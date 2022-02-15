What is Tim Tebow's net worth? Salary, house, and other assets he owns

What is Tim Tebow's net worth? NFL players are among the highest-paid athletes in professional sports worldwide. High salaries, lucrative endorsements, and fame are among the perks of being a professional sportsman in America. Tim Tebow is one such athlete, and his ventures in the NFL and minor baseball league has seen him accumulate wealth during his playing career.

Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow (85) during a training camp on August 3, 2021, at DreamFinders Homes Practice Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: David Rosenblum

Source: Getty Images

Tim Tebow is a professional football player from the United States. He previously played as a quarterback in the National Football League for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. He is currently in the NFL after spending time in the minor baseball leagues from 2016 to 2021. In addition, the athlete is well-known for his outspoken Christian faith and for kneeling on football fields.

Profile summary

Full name: Timothy Richard Tebow

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 14 August 1987

Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Leo

Place of birth: Makati, Philippines

Current residence: Jacksonville, Florida

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christian

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 6'3"

Height in centimetres: 191

Weight in pounds: 255

Weight in kilograms: 116

Hair colour: Dark brown

Eye colour: Blue

Mother: Pamela Elaine

Father: Robert Ramsey Tebow II

Siblings: Four

Marital status: Married

Wife: Demi-Leigh

Children: None

School: Home-schooled

College: University of Florida

Profession: NFL player, baseball player and sports broadcaster

Net worth: $5 million

Twitter: @TimTebow

Instagram: @timtebow

Facebook: @TimTebow

What is Tim Tebow's net worth?

How much is Tim Tebow worth? The athlete is worth $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His sources of income include playing quarterback in the NFL, minor league baseball, and lucrative sports endorsement deals.

Tim earned just under $10 million in total earnings as a football player during his NFL career. In addition, he was paid $4.1 million during his time with the Eagles.

What is Tim Tebow's annual salary?

According to Spotrac, Tim signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars with an average annual salary of $920,000.

Tim Tebow's NFL career

Tim began his professional career in 2010. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos and signed a five-year deal with them.

In 2012, the star was traded to the New York Jets after two years with the Broncos. Unfortunately, he broke two ribs while playing and was released in April 2013. He signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots two months later.

Two years later, in April 2015, the star signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. But unfortunately, things didn't go his way as he was released by the outfit the following year.

Tim Tebow's baseball career

Tim Tebow #85 of the New York Mets during Photo Day before the team workout at Clover Park on February 20, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Photo: Mark Brown

Source: Getty Images

In August of 2016, Tеbоw made the switch to baseball. In September of the same year, hе signed а соntrасt with the New York Mеts, and wаѕ аѕѕіgnеd to Аrіzоnа Fall Lеаguе’ѕ Ѕсоttѕdаlе Ѕсоrріоnѕ.

He progressed from the Arizona Fall League to Triple-A Syracuse, where he spent the 2019 season. He hit.163 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 in 287 games over three minor-league seasons, with 18 home runs, 107 RBI, and five stolen bases. After a five-year stint in minor league baseball, Tim announced his retirement in February 2021.

Where does Tim Tebow live?

The star lives in a two-story, 8,300-square-foot property in Jacksonville, Florida. The athlete purchased the mansion in 2019 for $2.99. The property is inside the exclusive gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville.

According to Realtor, the star bought the property on June 28 for a little under $3 million, which was more than $500,000 below the original asking price of $3.5 million.

The NFL player also used to own another house in the same Jacksonville neighbourhood that he purchased in 2014 for $1.4 million. Despite putting up an asking price of $1.7 million, he sold the house in 2021 for the same price he paid.

Other sources of income

Acting is the athlete's other source of income. He appeared in ESPN's Year of the Quarterback, a documentary television series in 2011.

His other television appearances include Tim Tebow: Everything in Between, a documentary that followed him from the Sugar Bowl to the NFL Draft in 2010. It debuted on television on January 6, 2011, and was released on DVD on November 8, 2011.

In addition, in May 2011, Tebow released a memoir and appeared in The Faces of Tebow, a 2012 documentary on NFL Network's A Football Life.

In 2013, Tebow teamed up with headphone manufacturer Soul Electronics to create his signature line of headphones called 'Jet.' Finally, he works as a broadcaster for ESPN as a college football analyst and a talk show host.

Assets

A $3 million home in Jacksonville, Florida, is among the star's assets. He also has a car, a 1995 Ford Thunderbird, that he donated to charity after restoring it.

Who is Tim Tebow's wife?

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

The star athlete is married to South African model and beauty queen, Demi-Leigh. The two tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held in South Africa on January 20 2020. Tim Tebow's wife is a beauty pageant who won Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2017.

Who is the richest NFL player?

The wealthiest player in NFL history is Roger Staubach, with a net worth of $600 million. Staubach is an American former professional football quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys.

His sources of income include salaries from the NFL, endorsements and personal investments in real estate.

Tim Tebow's net worth has piqued the interest of the athlete's fans. He began his professional career in 2010, but he did not achieve the full potential that analysts expected of him. His net worth has suffered as a result.

