong bond with him.

2. Rapoport is a History graduate

He attended Hackley School in Tarrytown in New York and graduated in 1998. In 2002, he enrolled in Columbia University, where he bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

3. His initial desire was to go to law school

Initially, Rapoport planned to study law, but he later found fulfilment covering sports for Spectator. So he gave journalism a try and eventually concluded he was meant for it.

Interestingly, he divvied up his time between rowing and toiling at the Columbia Daily Spectator as an undergraduate.

4. He started his reporting career as a part-time reporter

Rapoport worked part-time in the sports department of his local newspaper, the Journal News. Afterwards, he landed a full-time job at The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss., which granted him the opportunity of covering Mississippi State football. Sharing his experience at a time, he said:

When I was interviewed, they kept asking me whether I really would leave New York and move to Mississippi, like they couldn’t believe anyone would do that. But I really wanted to give it a shot.

TV analyst Ian sharing his views. Photo: @rapsheet

Source: Instagram

5. Rapoport has been covering the NFL since 2009

What NFL team is Ian Rapoport a fan of? The experienced analyst supports no specific team since he works with the NFL Network insider and has broadcasted the league since 2009. He worked as a Dallas-based regional reporter for the NFL Network before he was promoted to the position of NFL Insider a year later.

However, before joining the NFL, he served as a Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Herald for three seasons. Now that he is in New York City, he also broadcasts the Alabama Crimson Tide for the Birmingham News.

6. He is a family man

Is Rapoport married? Yes, he is married. Ian Rapoport's wife is Leah. She once worked at Starbucks Coffee Company for almost a decade as a store manager. The lovebirds tied the nuptial knot in 2009 in the presence of their loved ones.

Additionally, the couple is blessed with two sons: Max, born on the 19th of July, 2014, and Jude, whose birthday is celebrated every the 31st of December.

7. He features on Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access shows

Rapoport regularly features on the Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access shows. But then, his segments often broadcast from his basement studio at his home in Rye, N.Y., north of New York City.

Funny enough, his son Jude enjoys playing at the home studio. So in 2018, while airing live news about Dez Byrant signing with the Saints, Jude, who was home sick from school, burst into the broadcasting room.

Rapoport and his family during vacation. Photo: @rapsheet

Source: Instagram

8. Ian Rapoport was suspended for two weeks in 2020

As it is the culture of the NFL, they usually suspend members or players, but last year, they took a new turn and suspended their top television analyst, Ian Rapoport.

As published by the New York Post, the television analyst reportedly posted an ad for the Manscaped Lawn Mower, which, according to the organisation's website, is a product meant for grooming "sensitive areas."

More so, his post on social media was against the NFL's guidelines. So, in obedience to the standing rules of the NFL, Rapoport issued a statement to apologise for what he did. According to him:

I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake.

9. Ian is active and has a sizable following on social media

As a famous personality in the sports industry, the reporter enjoys a significant following on various social media platforms he is registered on. For instance, Ian Rapoport's Twitter handle has over 2.9 million followers, although his Instagram account is still amassing more followers. Nevertheless, his over 369,000 followers is still worth celebrating.

10. Rapoport enjoys a considerable fortune of about $1 million

Rapoport is no longer a baby in the journalism industry. Through proceeds from his profession as a sports reporter and anchor, he has built a comfortable life and accumulated a considerable fortune for himself. According to some reports, the NFL Network reporter has a net worth estimated at $1 million.

Quick facts about Ian Rapoport

Here are some fast facts about the television analyst and sports enthusiast Ian that you must not miss. Check them out below:

Who is Ian Rapoport? He is a television analyst and sportswriter. How old is Ian Rapoport? He is 41 years old as of 2021. He was born on the 9th of January, 1980. Where was Ian born? He was born in Westchester County, New York, USA. Is Rapoport married? Yes, he is. He is married to Leah, and the union is blessed with two boys. Where does Ian Rapoport work? The TV analyst works with the NFL Network Insider and has broadcasted the league since 2009. Why was Ian Rapoport suspended? Ian reportedly posted an ad for the Manscaped Lawn Mower meant for grooming "sensitive areas," against the NFL's guidelines on social media.

Ian Rapoport has continued to make waves in the sports and information industry. He was willing to give what he was passionate about a try, and since then, there has not been any regret. With his current accomplishments and skills, no doubt, the sky is his starting point.

Imaan Hammam is a Dutch model who gained fame after a modelling company discovered her in a bus station in the Netherlands. As published on Yen.com.gh, At 14 years, she began to rake in some cash as she exhibited her talent uniquely in the fashion industry.

Among other facts on the Dutch model, she was privileged to open Givenchy's spring/summer show. In addition, Hamman has become a regular in catwalk runways for great fashion designers such as Burberry, Dolce and Gabbana, Anna Sui, Tommy Hilfiger, and Victoria's Secret in the past seven years. Learn more about her from the post.

Source: Yen