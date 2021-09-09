Becoming a football star isn't as easy as it seems. Football has been gifted with many talented players from its inception. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi are players whose talents have stood them out on the pitch. He made his debut in January 2018 in an FA cup match against Newcastle United and continues to strive towards cementing a place under different club managers.

Player Callum Hudson-Odoi. Photo: @calteck10

Source: Instagram

Cullum Hodson-Odoi is an England international who plies his trade with the English Premier League side, Chelsea Football Club. The versatile footballer rose through the ranks of the Chelsea academy to the senior team. Interestingly, he became the youngest player to debut in a competitive match for England in March 2019. He did so in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's profile summary

Full name: Callum James Hodson-Odoi

Callum James Hodson-Odoi Best known as: Callum Hodson-Odoi, Speedy Gonhudson, Assister, and Calteck

Callum Hodson-Odoi, Speedy Gonhudson, Assister, and Calteck Date of birth: 7th of November, 2000

7th of November, 2000 Age : 20 years old

: 20 years old Place of birth: London Borough, Wandsworth, England, United Kingdom

London Borough, Wandsworth, England, United Kingdom Profession : Footballer

: Footballer Teams played for: Three Lions of England and Chelsea Football Club

Three Lions of England and Chelsea Football Club Position : Left Winger

: Left Winger Preferred foot : Right

: Right Jersey number: 20

20 Nationality : British

: British Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: England, United Kingdom

England, United Kingdom Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African

: African Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Father : Bismark Odoi

: Bismark Odoi Height : 178 centimetres (5 feet and 10 inches)

: 178 centimetres (5 feet and 10 inches) Weight : 79 kg

: 79 kg Sibling : Bradley Hudson-Odoi

: Bradley Hudson-Odoi Marital status: Single

Single Education : Whitgift School

: Whitgift School Awards : One time top scorer of the youth FA Cup, Europa League winner, UEFA Champions League winner, FA Cup winner, UEFA Super Cup winner, and FIFA under 17 World Cup winner

: One time top scorer of the youth FA Cup, Europa League winner, UEFA Champions League winner, FA Cup winner, UEFA Super Cup winner, and FIFA under 17 World Cup winner Net worth : £13 million

: £13 million Instagram handle: @Calteck10

@Calteck10 Twitter handle: @Calteck10

Early life

The quick-footed winger was born on the 7th of November, 2000, in the Greater London, Borough, England, United Kingdom. So, how old is Callum Hudson-Odoi? The Chelsea and England winger is 20 years old. He will be 21 years old in a few months.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's father is Bismark Odoi. Interestingly, he was a midfielder and once played for the Ghanaian football club, Hearts of Oak. He influenced his children's interest in the round leather game.

Hudson-Odoi celebrates a goal for Chelsea. Photo: @calteck10

Source: Instagram

Callum Hudson-Odoi's brother, Bradley Hudson-Odoi, is also a footballer. He currently plays for Eastleigh Football Club after a loan deal from Sutton United went through.

Career

Callum joined Chelsea's academy in 2007 and represented the club at different youth competitions. He broke into the U-18 team in 2016 and netted a couple of goals that helped showcase his abilities in front of goals. Since then, he has not looked back and has grown into the current Champions League winner's first team.

Currently, Hodson-Odoi plays for Chelsea Football Club. He made his first-team appearance in January 2018 in an FA cup match against Newcastle United, a match Chelsea won three goals to nil.

Speedy Gonhudson made his English Premier League debut as an 81st-minute substitute in a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on the 31st of January 2018. His first-team matchday squad appearance was also against Bournemouth in an EFL match, where he was an unused substitute.

Callum Hodson currently wears the number 20 jersey for Chelsea, although he wore the number 20 jersey sometime in 2018. He was linked with a move to the German side Borussia Dortmund. However, Chelsea managed to make him agree to a contract that expires in 2024.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's FIFA 21

Callum is one of in the popular football video game FIFA. He has the following features in the FIFA 21, which is part of the FIFA series:

Overall rating: 74

Potential: 87

Preferred positions: Right-wing or Left-wing

Player work rate: High/medium

Preferred foot: Right foot

Weaker foot: 3 stars

Skill move: 4 stars

Value: $27,282,991.00

Salary: $58,124.63

Callum Hudson-Odoi's soFIFA rating is usually similar to his FIFA ranking and differs with whoever the creator is. This helps to give an overview of his career as a player. He is currently rated 77/100 by the website.

Speedy GonHudson with the balls. Photo: @calteck10

Source: Instagram

Injury

Callum Hudson-Odoi's injury doubts have arisen in recent times. These injuries have played a significant role in obstructing his consistency in the pitch for the Champions League winner. Yet, in all of these, the prolific left-winger always comes back with new footballing vigour and a hunger to fight for his place in the team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's salary and net worth

His is £120,000 per week, which translates into £6,240,000 annual revenue. But then, Callum Hudson-Odoi's net worth is around £13,109,200, including his sponsorship deals with the sporting giants Adidas.

Latest updates

Hudson-Odoi has played under a couple of managers at Chelsea. Mauricio Sarri, Frank Lampard, and Thomas Tuchel are the coaches he has had to impress for starting in the team's lineup. However, getting playing time has become increasingly difficult for him lately.

The new manager, Thomas Tuchel, has placed Callum as a wingback even though he is an attack-minded winger. This has affected his performance, especially since more naturally suitable players can occupy that role in the team. At the moment, the assister is the third choice behind Reece James and Azpilicueta.

Callum Hodson-Odoi has shown great promise even as a youngster, already winning an international trophy at the Under 17 level, and fans can expect more from him both at the international and club levels. However, he continues to be a Chelsea FC player until 2024 unless something happens.

