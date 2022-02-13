Ben Roethlisberger's net worth will always be a conversation that makes the headline. This is not far-fetched because he is saying goodbye to his NFL career, and fans can't help but wonder how much he has gathered over the years.

Ben Roethlisberger, also known as Big Ben, is an American expert football quarterback with a mouth-watering net worth. He has been quite prominent for playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2004. He bagged the Offensive Rookie of the Year title upon completing his first season. His achievements made him one of the greatest players in the game over the years.

Profile summary

Full name : Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger

: Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger Nickname : Big Ben

: Big Ben Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 2 March 1982

: 2 March 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Lima, Ohio, USA

Lima, Ohio, USA Current residence : Pittsburgh

: Pittsburgh Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6'5"

6'5" Height in centimetres: 195

195 Weight in pounds : 240

: 240 Weight in kilograms: 109

109 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Shoe size: 13 (US)

13 (US) Mother : Ida Jane Foust

: Ida Jane Foust Father : Kenneth Todd Roethlisberger

: Kenneth Todd Roethlisberger Siblings : Two

: Two Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Ashley Harnan

: Ashley Harnan Children : Three

: Three High school: Findlay High School

Findlay High School University : Miami University

: Miami University Profession : Footballer and athlete

: Footballer and athlete Net worth : $100 million

: $100 million Salary: $23 million

Who is Ben Roethlisberger?

Big Ben, as popularly called, is the son of Ida Jane Foust and Kenneth Todd. He was born on the 2nd of March, 1982, in Lima, Ohio, making him 39 years old. Interestingly, he has always shown interest in athletics and football from a young age.

Yet, his interest and passion became very clear during his high school years. He was active and performed well in the basketball, football, and baseball teams. But unfortunately, Ben could not show his skills fully as the quarterback until his last year of high school. The reason was that the coach preferred to place his son in that position.

In 2000, after moving to Miami University, the NFL player was nominated for his first season. That same year, he made his debut and commenced playing well. He erased the established school's records as he created new ones. Eventually, he became the youngest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in NFL history, leading the Steelers, in his second professional season.

What is the net worth of Ben Roethlisberger?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben's net worth is estimated at $100 million, making him one of the richest NFL players. But then, how did he manage to amass such wealth? Below is a run-down of his streams of income:

Real estate

Ben Roethlisberger settled down in Pittsburgh after his contract with the Steelers and bought a home for $475,000. The house covers square feet of 2,423, but he didn't use it for long. He later sold the house for $360,500, thereby incurring a loss.

Yet, in 2006, he purchased a large home for $2.2 million in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, refurbished it, and added extra features ranging from a kids playroom, golf simulators, and ATV's garage. One would have thought this was his dream house and would keep it, but Ben had other plans.

He put the house up for sale in 2019 for $2.7 million. But, when he got no buyers, he was forced to sell the house at the exact price he bought it.

However, this did not stop his real estate portfolio. In 2011, he dived deep into the market and bought a lake house in Atlanta for $2.2 million. In 2015, he purchased two acres of land in Sewickley Heights for $2 million and started building immediately. He finished building his custom mansion in 2018.

Salary

Ben commenced his career as he signed a six-year contract worth $22.26 million and $17.73 million in incentives with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2008, the contract was renewed for another six years and featured a lot of perks before it was raised to $87.9 million yearly, in addition to a signing bonus of $25 million.

In the last two years of his career, the Steelers paid Ben $34 million annually with an extra $37 million as a signing bonus.

Ben Roethlisberger's college exploits

The amazing player's career became profound as he was the 11th pick during the 2004 NFL Draft. Afterwards, when two of the Steelers first-choice quarterback starters were wounded, Ben became the team starter and performed beyond expectation.

Ben Roethlisberger's rookie year was not a regular one. Nevertheless, he gave in his best and soon became a fan favourite. In 2005, he won the Super Bowl during a match against the Seattle Seahawks. Still, after that, the speed nearly came to a standstill following Ben Roethlisberger's motorcycle injury during the off-season.

He slowly gained his momentum in 2006 but experienced a decline when he suffered a concussion. Despite that, he pushed through the circumstances and completed the season on a triumph note, winning against the Bengals.

Cars

Big Ben has a nice car collection like other millionaires, including Hummer, an Alfa Romeo disco Volante, and a Mini Cooper Convertible. As one of the NFL's richest football players, his Ferrari 488 GTB seems to stand out. The 3902cc twin-turbo V8 has a 0-60 time of three seconds flat. In addition, the Ferrari 488 GTB has razor-sharp steering and superb chassis control designed for the racetrack.

Endorsement deals

As a famous player, Ben has had the privilege of endorsing several well-known brands. By endorsing brands like Nike, Sprint, Panini, Fanatics, and Upper Deck, according to the Forbes Magazine, he made $1 million.

At some point also, he was the spokesman for Swiss Roots, a campaign intended to help Americans of Swiss origin reconnect with their Swiss ancestral heritage. Then, he served as the face of Big Ben’s Beef Jerky, a famous American snack, which PLB Sports sponsored.

Ben Roethlisberger's net worth reveals that he is one of the NFL's wealthiest football players. His expertise and proficiency have brought him so far and are also reflected in his net worth. Now, he can retire well, knowing that he gave his best.

