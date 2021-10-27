Imaan Hammam: 10 interesting facts about the Moroccan-Egyptian model

Sometimes it takes the identification of another person to know who they are, what they are capable of doing, and how they should do it. Without such intervention, it may take an eternity to realize one's talents and the best place to practice them. However, when it happens, it changes one's life and a significant turnaround in life. Such is the story of Imman Hammam.

Imaan Hammam attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martinat MOMA in New York City. Photo: Lars Niki

Source: Getty Images

Hammam is a Dutch model identified in a bus station in the Netherlands by an agent of a modelling company. Since then, the young model started her career and has become famous and widely sought top fashion companies.

How old is Imaan Hammam? She was born on October 5 1996. Therefore, Imman Hammam's age is 26 as of 2021.

10 interesting facts about Imaan Hammam

She is a model who possesses unique characteristics. She was among the first women of colour to get recognized in the modelling and fashion industry. The following are interesting facts that you need to know about the Moroccan-Egyptian model.

1. She has succeeded in her career since she was 14 years old

Imman Hamman is a young successful model. Being young and doing well in her career, people ask, when did Imaan Hammam start modelling? She was scouted in 2010 while at the bus stop by an agent from CODE Management. Her debut into the modelling industry, therefore, happened when she was 14 years old in Paris.

She got the honour to open Givenchy's spring/summer show. Since 2014, Hamman has become a regular in catwalk runways for great fashion designers such as Burberry, Dolce and Gabbana, Anna Sui, Tommy Hilfiger, and Victoria's Secret.

Her entry into modelling has also made her appear in advertising campaigns for Chanel, H&M, Coach, Calvin Klein, Scotch & Soda, Topshop, and Express. In addition, Imaam won Couturescue Magazine's Model of the year completion in 2016 when she won more than half of the public votes against other popular models.

2. She has mixed ethnicity

Sometimes people confuse Imaan Hamman to have come from the Middle East due to her looks. However, she was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Imaan Hammam's parents are Mbarka Belouta and Abdelhamid.

Her father, Abdelhamid Hammam, is an Egyptian, while her mother, Mbarka Belouta, is a Morrocan. From this, her ethnicity falls between Arab and European. Imman Hammam did a DNA test to prove her roots and heritage.

She did this despite knowing her parent's origin. As per the results, Imman Hammam found out that she is 70% Egyptian, 10% Sudanese, 7.6 Senegambian and Guinean.

3. The model has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Drake

Hammam attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Most of Imaan’s fans have common questions. Who is Imaan Hammam dating? Is she in a relationship? Well, currently, she is single. However, she had dated Naleya Junior, who is also a model. The duo later broke up.

Besides Neleye, she was rumoured to date the famous singer Drake towards the end of 2020. The rumour emerged after Drake came out of Imman's house a few days before Imaan's New York Fashion Week performance.

In 2016, the model was linked with Dev Patel. The two appeared for a Vogue story in 2018. As they posed together for the story, Imman and Patel had great body chemistry that deemed the two as lovers. Although Imman has never come out publicly to show her love, she has received messages on Instagram from men who are willing to date her.

4. The model has a net worth of $13 million as of 2021

The celebrity has accumulated a good amount of wealth. Imaan Hammam's net worth is $13 million as of 2021. She has earned her wealth mainly through her modelling career that she started in 2014 at 14 years. Besides modelling, she has appeared in runway catwalks and advertising campaigns for famous fashion designers.

5. She has unique body measurements

Imman Hamman presents a tall model who suits her career perfectly. Imman’s body features make her beautiful and loveable. She has a height of 5 feet 10 inches (1.79m). This is a height ideal for a model. In addition, Imman Hamman has managed to control her weight to fit a model size. She weighs 56kgs (123lbs).

Imman Hamman appearance is also appealing. She has long, dark curly hair that defines her. In addition, her brown eyes make her attractive.

Imman Hammam has excellent fittings. She has a shoe size of 8.5(US). In addition, she puts on a size 4 (US) dress. Her body measures 31-24-35 inches. The measurements include breast size of 31 inches, a waist size of 24 inches and hip size of 35 inches.

6. Imman Hammam career has been recognized

Model Hammam heads to The 2021 Met Gala with Audi, the official electric vehicle sponsor in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Being a star in the modelling industry, Imman Hammam has received recognitions internationally. She currently ranks on models.com, industry cons and Top Sexiest Models. As part of her recognition, Imman Hammam appeared on the most international Vogue covers of any model in 2017.

As of 2021, Imman Hammam has appeared in Vogue covers 18 times. She has appeared four times on the American edition of Vogue. In addition, the year 2021 has seen Imman appear in the top four international covers, namely the American, Italian, French and British editions.

7. Imman Hamman has been signed with different agencies

Imman Hammam was scouted by an agent of CODE Management in Amsterdam's Central Station in 2010. In 2013, Imaan Hammam's agency sent her to Paris with Viva Model Management, where she had the honour of opening the Givenchy show.

Imman Hammam is currently signed with DNA Model Management in New York, Viva Model Management in Paris, London and Barcelona, Why Not Management in Milan and Code Management in Amsterdam.

8. Imman Hammam is active on social media

Imman Hammam has always taken social media by storm with the stylish looks on her posts. The posts on her social media profiles have attracted a massive following, likes and subscriptions. Her accounts are popular as follows:

Imaan Hammam's Instagram page: @immanhammam has 1489+ posts, 1.2m+ followers and 3,291+ followers.

Twitter page: @ImmanHammam has 2,411+ tweets, 144+ followingss and 21.4k+ followers.

Facebook account: @Imman Hammam has 19k+ followers and 18500+ likes.

9. Imman Hammam is a Muslim model

Imaan Hammam attends the Love Ball in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation and Al Shafallah at Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Not many would think that Muslims could make good models such as Imman. This could be because of the model's way of dressing. However, Imman Hammam has beaten all the odds and maintained her religion. Without any doubt, Imman Hammam follows her religion diligently despite her career.

10. Imman Hammam has designed a signature capsule collection

Imman Hammam has become one of the most demanded African models. She has taken the chance to spread the message of inclusion by harnessing her creativity. To achieve this, she has partnered with Frame to design a signature collection of 20 capsules.

The design reflects her calm, model off duty and her passion for the cause. In addition, Imman has produced bright orange and white hoodies, which she has printed in bold the words freedom, diversity and youth empowerment.

In addition, other pieces in the capsule available for pre-order on the Frame website include double-brea*ted suiting sets, long black leather blazers, vintage-wash jeans and a matching jacket, and denim shorts that are cut off at the knee.

Hammam has become a modelling and fashion industry subject ever since she stepped into the dias. She has appeared in multiple Vogue front covers, taken designer runways in cat walking, and has mastered the art of showing the elegant self on social media platforms. However, not many models who look like Imaan Hammam, either by looks or ability, have achieved what the young vogue girl has achieved.

Source: Yen.com.gh