Brittney Griner is a well-known American sports personality. She made headlines in 2022 after being arrested and imprisoned in Russia on illegal substance-related charges. Though she was ultimately released, interest in her life emerged as people wanted to know more about her, especially her family. Discover more about the man who raised her, her father, Raymond Griner.

Who is Raymond Griner? He is a former American deputy sheriff and Vietnam War veteran. He is best known as the father of Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Profile summary

Full name Raymond Griner Gender Male Year of birth 1950s Age 70s (as of 2023) Place of birth United States Current residence Harris County, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Sandra Children Four Profession Former military officer, law enforcement officer

Raymond Griner's biography

Raymond was born in the early 1950s in the United States and is in his seventies. According to a photo posted on his daughter's Instagram page, the Army veteran is seen posing in a print dated 1968–1969 in Vietnam. In the photo, he looks like he is in his late teens or early twenties.

What is Raymond Griner's ethnicity? He is of African-American ethnicity and is American.

Raymond Griner's career

Raymond served in the military, going on two tours for the Vietnam War. Per a photo on her daughter's Instagram, he served in the army in the late 1960s. After two tours in Vietnam, he returned to the United States, serving as a deputy sheriff in Harris County, Texas, United States.

Who is Raymond Griner's wife?

Raymond's wife is known as Sandra. They came into the limelight after their daughter, Brittney, joined the WNBA in 2013 and when she was arrested and later released in Russia in 2022. Raymond and Sandra Griner have four children, namely, Declaro, Shkera, Pier and Brittney.

How close are Brittney Griner and Raymond Griner?

The two are close, and Raymond has supported her in becoming a professional basketball player. However, according to ELLE, Brittney and her father's relationship became strained when in seventh grade, she told her parents that she was gay. Her mother was okay with her decision, but her father was against it.

The friction led to Brittney moving out during her senior year to live with an assistant coach for her high school team. Her father eventually came around and now has a good relationship with her.

FAQs

Raymond Griner is famous for being the father of American sports personality Brittney Griner. He gained fame after her daughter was arrested on illegal substance charges in Russia on 17 February 2022. Raymond is also a retired deputy sheriff and a two-tour Vietnam War veteran.

