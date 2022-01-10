Is James Harden fat? 6 facts about the professional basketballer's weight

All types of sporting activities require an athlete to be fit physically, but it is not unusual to find a few sportsmen and women that can't seem to be in control of their weight. Such athletes tend to be trolled by their opponents and their fans when they underperform. Some are forced to hit the gym and shed off the extra kilos, while others like James Harden appear like they don't care whether they are fat or not. So, is James Harden fat?

James Harden has been in the limelight several times because of his weight gain controversy. A section of media has criticized him for getting fat when it suits him, while others don't believe he has ever been fat. According to the latter, he wears a special suit to appear fat. James Harden’s fat suit story is an angle that has interested conspiracy theorists.

Facts about James Harden's weight

Full name : James Edward Harden Jr.

: James Edward Harden Jr. Nickname: James Harden, J Hard

James Harden, J Hard Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 26th August 1989

: 26th August 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth: Bellflower, California, USA

Bellflower, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'5''

6'5'' Height in centimetres: 196

196 Weight in pounds : 220

: 220 Weight in kilograms : 100

: 100 Body measurements in inches: 44-34-15

44-34-15 Body measurements in centimetres: 112-86-38

112-86-38 Shoe size : 14 (US)

: 14 (US) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Monja Willis

: Monja Willis Father : James Harden Senior

: James Harden Senior Relationship status: Single

Single School: Artesia High School, Lakewood, California

Artesia High School, Lakewood, California Univers i ty: Arizona State University

i Arizona State University Profession: American professional basketball player

American professional basketball player Net worth: $165 million

$165 million Salary: $44 million

$44 million Instagram : @jharden13

: @jharden13 Twitter: @JHarden13

@JHarden13 Facebook: @James Harden

Facts about James Harden’s weight

Hearing about James Harden’s fat bodysuit sounds like something drawn from a fiction movie for the first time. However, when the same thing gets repeated repeatedly, you start thinking that there could be some truth in it. Below are some facts about the pro basketballer's weight:

1. His weight has trended on Twitter

Twitter is one of the platforms through which some disgruntled fans go to troll players they are not pleased with. Twitter users had a field day as they were treated to memes regarding the issue in 2020. James was compared to Fat Albert and Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Once the club realized there could do nothing to motivate him, they signed a deal to trade him to Brooklyn. The internet was not ready to sit and watch Harden during his debut as if nothing had happened. He had somehow managed to transform back into his former 220-pound physique. Just like that, James Harden’s overweight memes were a thing of the past.

2. He used to be skinny in his early career days

James Harden’s weight gain issue started after he had become an established professional player. He used to be skinny during his college basketball career and did not even have his trademark beard. It was no different when he was an Arizona State Sun Devil, but things started changing when he transited to professional ball.

As he turned pro, he gained a lot of muscle and weighed about 220 pounds. The first time his struggle with weight gained attention was during the 2016 offseason. He had broken his ankle; hence he could not work out. The Rocket's poor start to the season resulted in the sacking of head coach Kevin McHale.

McHale claimed his sacking was caused by James' showing up overweight. The player had packed on extra pounds while sitting around to nurse his ankle. After recovering, he shed the extra weight and regained top form until the 2020 offseason. He was uncomfortable at Houston and demanded a trade to a finals contender.

3. He has been accused of using a fat bodysuit to disguise his appearance

The fat suit theory comes into being because of how Harden shed an "unrealistic" amount of weight within just two days after leaving the Rockets to join the Nets. A few days before he joined the Nets, Harden looked so fat. The only thing that made sense to people is that he had worn a fat suit to push the Rockets into trading him, and when he had achieved his mission, he ditched it.

His physical transformation is nothing but revolutionary, especially because it is hard for other people to lose weight. Losing 30 pounds only in a few days seems farfetched, but Harden did it, and people want to know his secret. Furthermore, Harden is viewed as the kind of person who will do anything to get what he wants.

That said, the fat suit theory does not hold water to other people for many reasons. To begin with, professional players are monitored by team physicians; hence it would be next to impossible for a player to hide something like that from them. Secondly, other teammates would have noticed the bodysuit while Harden changed in the locker room.

4. Harden’s quick weight loss is through an intense regimen

Since he had packed the extra pounds within a short time, losing them wouldn't have been so hard as well. Weight accumulated over long periods may be challenging to drop quickly, but with technology nowadays, anything is possible. Athletes can drop more than 10 pounds in a few days through fasting, saunas, and dehydration techniques.

The most reasonable explanation is that Harden underwent an intense regimen to drop the extra weight to be fit for his debut. If he were carrying a lot of water weight, it would have easily been shed through sweating and cutting salt from his diet.

5. He got fat through stress-eating

By the time Harden showed up at the Rockets training camp having arrived late for the season, Harden had spent the entire offseason demanding a transfer to another team. He was frustrated with his situation, and he dealt with it by partying, drinking and eating a lot.

The evidence that Harden was consuming more than he should have is out there for all to see. Most of his Instagram posts from the summer showcase him living a lifestyle that would have had no other result than fatten him. Of course, skipping the gym would also have made the situation worse, but in the end, Harden was able to accomplish his objective.

Basketball fans can't get enough of James Harden fat headlines because issues about his weight have always been newsworthy. Whenever he gains weight, his form on the court dips, and so does the love from his fans. Ironically, fans have no problem with fat James Harden as long as he is performing well.

Source: YEN.com.gh