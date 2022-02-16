Ricegum's net worth: How much does the YouTuber make and is he a millionaire?

RiceGum went from being an ordinary vlogger and musician to a global household name. He collects millions of dollars by spending most of his time in a pixelated online world. RiceGum's net worth has grown due to moving his success from one pinnacle to another.

RiceGum, born Bryan Quang Le, is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer and rapper. He is best known for his diss tracks and online feuds with other YouTube personalities. Since creating his YouTube channel, his channel has received over ten million subscribers and over two billion video views.

RiceGum's profile summary

Full name : Bryan Quang Le

: Bryan Quang Le Nickname: RiceGum

RiceGum Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 19th November 1996

19th November 1996 Age : 25 years (as of 2022)

: 25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2''

6'2'' Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Body measurements in inches : 38-28-10

: 38-28-10 Body measurements in centimetres: 97-71-25

97-71-25 Shoe size: 10 (UK)

10 (UK) Hair colour: Black (occasionally dyed in different colours)

Black (occasionally dyed in different colours) Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Quang Ly Lely

Quang Ly Lely Father: Luat Quang Le

Luat Quang Le Siblings: 2

Relationship status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Partner: Abby Rao

Abby Rao School: Sierra Vista High School

Sierra Vista High School University: University of Nevada, Los Angeles

University of Nevada, Los Angeles Profession: American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, rapper, social media influencer, entrepreneur

American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, rapper, social media influencer, entrepreneur Year active: 2012 to present

2012 to present Net worth: $8 million

What is RiceGum's net worth?

Is RiceGum a billionaire? No. However, he has amassed an enormous net worth. So, how much money does RiceGum have? He has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

His massive net worth stems from his successful YouTube career, franchise, and music. RiceGum debuted on YouTube on 24th September 2012 and amassed a sizable net worth and celebrity.

Career and source of income

RiceGum makes a living through music, Twitch, YouTube and selling his merch. So, how much does RiceGum make a month? He makes an estimated from Twitch and his other YouTube channels. Here are the highlights of his career and earnings.

Music career and earnings

RiceGum broke onto the music scene on YouTube around the time diss tracks were a viral trend in 2017. His first one was a parody of Jake Paul, and Team 10's single It's Everyday Bro, titled It's Every Night Sis. The music video peaked at #80 in Billboard USA's Hot 100, #34 in Billboard USA's R&B/Hip-hop chart, and #25 in Billboard USA's Rap chart.

Following the success of the single, he went on to release two more tracks later in the same year; God Church, Frick da Police, and Naughty or Nice. His latest single was released in 2020, titled Contract Money Freestyle. Additionally, he has featured on YouTuber and music artist KSI’s single Earthquake.

Over the years, he has turned into one of the best rappers, as seen in the number of streams on his music videos. Some of his songs include:

I t's Every Night Sis

God Church

Frick da Police

Naughty or Nice

Bitcoin

Fortnite n Chill

DaAdult

My Ex

Contract Money Freestyle

Even though the exact amount he makes from music is unknown, he has made considerable revenue from his releases considering their popularity, charting positions, and the number of streams.

Twitch career and earnings

RiceGum created his Twitch account on 22nd February 2013. His average stream time is 3.5 hours per stream, and he receives around 54k Life viewers per stream. He began Twitch streaming with Call of Duty but has evolved to Fortnite, GTA V and Just Chatting.

RiceGum is more active on his Twitch account compared to his YouTube. However, he does not stream as frequently or as long as other Twitch streamers typically do. He currently has 1.2 million followers.

YouTube career and earnings

RiceGum created his YouTube channel in 2012. He uploaded commentary videos while showcasing his Call of Duty gameplay in the background. His popularity grew exponentially in 2015 when he began to make comedy-type videos.

During this time, his most successful ones were the series where he would diss kids from the Musical.ly app currently known as TikTok. Eventually, he released several diss tracks that aided the growth of his channel.

RiceGum's earnings as a YouTuber have significantly fluctuated since the peak of his popularity. As a result, he does not upload content as frequently anymore. In addition, he is not affiliated with any content house as well.

How rich is RiceGum? As of now, his monthly earnings from YouTube are as follows:

Main channel - $3.5k a month and $42k a year with over 10.2 million subscribers and over 2 billion views

Ricegum's live stream - $80 a month and $960 a year with over 71.8K subscribers and 12 million views

FamilyGum - $280 a month and $3.3k a year, on average with over 796K subscribers and over 32 million views

Merchandise

He also earns from his merch sales. His net worth is boosted by the large sums of money from his merchandise sales. Here are the highlights of his products along with the prices of each:

Silver Bolt Long Sleeve - $35

Rice Band Hoodie - $54.95

World Flex Backpack - $29.95-35.95

Silver Bolt Cap - $25

House and cars

From his high net worth and monthly earnings, the social media personality has managed to live a lavish lifestyle, as seen in the automobiles he owns and the house he lives in. He owns a white Lamborghini valued at over $305,000 and a white Rolls Royce valued at over $199,800.

Where does RiceGum live?

The YouTuber lives in Los Angeles, California, USA. He moved into a new house valued at $25 million, as seen in his YouTube videos. However, he has not offered more information about the house's features.

RiceGum's net worth is impressive and proof that one can make lots of money from anything they put their mind on. The YouTuber is a perfect example of creative young people taking advantage of online opportunities to make a living.

