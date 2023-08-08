Terrence Duckett is a healthcare consultant from the United States of America. He rose to prominence when he tied the knot with Jasmine Guy in 1998. However, the couple divorced in 2008 after a decade of marriage. Terrence is a private person and prefers to live a low-key life away from the limelight.

Jasmine Guy is a famous American actress, singer, dancer, and director. She is best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy, Fame, The Vampire Diaries, A Different World, and Dead Like Me. Jasmine and her ex-husband, Terrence Duckett, were married for ten years and share a daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Terrence Duckett Gender Male Date of birth 22 May 1962 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education University of Lowa Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jasmine Guy Children 1 Occupation Healthcare consultant Net worth $1.5 million

Terrence Duckett’s biography

Terrence Duckett was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. He is an American citizen and is of African-American ethnicity.

He leads a low-key life, and information about his early life and parents is unknown. However, it is known that he graduated from the University of Lowa.

What is Terrence Duckett's age?

Jasmine Guy's ex-husband was born on 22 May 1962. Therefore, he is 61 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Terrence Duckett doing now?

He is a consultant at Onpaceplus, a Los Angeles Metropolitan Area healthcare provider. Before that, he was the director of strategic relationships at Soda and Lime for nine years.

What is Terrence Duckett's net worth?

The consultant has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. He has accumulated wealth from his various occupations as a director and healthcare consultant. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jasmine Guy's net worth is $4 million. She had garnered wealth from her career as an actress, singer, dancer, and director.

How did Terrence Duckett and Jasmine Guy meet?

Jasmine Guy and Terrence Duckett were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in 1997. They dated for a year before getting married.

Terrence Duckett and Jasmine Guy's wedding

The duo exchanged their vows on 22 August 1998. They held a private wedding ceremony attended by close relatives and friends.

However, on 8 April 2010, after ten years of their union, the couple called it quits. The reason for their split was cited as irreconcilable differences.

Who is Terrence Duckett's daughter?

During their marriage, Jasmine Guy and Terrence Guy were blessed with a daughter, Imani Guy. She was born on 28 March 1999 and is 24 years old as of 2023.

After her parents’ divorce, her mother, Jasmine Guy, was given legal and physical custody of her. On the other hand, Terrence Duckett was ordered to pay child support, amounting to $1469 monthly.

What does Jasmine Guy's daughter do?

Imani followed in her mother's footsteps and is now a professional actress. She was featured in a 2016 Hollywood documentary titled Unsung Hollywood and portrayed the younger version of her mother, Jasmine Guy. Four years later, she landed another significant role in the film, Open.

FAQs

Who is Terrence Duckett? He is an American healthcare consultant, famously known as Jasmine Guy's ex-husband. How old is Terrence Duckett? He is 61 years old as of 2023. He was born on 22 May 1962. How old is Jasmine Guy from A Different World? She is 61 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 March 1962. Who are Jasmine Guy's children? She only has one daughter, Imani Guy, from her marriage with Terrence Duckett. How old is Iman Guy? She is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 28 March 1999. What does Jasmine Guy's daughter, Imani, do for a living? She is a professional actress. Who is Jasmine Guy's mother? Her mother is Jaye Rudolph, and her father is William Guy.

Terrence Duckett is an American consultant. He is widely known as Jasmine Guy's ex-husband. The couple had been married for ten years before divorcing in 2008. They share a daughter, Imani Guy.

