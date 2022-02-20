The sports industry has grown to be one of the most lucrative employers of labour. Whatever sport you choose to venture into, you'd be rolling in millions of dollars if you know your onions and are willing to improve your talent with loads of hard work. If you are still in doubt about it, maybe a look at LaMelo Ball's net worth will convince you.

LaMelo Ball.

LaMelo Ball's worth is majorly from his lucrative contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and a massive endorsement with the Puma fashion brand. So, how much is LaMelo Ball's net worth? The 20-year-old is worth millions of dollars, and since he is just starting an unprofessional career in the NBA, one can only imagine how much wealth he would have accrued in a few years.

Where is LaMelo Ball from?

The NBA professional player was born on the 22nd of August, 2001, and grew up in Chino Hills, California, USA. He went to the SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, after graduating from the Chino Hills high school in California.

Also, he comes from a family of basketball players. His father, LaVar Ball, was a former NBA professional, and his two brothers, LiAngelo and Lonzo, have also followed in their father's professional footsteps.

LaMelo Ball is an NBA professional player with an enticing net worth.

What was LaMelo Ball's net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the point guard was worth at least $20 million as of 2021 and has maintained it to date. He was the third overall choice for Charlotte Hornets during the 2020 NBA draft, and the contract he signed was worth $16 million for two years. This means that LaMelo Ball's salary annually is about $8 million.

He also joins big basketball players who have an endorsement contract with the famous fashion brand Puma. LaMelo Ball's Puma deal is reportedly worth around $100 million, and he also gets access to a private jet whenever he wishes.

How does he spend this massive net worth?

Most celebrity basketball players always find a way to spend their money on expensive necessities or frivolities as they wish. In the case of LaMelo, his cash is balanced out on a spreadsheet of personal wants, business dexterity, and philanthropic acts.

Diamond teeth

Some fans called out the 20-year old after a video of him spotting and showing off an array of new and expensive additions to his dentition surfaced online. The rich player's new teeth at the time were said to be made chiefly of diamonds, with eight of the teeth in the upper mouth and another eight in the bottom half being cast in 14 karat diamond.

The fans believed that the money from LaMelo Ball's contract could stop him from focusing on his game; they think he will lose himself to the habit of lavishing the new money made on the things that do not matter. LaMelo came out to douse any fear of spending his NBA money on a diamond grill. He believes himself to be smarter than that.

Investment in a basketball club

The youngest of the Ball brothers proved that he is not only about that fashion life when he bought the Illawarra Hawks, a club he used to play for in Australia.

It is uncertain how much the deal was worth, but it must have cost a fortune that only a serious business person can match. He was said to have struck this deal in the company of his manager, Jermaine Jackson, who played in the top league some years ago.

This means that LaMelo may yet be the youngest basketball club owner worldwide.

Scholarship

He may have his teeth plated in cold stone 14 karats diamonds, but his heart is all warmth and love. After signing the lucrative deal with the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo decided to give his mother, Tina Ball, something special for her birthday.

In an announcement credited to him, the youngest of the Ball brothers said:

I'm excited about the 100 Yellowbrick scholarships for Vernon Middle School that we're going to be giving out on behalf of my mama. She was my teacher, I would say, just for life—helping me be a good person, who I am today, just how to treat people, how to be.

So, it is thanks to LaMelo's generosity that hundred middle school children remained in school, and this is a laudable effort for a youngster whose career is only just starting.

Horse racing

LaMelo has been making a lot of money, at least, more than most of his peers before signing his rookie contract with Charlotte Hornets. But, while playing for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia, the point guard got injured and decided to rehabilitate and bond with his racehorse, which he named LAMELO.

LaMelo has, undisputedly, made more money than his siblings.

How much is the Ball family worth?

The cumulation of the Ball family's net worth is around $28.3 million. This is mainly because successful retired and active NBA players characterise the family. But then, how did they achieve this much?

The patriarch of the family, LaVar Ball, was a former basketball and football player at the college level. He is now a businessman and established the Big Baller sporting brand. He is worth around $4 million.

The matriarch of the family, Tina Ball, is a former college basketball player and featured for the Women team of Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles. As an athletic director, she teaches physical education to middle schoolers while working in Vernon Middle School, Montclair, California. She is worth around $1.5 million.

Lonzo Ball is the first child in the Ball, and he plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has a net worth of around $12 million. On the other hand, LiAngelo is the second of the Ball brothers and is the least successful as he still plays in the NBA G League. He is worth around $800,000.

Which Ball brother is the richest?

If you consider their current net worth, then LaMelo Ball, the youngest brother, is the richest with a $20-million net worth.

LaMelo Ball's net worth is quite impressive, even for a 20-year-old NBA player. He might be the youngest in the Ball family, but he is making so much money for himself and is already an established man with him venturing into the business side of basketball.

